SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At María Gabriela De Faría As The "Sinister" Engineer

We got a first glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer via set photos when Superman was filming last summer, but director James Gunn has now shared a first official look at the character via a new behind-the-scenes photo.

In the comics, Angela Spica is a heroic member of the super-group known as The Authority, and has a number of powers, including the ability to shape-shift. We're not sure if this first live-action take on the character will have a similar power-set, but we do know that she will be an antagonist to David Corenswet's Man of Steel.

"Happy Anniversary to the Engineer," Gunn captioned his post. "Created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, who you can see played to sinister perfection by puppy in human form @thefaria in #Superman this July! 🦾"

The Engineer is not looking particularly lively in this photo, but we assume this is just De Faría having some fun, and not the last we'll see of the character in the movie - unless Gunn decided to share a massive spoiler!

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."