SUPERMAN Featurette Reveals How Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner Got His Bowl Cut; Shows Clash With Lois Lane

The latest Superman featurette takes us behind the scenes of Nathan Fillion's transformation into Guy Gardner, revealing how he got that bowl cut. We also see a brief clip from the highly anticipated film.

By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Nathan Fillion played T.D.K. in The Suicide Squad and Master Karja Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but reunites with filmmaker James Gunn for a leading role as the DCU's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern in Superman

His casting has drawn mostly positive reviews from fans, and we'll discover what Fillion can do as the hero in the Man of Steel's upcoming movie and Peacemaker season 2. The actor is also expected to appear in Lanterns, where he'll join his fellow Sector 2814 Green Lantern Corps members Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

However, that's unlikely to be much more than an extended cameo as the focus will be on Hal and John's dynamic, along with an Earth-based mystery. 

Gunn has shared a new featurette for Superman, revealing how Fillion got his bowl cut. As you'll see below, the actor donned a wig which was later styled into Guy's iconic hairdo, though his director couldn't help but have some fun with the weirdness of the situation.

The video ends with a brief clip from the movie. That shows The Daily Planet's Lois Lane angrily suggesting that Guy not having an awful haircut be added to his vows as a member of the Green Lantern Corps. He doesn't appreciate it. 

"There was some talk about different hairstyles," Fillion confirmed in a recent interview. "There was some talk about some different types of things we were going to go. I was team bowl cut the whole way. It's canon. It's set. I said, 'If we don't do a bowl cut, we're going to hear about it."

"Now, here's the thing. I have another job [The Rookie] with a boss who's kind enough to let me out for other projects. But I think he would draw the line at a bowl cut police officer," he added.

You can watch this new featurette for Superman in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/4/2025, 6:14 PM
Glad Gunn kept him in line with the comics. Now hopefully we can see him get put in his place by Batman like the comics down the road.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/4/2025, 6:18 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 6:24 PM
I don’t love the bowlcut wig tbh (I honestly wish they went with his more modern look) but it is an iconic part of the character especially in regards to the era Gunn grew up reading comics so I can understand both him & Fillion doing it..

I feel like if they had cut it from the front & sides a bit more then it might have looked better tbh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

However I think Fillion is doing well in the role from what we’ve seen and the brief interaction he has with Lois there is fun imo!!.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 6:31 PM
You little pumpkin pie haircutted freak!

?si=LjsOEqJRuRxh86SO

