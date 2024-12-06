DC Studios Boss James Gunn Reveals Whether The DCU Has One Big Bad: "We're World-Building Not Story-Building"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has responded to theories about the DCU's "big bad," confirming that these movies and TV shows aren't necessarily building to a huge crossover event featuring a sole villain...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

What Marvel Studios has achieved with the MCU is nothing short of incredible. Rival studios have tried and failed to replicate that success (look at Universal's ill-fated Dark Universe) and moviegoers now expect every franchise to link up and build to...something

From day one, there's been speculation about who DC Studios will choose as the DCU's big bad. Darkseid is likely off the table after Zack Snyder's Justice League, but James Gunn must surely have plans for the team assembling for a battle with a seemingly unstoppable threat, right? 

Much has been said about that possibly being The Centre, a monstrous being first introduced in Darwyn Cooke's New Frontier.

However, the DC Studios boss has now confirmed that the DCU isn't setting out to tell one big story that leads to a final boss-type villain in a future crossover or event movie. 

"These are interconnected stories but people are always going to be [saying], 'Who's the big bad?' Are there big bads for connected films? Yes. But is this all about, 'Hey, I'm telling this one story about this big bad'? No," Gunn told Josh Horowitz. "This is about a connected universe. We're world-building. We're not story-building."

"We're not writing one story that has a beginning, middle, and end," the filmmaker continued. "We're creating a universe where people in which can go and join in and experience it. It is much more like Star Wars."

Some fans might be disappointed by these comments but is it really such a bad thing for the DCU to differentiate itself from the MCU in this way?

The Justice League is bound to assemble somewhere down the line and the villain they face doesn't necessarily need to have made their presence felt in countless other movies and TV shows beforehand. As for The Circle, we still expect that baddie to factor into Lanterns somehow. 

That worked with Thanos but not Kang the Conqueror; Avengers: Age of Ultron also did just fine introducing Ultron without him having been teased for two or three years beforehand (it's also no secret that Gunn wasn't the biggest fan of having to write Thanos into 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy). 

"The goal from the beginning was to give the honor that the great characters deserved; the Wonder Womans, Batmans, and Supermans," Gunn says of his DCU plans elsewhere in the interview. "But then also to prop up these lesser-known characters like Peacemaker, Booster Gold, and The Huntress."

You can watch the full interview with the filmmaker below. 

PC04
PC04 - 12/6/2024, 11:36 AM
Anyone else really want to see a live action Metallo? I really liked him from the Animated Superman series. Why have we never gotten live action Metallo?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/6/2024, 11:39 AM
@PC04 - They're too busy rebooting Batman.
Humperdink
Humperdink - 12/6/2024, 11:48 AM
@PC04 - Metallo is underrated. I'd love to see him and Parasite. Two Superman villains that could do well onscreen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2024, 11:49 AM
@PC04 - I do

Hope we have him as a villain in a Superman film soon!!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2024, 11:51 AM
@Humperdink - Parasite would rock too

I do hope we see something more akin to the Animated series one then the comics or other media I have seen…

That one just had more personality imo.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2024, 11:59 AM
@PC04 - Smallville had one .... and like all the other villains they attempted, it sucked.
PC04
PC04 - 12/6/2024, 12:26 PM
@lazlodaytona - Honestly I forgot Smallville existed. I see @Visionary25 up there did post some live action takes on Metallo that I wasn't actually aware of!

