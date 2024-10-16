SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Krypto First Look Criticism: "He's An Alien"

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Krypto First Look Criticism: &quot;He's An Alien&quot;

Yesterday, Superman director James Gunn unveiled our first look at Krypto the Superdog, and some fans were quick to point out that this take on the pooch is not a Labrador...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 16, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Though we already had a pretty good idea that Krypto the Superdog would appear in the DCU Superman reboot after some set photos of Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) offering doggy treats to thin air were shared online, director James Gunn made it official yesterday by sharing a first look at the adorable pooch.

This take on Krypto is based on his own dog, Ozu, and some fans have taken issue with the fact that the character won't be depicted as a white Lab.

While Krypto is often drawn as a Lab or Golden Retriever in the comics, he has resembled other dog breeds over the years. Plus, as Gunn points out in his response to a fan on social media, he is - like the Man of Steel himself - an alien at the end of the day.

Gunn also confirmed that Krypto won't talk, only bark!

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Teaser Featuring The Man Of Steel And Krypto The Superdog!
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Teaser Featuring The Man Of Steel And Krypto The Superdog!
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says An Assembly Cut Of The Movie Was Completed Long Ago
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says An Assembly Cut Of The Movie Was Completed "Long Ago"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Spoken
Spoken - 10/16/2024, 10:31 AM
I'm pretty excited honestly. Hopefully one day we see Connor Kent.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/16/2024, 10:32 AM
doggy
mountainman
mountainman - 10/16/2024, 10:35 AM
Any dog under 50 pounds is a cat, and cats are pointless.

- Ron Swanson
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/16/2024, 10:41 AM
@mountainman -

"cats are pointless"

Show some respect to your betters.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/16/2024, 10:35 AM
Don't even try to "um actually" a guy who has proven time and time again that he can "um actually" you all the way to oblivion and back again.

For a place that always remembers, the internet never learns.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/16/2024, 10:36 AM
Always the casuals who wanna raise questions without doing proper research and then want to scrutinize decisions that are made.

Stay to the side and just clap your hands when you watch the movie.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 10/16/2024, 10:37 AM
I say it a lot on here, but people will complain about fu*king everything.

The worst damage to society social media has done is giving everyone a voice.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder