SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At María Gabriela De Faría As The "Sinister" Engineer

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At María Gabriela De Faría As The &quot;Sinister&quot; Engineer

Superman director James Gunn has taken to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes look at María Gabriela de Faría as Authority member, The Engineer...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 10, 2025 05:03 PM EST
We got a first glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer via set photos when Superman was filming last summer, but director James Gunn has now shared a first official look at the character via a new behind-the-scenes photo.

In the comics, Angela Spica is a heroic member of the super-group known as The Authority, and has a number of powers, including the ability to shape-shift. We're not sure if this first live-action take on the character will have a similar power-set, but we do know that she will be an antagonist to David Corenswet's Man of Steel.

"Happy Anniversary to the Engineer," Gunn captioned his post. "Created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, who you can see played to sinister perfection by puppy in human form @thefaria in #Superman this July! 🦾"

The Engineer is not looking particularly lively in this photo, but we assume this is just De Faría having some fun, and not the last we'll see of the character in the movie - unless Gunn decided to share a massive spoiler!

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 3/10/2025, 5:22 PM
Aside from how good the movie will be the costumes look like shit. Only Mr Terrific looks good. Gunn should change his costume designer. This is not Guardians
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/10/2025, 5:24 PM
@Nemesis17then - Interesting I actually think Mr. Terrific looks very weird. But yeah I do agree with you, some of these look like cosplays (and not the good kind), including Superman.
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 3/10/2025, 5:31 PM
@Urubrodi - “DC should feel like mythology. The heroes are godlike figures. You can’t have them look like cosplayers.”
William Shakespeare 1615 AD
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/10/2025, 5:23 PM
Looks like she stepped out of a FOX-MEN movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/10/2025, 5:24 PM
spoiler, she died dead
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/10/2025, 5:42 PM
@harryba11zack -
According to the wiki she's effectively the T-1000, liquid metal sorta deal.

So chances are this is her initially 'defeated' only to then reveal her true form. Hence the remark by Gunn saying "played to sinister perfection by puppy in HUMAN FORM".

Though yeah it is really dumb to market the movie using this because:
1) Nobody knows or cares who this is
2) The outfit does not look interesting visually
3) Those who do search for the character will be spoiled by the true nature of the character
4) It spoils that the character will be at least temporarily defeated by Superman during the stadium fight
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/10/2025, 5:28 PM
The Engineer voted for Heels Up Harris.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/10/2025, 5:30 PM
Oh man...Meme Gods should have a field day with this one...
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 3/10/2025, 5:35 PM
Do they plan on showing us anything cool about this project?
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 3/10/2025, 6:20 PM
@TheNewYorker - i hope not. I wanna be suprised.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/10/2025, 5:36 PM
The Gunn-Verse is just media based on what he likes from the DC franchise and it feels like he's got no patience or structure. Rather than building individual solo films around characters we're just shoving it all into a Superman movie. When that under-performs or flops, at this point seeming likely, his entire plans fall through and they'll just shift focus back to Battinson films.

Why can't his Superman movie focus on Superman instead of being this massive ensemble film with tons of supporting heroes including lesser known characters such as this one who the majority of the audience won't know and won't get time to be explored because there's so much going on.

It's the exact same mistake the previous DCEU made, trying to rush to an Avengers style film right away combined with the stupidity of the Sony-verse in shoving out films based on random villains or lesser known characters few people know or care about.
SpiderParker14
SpiderParker14 - 3/10/2025, 5:39 PM
I’m sorry, but I am of the unpopular opinion that Wildstorm character don’t work well with the rest of the DC Universe and that was one of the New 52’s big mistakes.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/10/2025, 5:40 PM
Looks like she was no match for Superman. :P
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/10/2025, 5:52 PM
Created by Warren Ellis…
Uh oh…
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 6:11 PM
It will be very interesting to see how similar and/or different this version of The Engineer is to iterations in the comics (I know of 2 which have different backstories from each other)…

Her already being sinister and an antagonist to Clark in this already seems like a big deviation so I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s more or less reimagined from the ground up as Gunn has other characters from the comics in his works.

Anyway given that Gunn has said he wants to highlight the scientific genius side of Lex , I can see Lex creating her in this iteration alongside “Ultraman”.

Looking forward to seeing her in action in this and hopefully beyond such as The Authority film!!.
Repian
Repian - 3/10/2025, 6:14 PM
Perhaps the engineer's secret is the nanobots that travel through his body via his bloodstream. When Angela Spica's tissues are damaged, the nanobots replace them with cybernetic tissue. Then, as Superman injures her, she grows stronger. Eventually, all the tissue is replaced.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 6:29 PM
THERE'S A GIANT ON THE BEACH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Oh... oh no, there's not it's just perspective. She's closer to the camera than those behind her. Aaand it's not a beach it's a stadium. Don't mind me, I'm just having a Gulliver's Travels-flavored acid flashback.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 6:31 PM
Given that I think both Gunn & Hoult have said that Lex Luthor:Man of Steel was an influence on the film or atleast this version of the character , I wouldn’t be surprised if The Engineer is also somewhat based on “ Hope” aswell…

User Comment Image

She’s a superhero Lex creates in that to rival Superman and take attention & love away from the people for him.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/10/2025, 6:35 PM
Why are some of the best shots from this film BTS photos 😭

