SUPERMAN: Heroes & Villains Assemble For A Super-Showdown In Latest Set Photos/Video - SPOILERS

James Gunn's Superman is now well into week two of filming in Cleveland, Ohio, and these latest set photos suggest that a major super-powered showdown may be imminent.

Possible spoilers follow.

Yesterday, we saw a stunt being rehearsed at Progressive Field (doubling for LordTech Field) which teased a face-off between the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and a powerful foe (most likely the unnamed villain we've seen in previous set photos), and these latest shots reveal that both Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) will also be involved.

The photos aren't particularly revealing, but if you watch the video and wait until the very end, you'll see Superman and "Ultraman" attached to harnesses as they prepare to swoop towards the ground.

It looks like shooting are only just getting underway here, so we'll be sure to update if anything else finds its way online.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”