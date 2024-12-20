SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Reports Movie's Budget Was A Staggering $363 Million

Cleveland, Ohio doubled for Metropolis when Superman was shooting and, with several locations from the city featured in the trailer, a News5Cleveland has resurfaced claiming the movie - codenamed "Genesis" - had a massive $363 million budget.

Yes, $363 million. Here's an excerpt from the site's report:

"'Genesis,' according to an application with the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit program, has a $363 million budget. It's slated to receive an $11 million tax credit from the state. The application states that 25% of the film will be shot in Cincinnati and Cleveland. More than 3,200 Ohio residents are projected to be hired."

That all sounds pretty official, right? If Superman really did cost that much, it would be a disastrous start for DC Studios' DCU and the movie turning a decent profit...well, good luck with a budget that high.

However, shortly after the news broke, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn took to social media and responded by saying, "No. Good God. I wish I had somewhere even close to that!"

He'd later elaborate by explaining, "I don’t know if it’s faked or if it’s just some weird form an assistant in the Cleveland office filled out putting random stuff in the blanks. I sent it to our accountants and financial producers when it first came out a year ago and no one knew what it was. I can just tell you it wasn’t anyone on our team!"

While DC Studios is largely independent of Warner Bros., there's bound to be a limit to how much money Gunn and Peter Safran can spend. A $363 million budget for Superman makes no sense and, given the filmmaker's detailed explanation, we're confident he's telling the truth here.

Check out Gunn's comments in full below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.