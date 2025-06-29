SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals PEACEMAKER Star Jennifer Holland's Secret Role In The DCU Movie

Filmmaker James Gunn has frequently found ways to incorporate his friends and family into the movies he works on. Superman is no exception, and we've known for a while that Peacemaker star, and Gunn's wife, Jennifer Holland, will have a cameo role.

She's already set to reprise her DCEU role of Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker season 2, but is now confirmed to have a completely different part in the first DCU movie.

Talking to ComicBook.com, Gunn confirmed that Holland has an uncredited voice role as one of the Superman Robots in the Man of Steel's Fortress of Solitude.

"You’ll know Jen Holland, my wife, is also the robot at the end, just not credited," Gunn said. "I actually recorded her on my phone. I said, 'Oh, I need a robot that’s not really interested in what Number 4 is saying.'"

After debuting in The Suicide Squad, Holland had cameo roles as Harcourt in Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She also played Administrator Kwol in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ms. Espenschied in Brightburn, the latter of which was procured by Gunn and essentially told the story of an evil young Superman.

Gunn has revealed a surprising amount about Superman in junket interviews, spoiling everything from the Hall of Justice's owner to how Clark Kent's glasses hide his secret identity (check back here tomorrow for a full breakdown of reveals).

While the DC Studios co-CEO is clearly looking to build hype, it would be nice if some of these surprises—including Holland's Superman cameo—were saved for theaters next month. At this stage, Gunn is one interview away from confirming Supergirl's rumoured cameo!

Watch a new TV spot for Superman in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.