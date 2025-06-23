SUPERMAN IMAX Teaser Features Our Best Look Yet At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel In Flight Mode

As we draw closer to the release of James Gunn's Superman next month, the marketing is beginning to kick up a few gears, and we're going to start seeing teasers, TV spots and clips being released more frequently.

We might just get a final full trailer over the next week or so, but for now, IMAX has released a new promo.

There's some previously-seen footage here, but we do have a few new shots of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) taking flight as he engages the Kaiju in battle. There are also quick glimpses of Supes rushing to Lois Lane's (Rachel Brosnahan) side, a furious Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and an extended look at the Man of Tomorrow throwing Ultraman to the ground with a WWE-style suplex.

"I hope that everyone wants to watch it again," Gunn said during a new interview with gshow.com. "There are movies that you watch and think are amazing and you're like, 'Oh, cool, I'll watch it again next year. ' But I hope that this is a movie that when people leave the theater they're like, 'I want to go back to the beginning and watch it all over again. ' Because you can go on that journey again. It doesn't matter if you already know the twists and turns, it doesn't matter if you already know how it ends — you just want to go on that rollercoaster ride one more time."

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

Superman also stars Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."