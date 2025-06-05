SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains What Makes Someone A Metahuman In The DCU

James Gunn's Superman is set in a world that's already populated by super-powered individuals. Now, Gunn has provided an intriguing explanation for what makes a character a "metahuman" in the world of DC.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Jun 05, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

One aspect that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been particularly careful about when crafting their new DC Universe is its lore. In 2023, for example, Gunn revealed on Threads that DC Studios was creating "an incredibly detailed world map" for the nascent franchise. Then, while speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2024, Gunn said his focus for the DCU was world-building.

Now, we've gotten another bit of lore information from the DCU. This one, however, is much more interesting, seeing as it provides more context regarding the classification of super-powered characters in the franchise. DC Studios recently released a series of character posters for Superman. Gunn posted the images on Threads, and captioned the post: "Our metahumans arrive this summer." 

A user responded to the post, suggesting that the only character in the posters who was an actual metahuman was Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced. Gunn then provided this interesting reply: 

"In DC Comics, a metahuman is a human-like being with extraordinary, often paranormal, abilities. These powers can arise from a variety of sources, including science, magic, alien origins, mutation, divinity, proficiency, or technology."

The director also clarified in the same post who in the Superman cast is a metahuman: "Therefore, [the character 4] is probably not a metahuman, but Terrific arguably is. Krypto is meta, but I won't say he's not human because he might read this."

Now, while Gunn's quote mentioned DC Comics specifically, the fact that he used it as an explanation for the designation of his DCU characters likely means the description also applies to the live-action franchise. His description makes a lot of sense for characters equipped with advanced tech. Mister Terrific, for example, may be a regular human, but his inventions give him a considerable edge over regular civilians. 

Having said that, Gunn's explanation has intriguing, and perhaps, unexpected, implications for non-super-powered characters. The director stated that "proficiency" was sufficient to designate a character as a metahuman. Assuming that "proficiency" refers to things like athletic ability, scientific knowledge and combat expertise, characters like Batman, Green Arrow, Catwoman, Robin, and even Lex Luthor would fall into that category. 

Now, keep in mind this probably won't affect anything about how characters are handled in the DCU. At the end of the day, it may just mean that physically skilled individuals like the Dark Knight and Peacemaker will be considered as being above average in the human pecking order of the DC Universe.  

What do you think about James Gunn's explanation for who is designated as a metahuman in the DCU? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025. 

PC04
PC04 - 6/5/2025, 1:06 PM
Superman is from another planet. He is Alien. I don't think that fits into "meta-human" category. Alien does not mean Meta-Human. A meta-human to me would be someone like The Flash. He is human who became something more than human do to cirumstance.

Or am I just splitting hairs?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 1:12 PM
@PC04 - Superman is not biologically human but he is a humanoid alien
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/5/2025, 1:14 PM
@PC04 -
Gunn just wants to try and push the vague all-encompassing 'meta-human' term as opposed to actually labeling the characters as what they are.

It's easier for a hack to refer to all the heroes under a singular category as opposed to having to define each of them.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/5/2025, 1:16 PM
@PC04 - gunn is just debunking himself at this point 😮‍💨😅
Irregular
Irregular - 6/5/2025, 1:16 PM
@PC04 - "Human-like" is a pretty key term here. Like Data from Star Trek is an "android" but does have a lot of human-like features since he's an artificial.

I do get what you mean though because it was the way you described. I believe this is them updating what a metahuman means in the DCU.
PC04
PC04 - 6/5/2025, 1:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Right. And all you need for that classification is "human in appearance" and being from outside our planet he is then of course, "alien" as well. It seems so weird to use this "META-HUMAN" label.
"Meta-Human" implies the powers were acquired (as he states). They are not naturally occuring to the individual.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/5/2025, 1:17 PM
@PC04 - did you not read the description?


"In DC Comics, a metahuman is a HUMAN-LIKE being with extraordinary, often paranormal, abilities. These powers can arise from a variety of sources, including science, magic, alien origins, mutation, divinity, proficiency, or technology."

Superman meets that criteria. He is SuperMAN, not SuperALIEN.
PC04
PC04 - 6/5/2025, 1:20 PM
@Pictilli - I did. And that's why I wrote what I wrote. I guess that begs the question, what is the difference between human-like, human-noid, and human? To me Super-man is an alien. Allen from Invincible is "human-like" in that he is bi-pedal, his body resembles a human body with the exception of his one eye and appendeges. So where's the line?
PC04
PC04 - 6/5/2025, 1:24 PM
@Irregular - Right. Data is a robot/android with a human appearance. In this context (not that we're talking about Data) that wouldn't NOT make him a meta-human. He is Android with Human characteristics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 1:24 PM
@PC04 - I understand what you mean

I had the same definition of the term as you but I feel like advanced intelligence or peak physical ability makes sense to count in that too since it’s abilities beyond the average human so it’s malleable
Baf
Baf - 6/5/2025, 2:10 PM
@PC04 - It has to do with Midi-chlorians.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/5/2025, 1:15 PM

Wow! That lineup of A-list characters is gonna make this a 2 billion $ movie for sure!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/5/2025, 1:15 PM
Superman is an alien
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/5/2025, 1:19 PM
@MisterBones - He is SuperMAN, not SuperALIEN. Being an alien is just the explanation for his powers, nothing else. Everything else - from costume to S shield to morality to the mild mannered reporter disguise - all comes from being Clark Kent.

Did you not read the description?

"In DC Comics, a metahuman is a HUMAN-LIKE being with extraordinary, often paranormal, abilities. These powers can arise from a variety of sources, including science, magic, alien origins, mutation, divinity, proficiency, or technology."

Gunn is correct here.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 1:21 PM
The term has always been used loosely in the DC universe but Gunn did use the “official” description for it as it pertains to the universe so that’s how it works in this world…

Sometimes they have been specific uses of it in various adaptations such as The Flash tv show which had meta humans being humans with powers that came from the Particle Accelerator explosion or in Young Justice where they were called that because they had the Meta -Gene in their biology which is equivalent to the X-Gene in Marvel.

Ultimately it depends on what the writer wants it to be so I’m cool with this being the take on that term in this universe.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 1:22 PM
James Gunn doesn't understand metahumans.

How can anyone expect him to understand anything else that is part of DC?

Boycott Superman's James Gunn, Peacemaker, and Poopergirl.

We deserve a better DCCU reboot.

