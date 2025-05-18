SUPERMAN Fan Screenings And Tickets On Sale Dates Possibly Revealed By Leaked Listings

We have some new details on the weeks leading up to Superman's release in theaters, including when tickets are currently set to go on sale and plans for early fan screenings before July 11. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - May 18, 2025 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Hype for Superman is quickly building, and with very early tracking pointing to a $155 million - $175 million opening weekend, all signs point to DC Studios' first movie being a hit. 

However, it won't be until tickets go on sale that we get a clearer idea of how big a hit Superman will really be. According to @BoxOfficeTheory, the current plan is for tickets to be available starting June 12. Based on past experience, that means we'll get new posters and perhaps even another trailer.

A leaked Amazon Prime listing, meanwhile, appears to have also confirmed that fan screenings will take place on July 7, four days before Superman arrives in theaters.

The benefits of these previews are widely debated; studios hold them to build excitement, but allowing thousands of fans to see a new movie for free does put a dent in those opening weekend figures. It also leads to plot spoilers and pirated footage, arguably doing more harm than good in many respects. 

Filmmaker James Gunn has previously explained how the Man of Steel's return to the big screen sets the tone for the new DCU (Creature Commandos gave us a taste, but Superman will be this shared world's true introduction).

"I think it's only setting the tone so far as that this is 100 percent a James Gunn movie," he explained, "and what I want with the future films is for them to be the same - not James Gunn movies, but when I talked to Craig Gillespie who's doing Supergirl, I said, 'I don't want all of these movies to be the same.'"

"What I love about DC Comics is that you can read a story like The Dark Knight, which is tonally very different because of its artist and writer than Superman for All Seasons, than All-Star Superman, than [Batman:] The Long Halloween. They're all these beautiful stories within the same world, but completely different. And that's what I think is exciting."

Stay tuned for updates on Superman as we have them. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/18/2025, 7:10 AM
The Superman movie will be good but my issues with this movie.

David Corenswet is 6'4" tall and when he wears glasses no can recognize him. That's like an NBA star walking through the streets when he wears glasses no can tell who he is.

Or wife and friends can't tell who you are when you wear glasses.

Another issue I have is anyone but Lex Luther kicking Superman's ass. I've seen this story so many times.

Lobo would have been a great choice.
AC1
AC1 - 5/18/2025, 7:36 AM
@AllsGood - As far as the whole "disguise" thing, I think there are a number of factors at play. A lot of it is based around how people tend not to really pay attention to those around them, so if he's in a crowd he's not sticking out that much. And if he's similar to Christopher Reeve, changing his body language, posture etc then that helps sell the difference too. There's also the idea that in many continuities, the public don't know that Superman has a civilian identity - they just assume he's Superman 24/7. And then there was that Max Landis Superman comic that has a bit of dialogue where someone asks Clark if he ever takes his glasses off in public, and he says he has and the most anyone said to him was that he "kinda looks like Superman" without them. It's always a stretch with the whole glasses thing, but it does kinda work. I mean, there's that story of Henry Cavill standing in front of a Man of Steel billboard in Times Square while wearing glasses and no one even looked at him. I've had experiences where I've spoken to someone in work for over an hour one day with my glasses on, then seen them the next day when I wasn't wearing them and they didn't recognise me and even asked me where the guy with the glasses they spoke to the day before was.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/18/2025, 7:43 AM
@AC1 - When your friends get new glasses or wear sunglasses do you have hard time recognizing them?

Or you if put on glasses no can recognize e you?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/18/2025, 8:00 AM
@AllsGood -
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/18/2025, 8:05 AM
@HashTagSwagg - No one looking for him or at him.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/18/2025, 8:07 AM
@AllsGood - instead of nitpicking on a classic Superman fact, hows that Thunderbolts BO nunbers going?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/18/2025, 8:08 AM
@HashTagSwagg - SAME QUESTIONS When your friends get new glasses or wear sunglasses do you have hard time recognizing them?

Or you if put on glasses no can recognize e you?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/18/2025, 8:11 AM
@vectorsigma - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is Box Office Tracking the same numbers as Thunderbolts.
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/18/2025, 8:34 AM
@AC1 - I remember reading about Cavill standing next to the build board without being noticed. Now that is the purest example of irony. In my experience, I am exceptionally talented with my sense of vision. I tend to recognise people really easily. I’m willing to bet if I was in that guy’s shoes I’d still recognise you with or without the glasses lol. I’m that good at recognising people even if I haven’t seen them in years (this happened recently) or if someone has radically changed their appearance due to weight loss, hair colour, age. I even recognise people’s relatives without them telling me. “Oh you must be his son.” For example.

