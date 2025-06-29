SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals PEACEMAKER Star Jennifer Holland's Secret Role In The DCU Movie

There have been rumblings that Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland might have another DCU role in Superman, and filmmaker James Gunn has revealed when and where we'll be able to find his better half...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: ComicBook.com

Filmmaker James Gunn has frequently found ways to incorporate his friends and family into the movies he works on. Superman is no exception, and we've known for a while that Peacemaker star, and Gunn's wife, Jennifer Holland, will have a cameo role.

She's already set to reprise her DCEU role of Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker season 2, but is now confirmed to have a completely different part in the first DCU movie.

Talking to ComicBook.com, Gunn confirmed that Holland has an uncredited voice role as one of the Superman Robots in the Man of Steel's Fortress of Solitude. 

"You’ll know Jen Holland, my wife, is also the robot at the end, just not credited," Gunn said. "I actually recorded her on my phone. I said, 'Oh, I need a robot that’s not really interested in what Number 4 is saying.'"

After debuting in The Suicide Squad, Holland had cameo roles as Harcourt in Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She also played Administrator Kwol in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ms. Espenschied in Brightburn, the latter of which was procured by Gunn and essentially told the story of an evil young Superman.

Gunn has revealed a surprising amount about Superman in junket interviews, spoiling everything from the Hall of Justice's owner to how Clark Kent's glasses hide his secret identity (check back here tomorrow for a full breakdown of reveals). 

While the DC Studios co-CEO is clearly looking to build hype, it would be nice if some of these surprises—including Holland's Superman cameo—were saved for theaters next month. At this stage, Gunn is one interview away from confirming Supergirl's rumoured cameo! 

Watch a new TV spot for Superman in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/29/2025, 4:37 PM
Nepotism Is kind of awesome
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/29/2025, 4:37 PM
User Comment Image
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/29/2025, 4:40 PM
@AllsNotGood - Wasted zero time. Further proving my point.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/29/2025, 4:42 PM
@DTor91 - im flattered you seem to know me...i cant say the same for you sorry
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/29/2025, 4:39 PM
Oh , I’m sure people will love this lol…

Anyway why not use her voice for a brief part rather then paying someone for one line?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/29/2025, 5:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeh, to me this is akin to Monsters Inc using one of the crews kids to do the voice for Boo, initialy it was a placeholder voice but worked so they kept it and as it took years to complete was old enough to also do the end credit voice too.

If you have a close friend or family member who can pull of a small cameo or voice here and there why not rather than paying some company to bring in an extra.

Differing question casting friends and family for major roles however but TBH if they are talented enough and fit the role why not as that sort of thing happens in every industry going without much fuss over it.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/29/2025, 4:40 PM
so she still has 4 entries in imdb then...thats a shame........unheard of as a "paid" actress
mck13
mck13 - 6/29/2025, 4:47 PM
This is a Superman movie aimed at KIDs. It will TANK in the 2nd week when word of mouth spreads that this is a goofy/funny Superman movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/29/2025, 5:06 PM
@mck13 - what you just said is a oxymoron. And you are just a regular moron.
TK420
TK420 - 6/29/2025, 4:47 PM
Told y'all she'd be in that shit.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/29/2025, 4:50 PM
Calling it now. Harcourt dies in 'Peacemaker' season two, freeing Holland up to play Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Catwoman, Poison Ivy... whatever part she desires.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/29/2025, 5:11 PM
@Lisa89 - shes going to be playing elseworlds Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Zatana
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/29/2025, 5:14 PM
@AllsNotGood - Isn't Zoë Kravitz already playing Elseworlds Catwoman?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/29/2025, 5:26 PM
@Lisa89 - please no. That's not funny
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/29/2025, 4:56 PM
“What the hey, dude”
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/29/2025, 5:25 PM
James lolollololol

[frick]ing James lolololol

He needs to show his main [frick]ing squeeze love.

All the [frick]ing time.

For [frick]s sake
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/29/2025, 5:29 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/29/2025, 5:39 PM
not only is she a woman but she is a female
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 6/29/2025, 5:55 PM
This would not be a James Gunn film without her! Uhh...that would make eight actors that were also in Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. I think he will make it to over ten by the time all is said and done!

asherman93
asherman93 - 6/29/2025, 6:09 PM
*Gunn reveals his wife plays an incidental character who probably has just a line or two*
"ZOMG! GUNN IS SUCH A [frick]ING NEPOTIST! THIS MOVIE IS SO RUINED FOREVER!!!!"

Even if the film does suck, I doubt its gonna be because of him bringing back a few actors he worked with before.

(Ironically, I'm not exactly fond of double-casting in the same franchise.)

