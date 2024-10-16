SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Krypto First Look Criticism: "He's An Alien"

Though we already had a pretty good idea that Krypto the Superdog would appear in the DCU Superman reboot after some set photos of Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) offering doggy treats to thin air were shared online, director James Gunn made it official yesterday by sharing a first look at the adorable pooch.

This take on Krypto is based on his own dog, Ozu, and some fans have taken issue with the fact that the character won't be depicted as a white Lab.

While Krypto is often drawn as a Lab or Golden Retriever in the comics, he has resembled other dog breeds over the years. Plus, as Gunn points out in his response to a fan on social media, he is - like the Man of Steel himself - an alien at the end of the day.

Gunn also confirmed that Krypto won't talk, only bark!

Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He… pic.twitter.com/zw8rVqv0n0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 15, 2024

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."