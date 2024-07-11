SUPERMAN: Heroes & Villains Assemble For A Super-Showdown In Latest Set Photos/Video - SPOILERS

Superman star David Corenswet has arrived at Progressive Field to shoot the big action scene we saw being rehearsed yesterday, and he didn't come alone!

By MarkCassidy - Jul 11, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's Superman is now well into week two of filming in Cleveland, Ohio, and these latest set photos suggest that a major super-powered showdown may be imminent.

Possible spoilers follow.

Yesterday, we saw a stunt being rehearsed at Progressive Field (doubling for LordTech Field) which teased a face-off between the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and a powerful foe (most likely the unnamed villain we've seen in previous set photos), and these latest shots reveal that both Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) will also be involved.

The photos aren't particularly revealing, but if you watch the video and wait until the very end, you'll see Superman and "Ultraman" attached to harnesses as they prepare to swoop towards the ground.

It looks like shooting are only just getting underway here, so we'll be sure to update if anything else finds its way online.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal A Closer Look At David Corenswet's Battle-Damaged Man Of Steel
HermanM
HermanM - 7/11/2024, 1:00 PM
Very very hyped for this.

Waiting to see Metamorpho tho
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/11/2024, 1:00 PM
Man the scale of this movie seems like it will be quite impressive. Makes me curious how Gunn could handle a full on Justice League project.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2024, 1:01 PM
Im guessing Gunn learned a lot from Marvel that he will use all of that knowledge for a better approach in making his universe. Everything looks great so far.

#InGunnWeTrust
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/11/2024, 1:01 PM
So many heroes helping him save the day.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 1:06 PM
Cool!!.

I’m sure the Superman & Ultraman fight will be fun but I’m more interested in Mr Terrific and The Engineer being there and assumedly being against each other..

Both characters have a genius level intellect in the comics so if Gunn sticks to that , I hope we get a fight that’s more about outsmarting each other and using their wits instead of just punchy-punchy which I’m sure the Supes one will be.

Plus , The Engineer has abilities while Terrific has his tech so he wouldn’t be able to take her on physically either.
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 7/11/2024, 1:11 PM
I’m excited for this! I like the world/universe building. Potentially too much for one film but Gunn has delivered in the past so I think he’ll execute this well!
6of13
6of13 - 7/11/2024, 1:48 PM
With all the wire stunts we have been seeing, I am wondering if the looseness of the suit might be where the wires need to attach?

