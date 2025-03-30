SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Takes Flight On New Promo Posters For James Gunn's Reboot

SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Takes Flight On New Promo Posters For James Gunn's Reboot

Ahead of CinemaCon next week, we have some new promo posters for James Gunn's Superman, giving us another look at David Corenswet's Man of Steel taking flight...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 30, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We're expecting a second full trailer for Superman at CinemaCon next week (whether it will be officially released remains to be seen), but in the meantime, some new promo posters for James Gunn's DCU reboot have been shared online.

The artwork features David Corenswet's Man of Steel striking several iconic poses, and also gives us another look at the redesigned Fortress of Solitude.

Another test-screening for the movie was reportedly held earlier this week, and we've heard that reactions were mixed, which, to be fair, is often the case. A new Superman film - especially one with so much riding on it - is a huge deal for a lot of people, so there's bound to be a lot of scrutiny in the buildup to its release.

Check out the new images at the links below.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Said To Have No Real Central Plot To Speak Of - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN Said To Have "No Real Central Plot" To Speak Of - Possible SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Metamorpho Actor Anthony Carrigan On How The Film Compares To Gunn's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Trilogy
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Metamorpho Actor Anthony Carrigan On How The Film Compares To Gunn's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Trilogy

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/30/2025, 11:11 AM
In that thumbnail image, the suit looks absolutely terrible (worst image yet). Let's all hope that the movie is so good, we forget how awful the suit is.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 3/30/2025, 11:25 AM
@Lisa89 - well said, cause that's what's gonna need to happen for me. My only hope is that he (Supes) can get the staple "this is my 1st outing, so I can change it in the sequel" kinda movie deal. Like with Spider-man, each new movie that comes out "tweaks" the design in a favorable direction. If he can just get thru this 1st movie without all the "negative Nancys" online tearing it apart.
Like I've said, I always try to support Big Blue on the big screen everytime he's out. This will be no different.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/30/2025, 12:12 PM
@Lisa89 -User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 3/30/2025, 11:14 AM
It's kind of cool that we are getting true classic marvel and DC characters this year. More comic accurate than ever with a modern flair. For both f4 and supermarn
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/30/2025, 11:17 AM
lazy eyed phuck
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/30/2025, 11:18 AM
Maaaan... The suit is doing the opposite of growing on me. I hate it more and more.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/30/2025, 12:07 PM
@TheVandalore - I love it more and more, we are not the same lol
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 3/30/2025, 12:13 PM
@TheVandalore - Totally missed the mark with the suit... Only the colors work for me.

The suit (Superman!) by appearance alone should sell the movie... Corenswet looks like good casting, but that suit isn't doing anything for him, nor this picture...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/30/2025, 11:26 AM
My compliments to the AI chef.

I need all of that merch.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 11:26 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 3/30/2025, 11:31 AM
The image of the emblem and just his chest/head is fantastic. That absolutely screams Superman to me.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/30/2025, 11:38 AM
The problem is that they went too shorts-trunks rather than speedo trunks which would make them look smaller and I think the oval belt would have looked better also.
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/30/2025, 11:46 AM
Yup, that’s Superman. Can’t wait.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/30/2025, 11:54 AM
Costume still ass. Worst live action S costume ever.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/30/2025, 11:56 AM
[frick]ing hell that suit continues to look worse don’t it?
hue66
hue66 - 3/30/2025, 12:00 PM
Should have done some mix between the previous suit and this one. It really doesn't look good.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/30/2025, 12:06 PM
Better👏than👏Snyder👏Verse👏
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/30/2025, 12:13 PM
@bobevanz - maybe, but it's not better then Snyder cut
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder