SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms DCU's Hawkgirl Has Organic Wings - But Who Is Under The Helmet?

The DC Universe is unique in the sense that characters boast multiple origins and have been reimagined and reinterpreted on countless occasions. Old origin stories get mixed with new ones, and depending on the era, well-known heroes and villains can end up being downright unrecognisable.

While it ends up being a little confusing for casual comic book fans, it gives filmmakers like James Gunn plenty of places to draw inspiration from.

In Superman, he looks set to put a new spin on the Justice League International team. Hawkgirl will be among their ranks, but is Isabella Merced playing Shiera Sanders Hall, Shayera Hol, or Kendra Saunders? The latter seems most likely but the plot has thickened with new comments from Gunn on social media.

After he confirmed that the DCU's Hawkgirl will have organic wings, fans are now wondering exactly which version of the hero we'll see in Superman later this summer.

As one fan on Reddit posited, "Thanagarian history within the broader DCU is kinda all over the place. Sometimes it's organic, sometimes it's [Nth] metal, sometimes it's magic. In my opinion, her wings being organic suggests she has an alien origin for obvious reasons, as humans don't have wings."

"Either she's a genetic experiment or an alien, and I doubt Gunn will make her part of another alien race," they continued. "To me personally, this is James confirming she's [Thanagarian] indirectly, but it will be interesting to see either way."

Another said, "I've been calling from the get-go that she'll be Shayera [Hol] in all but name. Calling her Kendra is just a cheap way to cover up the twist. Shayera is far and away the more interesting character."

As you can see, it's generated quite a debate among fans and all signs point to Gunn pulling from multiple iterations of Hawkgirl on screen to create a new version for Superman and the wider DCU.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.