SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says Every DCU Movie Will Have A "Completely Different" Tone

Superman director James Gunn has revealed that, ideally, he wants every movie in the DCU to "have its own stamp," which involves ensuring that they all have a very different tone...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 10, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Superman may be the first ever DCU movie, but that doesn't mean the bright, optimistic (arguably a little corny) and relatively family-friendly world inhabited by David Corenswet's Man of Steel is going to inform this franchise going forward.

While all of the planned DCU movies and TV shows will be part of the same shared universe, director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has now made it clear that he wants every project to feel completely different from a tonal standpoint.

“I mean it’s this movie,” Gunn told IGN when asked about his film's All-Star Superman’s influence. “It’s really important to me that every project has its own stamp on it. This movie is very different from the R rated movie we're making, a body horror movie with Clayface. It’s very different from the Sgt. Rock movie we’re developing. It’s very different from Supergirl, which is a space fantasy — Craig Gillespie just walked by here a second ago, who directed that. So every one of these movies is completely different.”

“What I love about DC Comics and the graphic novels is that they allowed the individual artists and writers to create their own projects, and they each had their own voice," Gunn added. "The Long Halloween, All-Star Superman, Dark Knight, Watchmen, those things have very little tonally in common with each other, except for they’re a part of the set of communal characters that are in the DC Comics universe. And now, we’re doing that same thing in the DCU.”

A sound strategy if you want to offer fans as much variety as possible, but it might become an issue once it's time for these characters to begin sharing the screen!

Gunn also touched on just how horror-inspired the Clayface movie is going to be, and it's very! "[it's] pure f***ing horror, like, totally real. Their version of that movie, it is so real and true and psychological and body horror and gross.”

To be fair, a lot of Marvel Studios projects do vary in tone to at least some degree, but not to the extent that it becomes jarring when we see Doctor Strange, for example, team-up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the Avengers movies.

What do you make of Gunn's plan for the DCU? Drop us a comment down below.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/10/2025, 1:22 PM
Glad to hear it. As J.D. Vance once said "Sofa, so good."
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/10/2025, 1:31 PM
@Lisa89 - you win.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2025, 1:54 PM
@Lisa89 - ok..thats the vice president of the usa so please be polite or face deportation to El Salvador , not an option
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/10/2025, 1:22 PM
I really hope they change the name from "The Brave and The Bold" Just call it Batman:Bold
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/10/2025, 1:31 PM
@HammerLegFoot - or they can just call it Batman but style it in a bold font.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/10/2025, 1:32 PM
@HammerLegFoot - And Alan as the Brave Batman
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/10/2025, 1:33 PM
@LenSpiderman - I like the way you think
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/10/2025, 1:49 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Batman: Balls
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2025, 1:23 PM
I get the impression he sensed that his slapstick tone turns a lot of people off. Unfortunately that is going to make a shared universe seem uneven and less cohesive.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 1:27 PM
@Forthas - he learned that there are right properties to use his usual humor. He can go full juvenile and slapstick in Peacemaker.

So contrary to doomsayers saying Supermam will have those, they are completely wrong.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/10/2025, 1:26 PM
Let’s hope the characters don’t all use the same tailor like they do in the Marvel universe. Boring.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/10/2025, 1:26 PM
This is very reassuring to hear, as it will keep the universe fresh and interesting. I do hope this applies to individual movies for each character, as I'd like a more serious Superman movie next time.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 1:29 PM
Oh the sky is the limit once Superman is successful.

I expect a lot will be announced with a good OW and/or it is apparent that the movie will have good legs.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/10/2025, 1:30 PM
I remember when marvel used to tag their movies as “political thriller” or “space opera” or a “classic heist” or “a love letter to kung fu films” or whatever to convince audiences that they weren’t just going to be the same old marvel formula, and every time they were like the lacroix water version of whatever genre they were claiming. Granted things have changed with some projects, thankfully, but I always thought that DC could have stood out by actually doing what marvel was claiming and make each movie truly its own thing, yes it makes crossover harder but that should only be an issue for justice league movies. Let other heroes and stories stand alone and don’t worry about whether they can mingle in a shared universe. Anyway hope Gunn and WB really mean what they say here and aren’t just planning on making Batman flavored lacroix.

Also blue beetle is the first DCU movie. Gunn said it himself.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/10/2025, 1:35 PM
@LenSpiderman - The character, not the film (according to Gunn)
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/10/2025, 2:18 PM
@LenSpiderman - It would kinda make crossovers more interesting and fun.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 7/10/2025, 1:45 PM
Good that’s exactly how it should be. I think the tone of the movie in a connected comic book universe should be tied to its main character just like it is in the comics. Batman books are darker than Superman books which aren’t as funny as say a Booster Gold book, and it all works because you know going in that the story is framed that way. It’s not wierd for Batman to be the butt of a joke for being too serious in a Justice League crossover or a Superman team up just like it wouldn’t be wierd for Superman to be more serious and stoic if he shows up in Gotham
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/10/2025, 1:47 PM
Superman 4 today :)
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/10/2025, 1:53 PM
Take note anyone saying that this is the reason The Batman part II can't take place in the same universe as Superman.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/10/2025, 1:53 PM
Just saw it

I can believe it , but I loved it

Hyped just like a when I came out of watching
Iron Man, the Matrix and Inception

Gunn needs to greenlight a Mr Terrific Movie

NOW!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 1:56 PM
All the movies & shows should have different tones to an extent imo since that creates variety & freshness which is a good thing…

They can always adjust the characters tonally in a team up project as the comics do.

Also I think this is the first time he’s acknowledged they are doing a Sgt. Rock movie!!.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/10/2025, 1:58 PM
I like the sounds of this. There's certainly something to be said about how cohesive the MCU feels within how they've designed the world. The VFX, cinematography, and etc. all tend to blend well with eachother; creating a standard the audience can attach to and expect. But the downfall is that the film's all look and feel relatively the same.

I really like the approach Gunn wants to take in allowing each movie to feel like it's own thing. I think that will likely attract more filmmakers into the mix seeing as they'll be able to bring their unique voice and style to the project without having to fit into the look of the wider universe.

Looking forward to see the DCU evolve, and how it's approach differs from the MCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 2:09 PM
@RedFury - agreed

Both approaches have their pros and cons as you stated with the MCU , it helps with cohesiveness but then you hear people say they all look the same too then as a result of that so it’s a double edged sword.

Same with this in that it’s great to have a different tones but it could lead to it not being cohesive so we’ll see

I have faith in Gunn & Co though!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/10/2025, 2:00 PM
As it should be. Love to hear it.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/10/2025, 2:08 PM
James Gunn Superman AMC Dolby Cinema: COMPLETELY CAPTIVATING Screen at the 7:20 is SOLDOUT SO much for GO WOKE GO BROKE!

User Comment Image
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/10/2025, 2:11 PM
So are the rumors with the R.Pattinson Batman in DCU completely fake?(I hope so but I can see the problems with 2 Batman’s from different universe when they go for the 2 universes solution).
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/10/2025, 2:13 PM
So Pattinson can slot in then?
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 7/10/2025, 2:17 PM
very smart move. i never bought the canard that the shared universe films needed to all have the same tone in order to fit together. it's stifling.

we care that the characters remain consistent in who they are; not necessarily the tone.