I should've specified in a FILM. Sorry all!
PC04
PC04 - 12/6/2024, 12:28 PM
@Humperdink - Parasite is another one I too have wanted to see! He can be very creepy and I think visually really interesting on screen.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/6/2024, 11:40 AM
Great answer from Gunn as usual
Forthas
Forthas - 12/6/2024, 11:45 AM
So...if there is no "big bad" why would there be a need for anything like the Justice League to be formed? Even if one considers a group of villians like the Legion of Doom...they are collectively...a big bad!
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 12/6/2024, 11:51 AM
@Forthas - "But is this all about, 'Hey, I'm telling this 𝙊̲𝙉̲𝙀̲ story about this big bad'? No"
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/6/2024, 11:51 AM
@Forthas - I took what he is saying to mean that there can be “big bads” that require team ups, but it doesn’t mean that every movie is building towards the one story involving the big bad.
Asterisk
Asterisk - 12/6/2024, 11:52 AM
@Forthas - he says in the interview there will be “big bads” for certain characters teaming up and stuff like the Justice League but what he’s saying is it isn’t all building up to the whole universe teaming up to fight one guy, ala Thanos, like it’s multiple storylines going on at once instead of one thing it’s heading toward
Humperdink
Humperdink - 12/6/2024, 11:58 AM
@Forthas -

So...if there is no "big bad" why would there be a need for anything like the Justice League to be formed?


He not saying there's no big bads to fight, he said there's no interconnected story revolving solely around ONE MAJORr big bad, like Thanos/Darkseid, where there's a beginning middle and end.

He's building the world so that it isn't reliant on an interconnected Big Bad storyline that sometimes gets shoehorned into solo films as a continuous set up.

The Justice League has plenty of villains to confront without having to focus only on a major "Darkseid-level" villain. It's best to focus on the individual stories for now imo.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/6/2024, 12:03 PM
@Humperdink
@Shivermetimbers
@Nightwing1015
@Asterisk

Well if he is trying to differentiate from Marvel, he is not doing a great job of convincing me. Age of Ultron, Winter Soldier, Civil War etc had elements of a broader story but for the most part they were team ups films that was largely independent of the Thanos story line. For example there is nothing about the Thanos story line that is related to Raganarok except at the very end in the post credit. Those films did stand alone, so he is claiming they (DC) will be doing something different when it is really the same thing.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/6/2024, 11:50 AM
I love this approach. The fall off after Endgame is a perfect example of how the story building approach Marvel took is not sustainable. Have a connected world and the ability for crossovers and team ups, but don’t force every movie or show to build toward something.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/6/2024, 11:50 AM

Unless they get rid of MooseSh!tty, the next agenda item will be fixing Batman after Brave & Bold is ruined.
Pampero
Pampero - 12/6/2024, 11:52 AM
The great villain of the DCU is none other than James Gunn himself.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2024, 12:00 PM
Sounds good to me!!.

There’s no real overarching goal or narrative we are heading towards if I’m correctly interpreting his comments but it’s moreso about creating a sandbox for various creatives to come in and play with these characters in an interconnected space if they want to or not which is indeed more like SW then Marvel…

Even him saying they are big bads for connected films is like the Filoni & Favreau Mandoverse side of SW that’s leading to Thrawn as the big villain while the other projects are disconnected.

It’s a cool approach and even feels more like using the format of comics then Marvel has been.
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/6/2024, 12:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Well said. And he's also stated he's very open to elseworld projects as well. So we could see a Superman: Red Son or even a true Batman: Nightfall as examples. And as great as the Infinity Saga was Marvel has kinda pushed themselves in a corner because now everyone is looking for the next Big Bad.
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 12/6/2024, 12:11 PM
Looks like they're learning
?si=nK7jMZMK6WaQCfYv
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/6/2024, 12:15 PM
Loving Gunn's approach so far. Not chasing Marvel like the DCEU and just about every other studio has done as well. World building. He's really taking a comicbook approach to it. In any given comic you pick up there is a cameo or two from another hero or villain. It's because it's ALL connected. They live in the same universe and world. So many fans have been brainwashed by Marvel Films that they now feel everyone has to have a single by themselves film that leads to the big group getting together. Marvel did that beautifully but that's not the only way.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/6/2024, 12:29 PM
I really hope Gunn Kills it with the DCU

Cause he sure talks a lot of shit

Like somehow "where doing things different and better then Feige and Marvel"

