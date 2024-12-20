SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Reports Movie's Budget Was A Staggering $363 Million

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Reports Movie's Budget Was A Staggering $363 Million

With reports swirling once again that Superman's budget ballooned to a massive $363 million, filmmaker James Gunn has set the record straight and explained where the number has come from. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 20, 2024 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Cleveland, Ohio doubled for Metropolis when Superman was shooting and, with several locations from the city featured in the trailer, a News5Cleveland has resurfaced claiming the movie - codenamed "Genesis" - had a massive $363 million budget.

Yes, $363 million. Here's an excerpt from the site's report:

"'Genesis,' according to an application with the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit program, has a $363 million budget. It's slated to receive an $11 million tax credit from the state. The application states that 25% of the film will be shot in Cincinnati and Cleveland. More than 3,200 Ohio residents are projected to be hired."

That all sounds pretty official, right? If Superman really did cost that much, it would be a disastrous start for DC Studios' DCU and the movie turning a decent profit...well, good luck with a budget that high. 

However, shortly after the news broke, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn took to social media and responded by saying, "No. Good God. I wish I had somewhere even close to that!"

He'd later elaborate by explaining, "I don’t know if it’s faked or if it’s just some weird form an assistant in the Cleveland office filled out putting random stuff in the blanks. I sent it to our accountants and financial producers when it first came out a year ago and no one knew what it was. I can just tell you it wasn’t anyone on our team!"

While DC Studios is largely independent of Warner Bros., there's bound to be a limit to how much money Gunn and Peter Safran can spend. A $363 million budget for Superman makes no sense and, given the filmmaker's detailed explanation, we're confident he's telling the truth here.

Check out Gunn's comments in full below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/20/2024, 3:41 PM
Doesn’t look it LOL
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/20/2024, 3:54 PM
@TheNewYorker - It all went to costume design ;-)
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 3:43 PM
Thats just Gunn's brother paycheck for voicing The Beaver or something
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/20/2024, 3:45 PM
No need to address it. That cheap ass footage removed all doubt.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:00 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - yeah it's certainly no Batman vs Superman or 300....

User Comment Image
Knightstar
Knightstar - 12/20/2024, 4:04 PM
@McMurdo - I agree, it's not even close...
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:04 PM
@Knightstar - yeah. Not enough slow mo honestly.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/20/2024, 3:46 PM
"...given the filmmaker's detailed explanation, we're confident he's telling the truth here."

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 12/20/2024, 3:52 PM
Here is how we know it is not a lie. According to James Gunn who "...sent it to our accountants and financial producers when it first came out a year ago and no one knew what it was."

If they have known about it for a year, then why has it not been corrected? The application for a tax credit should as of right now have the CORRECT amount if they knew it was wrong a year ago.
DTor91
DTor91 - 12/20/2024, 4:07 PM
@Forthas - It’s very bizarre how you obsess over Gunn. Very stalkerish.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 12/20/2024, 3:46 PM
I will see this movie but I don’t have a lot of hope it will be good or successful.
newhire13
newhire13 - 12/20/2024, 3:50 PM
🙄 Here we go with the ridiculous budget rumors and the “It needs this much or it’s a failure ” nonsense. Typical, bizarre bullshit.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 3:58 PM
I personally love how Gunn engages with fans on Twitter and shuts down nonsense. Looking forward to him burying Sneider's fake Kurt CoBatman "scoop". Zero chance. Gunn knows we need a comic accurate World's Greatest Detective in the DCU, not some guy who plays Heart Shaped Box on repeat in the Batcave. (BTW Nirvana is brilliant so this is no sleight at them)
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 4:04 PM
@McMurdo - The problem with Gunn and the DCU currently is that he announced way to much way too fast while stating only his productions will be canon and will be only greenlit. But then stated that the Matt Reeves movies will be canon to themselves. Then stated Clayface will be it's own thing. So the confusion continues amongst the general audience.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:07 PM
@SonOfAGif - I don't think there's any confusion though. The Batman is it's own thing and Superman officially kicks off the DCU. I think very soon if there is confusion, it will all be dealt with and people will get it. It's really not that hard to follow.
Sicario
Sicario - 12/20/2024, 4:01 PM
As if, the teaser almost looked like it was shot on an iPhone lol
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 4:02 PM
$363 million for a production is insane if one doesn't expect $1 billion in return. The rumors of Brave New World touching $500 million due to reshoots is worrisome too. While Marvel Studios/Disney probably do not care for a loss it just shows these studios panic and get controlling over directors and production crew with budgets.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 4:04 PM
User Comment Image

Like why would it even have that big of a budget considering there’s little to no big stars in this and it didn’t even have reshoots ?,

Look I don’t mean to know anything about this stuff like some of the other so called experts on here but I feel those 2 factors especially contribute a lot to the budget.
Supervenge
Supervenge - 12/20/2024, 4:07 PM
So it’s tax fraud? Ripping off the people of Ohio, so some rich producers can save a few million