What’s hilarious is I think my ego got to me. One day out of the blue I’m walking back home from the shops, minding my own business and I see a woman approaching. Initially when I scanned her, my brain went - “random woman, unidentified” by the time we crossed paths she said hello to me and when I turned to respond I then realised it was my sister. In fact she’s done it twice to me now. Out of all the people I’ve identified over the years through random encounters and i couldn’t even recognise my own sister. Somehow she’s immune to my spider sense. Lmfao!!! Good story by way.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 5/18/2025, 9:08 AM
@AllsGood - Dude my friends literally didn't recognize me when I stopped hunching and got a new haircut after years of the same look.

What's your point?
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 9:12 AM
@AllsGood - Superman wear glasses watch video 3:40 part is better explaination ?si=hAvmqvnqH8bT_WS9

Lex vs Superman is done many times Spider-Man vs green goblin as well batman vs joker
Zeeboy
Zeeboy - 5/18/2025, 9:23 AM
@AllsGood - This isn't a new issue. Though, from what I've seen and read about this movie, Corenswet seems to do a solid job portraying Clark as timid and goofy—even hunching slightly to appear less imposing. Sure, people are going to notice the resemblance, but most won't actually think he is Superman. Especially considering Clark is a guy who has lived in Kansas his whole life and has two elderly parents who have also lived in Kansas their whole lives, and a load of friends who have witnessed him grow up without displaying any Superman-like traits—while Superman is an alien named Kal-El who, as far as the public knows, only recently showed up on Earth. It's not crazy to think most people would say, "I had a friend in high school who looked just like that Superman guy, but he was such a dork lol," rather than, "I don’t believe you or your parents—you must be Superman!" Also, the curly hair helps lol.
AC1
AC1 - 5/18/2025, 9:37 AM
@AllsGood - That's what I'm saying, random passers by wouldn't look twice at Clark. Those who are closer to him may notice that he looks like Superman but between his mannerisms and the fact no one really knows Superman has a private life they'd just chalk it up as a coincidence. Obviously there's a little suspension of disbelief going on there too. The only ones it's kind of a problem with is Lois and Perry since they both work so closely with Clark and are both meant to be such excellent journalists, which is why I always prefer versions where Lois finds out Clark is Superman shortly after meeting him, while I've always believed a notion mentioned in the comics (I believe said by Batman) that Perry already knows because he's such a good journalist but chooses to keep it to himself out of respect and to protect Clark's job (think he says at the same time he's sure Commissioner Gordon knows he's Batman but doesn't say anything because it gives him plausible deniability.)

But then with characters like Steve Lombard and Cat Grant they think of Clark as a dork they work with and can't imagine him being Superman, Jimmy's a bit of a grey area but being so young means he's often seen as quite naive, and then there are versions where Lex doesn't know Clark at all and then other versions where deep down he knows Clark must be Superman but he can't believe it because he doesn't believe a god-like being like Superman would bother "pretending" to be a regular human, especially one as meek as Clark Kent. And then there are versions where supporting characters from Smallville who were close to Clark kinda know he became Superman but keep it to themselves out of loyalty and respect.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 5/18/2025, 9:45 AM
@AllsGood - When the director needs to be told that a tin can hitting superman in the back of the head shouldn't make him blink, the movie may suck.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/18/2025, 7:43 AM
Selected Fan* screenings 😅
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/18/2025, 9:41 AM
@JurassicClunge

They do that with a lot of DC screenings. I think I saw Aquaman and The Batman at a “Prime” early showing.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/18/2025, 8:14 AM
What the hell is that phone in the thumbnail? Looks like S24 ultra body with iPhone camera style
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 8:28 AM
I kinda hope they don’t do fan screenings since I feel that’s more of a detriment to the film then an asset..

They lead to leaked plot spoilers & footage aswell as possibly putting a dent into the box office of the film since some fans would have already seen it and may or may not want to do so again (given how expensive it is now , I think repeat theater viewings are rare now)

Otherwise , can’t wait to get tickets and see this film!!.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 5/18/2025, 8:34 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 9:14 AM
@IcePyke - I love see characters like that die in movies they deserve it self obsessed person cares nothing more about cellphone
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/18/2025, 8:58 AM
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 9:15 AM
@SuperCat - exactly how I feel first time saw that crap

View Recorder