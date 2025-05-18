SUPERMAN Fan Screenings And Tickets On Sale Dates Possibly Revealed By Leaked Listings

Hype for Superman is quickly building, and with very early tracking pointing to a $155 million - $175 million opening weekend, all signs point to DC Studios' first movie being a hit.

However, it won't be until tickets go on sale that we get a clearer idea of how big a hit Superman will really be. According to @BoxOfficeTheory, the current plan is for tickets to be available starting June 12. Based on past experience, that means we'll get new posters and perhaps even another trailer.

A leaked Amazon Prime listing, meanwhile, appears to have also confirmed that fan screenings will take place on July 7, four days before Superman arrives in theaters.

The benefits of these previews are widely debated; studios hold them to build excitement, but allowing thousands of fans to see a new movie for free does put a dent in those opening weekend figures. It also leads to plot spoilers and pirated footage, arguably doing more harm than good in many respects.

Filmmaker James Gunn has previously explained how the Man of Steel's return to the big screen sets the tone for the new DCU (Creature Commandos gave us a taste, but Superman will be this shared world's true introduction).

"I think it's only setting the tone so far as that this is 100 percent a James Gunn movie," he explained, "and what I want with the future films is for them to be the same - not James Gunn movies, but when I talked to Craig Gillespie who's doing Supergirl, I said, 'I don't want all of these movies to be the same.'"

"What I love about DC Comics is that you can read a story like The Dark Knight, which is tonally very different because of its artist and writer than Superman for All Seasons, than All-Star Superman, than [Batman:] The Long Halloween. They're all these beautiful stories within the same world, but completely different. And that's what I think is exciting."

Stay tuned for updates on Superman as we have them.

Hmmm… there seems to be an Amazon Prime early screening for ‘SUPERMAN’ on July 7th 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XIncMGIcTj — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 17, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.