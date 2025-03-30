SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Takes Flight On New Promo Posters For James Gunn's Reboot

We're expecting a second full trailer for Superman at CinemaCon next week (whether it will be officially released remains to be seen), but in the meantime, some new promo posters for James Gunn's DCU reboot have been shared online.

The artwork features David Corenswet's Man of Steel striking several iconic poses, and also gives us another look at the redesigned Fortress of Solitude.

Another test-screening for the movie was reportedly held earlier this week, and we've heard that reactions were mixed, which, to be fair, is often the case. A new Superman film - especially one with so much riding on it - is a huge deal for a lot of people, so there's bound to be a lot of scrutiny in the buildup to its release.

Check out the new images at the links below.

NEW #Superman promotional images have emerged for an upcoming EVENT called 'Superman Run,'



They look absolutely spectacular!!! 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/KnJdOhxLC1 — 𝑲𝒐𝒏-𝑬𝒍 (@DCUSuperboy) March 30, 2025

New official 'Superman' promo art pic.twitter.com/K1o48lCM4f — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) March 30, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."