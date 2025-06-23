SUPERMAN IMAX Teaser Features Our Best Look Yet At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel In Flight Mode

IMAX has released a new teaser for James Gunn's Superman, and while it's a little on the short side, it does feature our best look yet at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) taking flight...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2025 07:06 PM EST
As we draw closer to the release of James Gunn's Superman next month, the marketing is beginning to kick up a few gears, and we're going to start seeing teasers, TV spots and clips being released more frequently.

We might just get a final full trailer over the next week or so, but for now, IMAX has released a new promo.

There's some previously-seen footage here, but we do have a few new shots of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) taking flight as he engages the Kaiju in battle. There are also quick glimpses of Supes rushing to Lois Lane's (Rachel Brosnahan) side, a furious Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and an extended look at the Man of Tomorrow throwing Ultraman to the ground with a WWE-style suplex.

"I hope that everyone wants to watch it again," Gunn said during a new interview with gshow.com. "There are movies that you watch and think are amazing and you're like, 'Oh, cool, I'll watch it again next year. ' But I hope that this is a movie that when people leave the theater they're like, 'I want to go back to the beginning and watch it all over again. ' Because you can go on that journey again. It doesn't matter if you already know the twists and turns, it doesn't matter if you already know how it ends — you just want to go on that rollercoaster ride one more time."

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

Superman also stars Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2025, 7:20 PM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/23/2025, 7:22 PM
@Lisa89 - LOL, [frick]ing hell. It's been a [frick]ing while since I saw this—S3 with Uncle Richard.
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 6/23/2025, 8:02 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2025, 8:38 PM
@HermansHIV - User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/23/2025, 9:58 PM
@Lisa89 -

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/23/2025, 10:27 PM
@Lisa89 - Looks better than the cgi in this movie.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/23/2025, 7:21 PM
Just [frick]ing breathtaking.

For [frick]s Sake
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/23/2025, 7:31 PM
It looks super, man.

User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/23/2025, 7:52 PM
@kylo0607 - excellent gif usage
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/23/2025, 7:51 PM
I like the flying for this one, it just looks so chaotic from the trailers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 7:53 PM
Man , the flying sequences in that teaser look so good!!.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/23/2025, 7:54 PM
That looks [frick]ing amazing!!!!!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/23/2025, 8:00 PM
Not gonna go on a hyperbole here like the comments above (is it the first time you people see a superhero flying? lol) but it does look better here
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/23/2025, 8:07 PM
@Urubrodi - It’s the best it’s ever looked so far due to good editing. There are better flying scenes out there. Man of steel comes to mind.
kazuma
kazuma - 6/23/2025, 8:27 PM
@Urubrodi - I do think the flying in this looks different than other flying heroes.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 10:22 PM
@Canyoublush - hahaha 😆 😂
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/24/2025, 3:04 AM
@Urubrodi - Are you new here?
ComicbookMovie.com is 'James Gunn Glazers' Central and HQ.

If anything I'm kinda shocked I haven't read a comment yet of someone declaring that their prostate cancer is cured just because they watched that clip.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 6/23/2025, 8:17 PM
Im so happy to see that yellow S on the bright red cape. It genuinely feels like Superman.
mck13
mck13 - 6/23/2025, 9:33 PM
@Ojeet78 - looks like a license plate. It makes NO SENSE like those red panties!
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 6/23/2025, 9:44 PM
@mck13 - cool, breathe,... and try not to get your panties in a bunch.
whynot
whynot - 6/23/2025, 9:58 PM
@mck13 - makes perfect sense in the context of the movie. It was already explained that this Superman wants kids not to be scared of him. Wants to be more bright colorful and hopeful then the last. Maybe you just like your superheroes dark and brooding. In that case I’d recommend a character like Batman
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 10:22 PM
@mck13 - SeEk HeLp ImMeDiAtElY
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 10:23 PM
@whynot - he's not all there bud don't waste your time.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/23/2025, 8:31 PM
When a movie from 20 years ago did it better

User Comment Image
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/23/2025, 8:43 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -

That whole scene still holds up. Love it.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/23/2025, 8:46 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 20 years?

User Comment Image

Time flies (Pun intended)
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/23/2025, 8:48 PM
@TrentCrimm - This one too imo

?si=GZJWdgOOsmVkuh6w
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/23/2025, 8:57 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - That’s a great scene, classic Superman
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/23/2025, 9:15 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - That scene and the Batfleck opening scene from Josstice League are the two best DC moments since the 90s and the biggest [frick]ing Bait and Switch into MID AF movies in CBM history.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/23/2025, 10:11 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - YES!!!!

Say what you will about that movie as a whole (and there's a lot of criticism you can say about it...) but this scene is still THE BEST SAVE WHILE FLYINF IN ANY SUPERMAN MOVIE EVER!!!



This is what Superman is all about!
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/24/2025, 3:17 AM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I mean,....that whole sequence of him "saving" the plane was 'Super' levels of stupid piled up on top of more super stupid.
Between him not knowing that he couldn't possibly hold it or restrain it by grabbing the wing without breaking the wing apart (....which he did).......
....to the physics all over a sudden, changing to suddenly allow him to grab it by the nose (Without flying through it), and then bring it down that way - while wierdly and inexplicably spreading out the force throughout the plane ( a power that Superman explicitly does NOT have).

Homelander had it right.
There's no way Superman (or any other superhero) could rescue a plane by "holding" it from one part without breaking apart the rest of the plane.

But then again, this is the same Superman movie where in one moment he lands on a Kryptonite Island just fine and talks with Lex for a while right before the Kryptonite "kicks in" (after a bzarre delay), and then he gets his ass kicked by Lex Luthor's henchmen, the literal next moment (after a delay during which he's apparently feeling nothing).

But then shortly after that is lifting the same said Kryptonite Island to space while having a shard of Kryptonite lodged into his abdomen.
It's almost like the movie couldn't make up its mind whether Kryptonite was lethal to Superman or not, and whether it needed a delay to actually start working, or would start killing him immediately he came in contact with it or within its vicinity.

Maybe they did the flying better (at least it didn't have cross-eyed Brandon Routh fish-eye lensed to the camera) - that remains to be seen.
But I wouldn't exactly be holding it up as an example of "how to" for live action Superman movies.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/24/2025, 3:22 AM
@Nomis929 -
That's the DUMBEST scene and sequence ever put in any Superman movie - live action or animated.

Airplane bodies a made of aluminium alloys.
A light malleable and essentially flimsy metal, for a reason.

If Superman tried to save or hold the plane that way he'd fly right through it like a needle through a balloon - instantly killing everyone on board.

It's literally the scene that Homelander was essentially making fun of when explaining to Queen Maeve (correctly) why he couldn't save that plane in The Boys.


The physics of what he was supposedly doing there are beyond comical, that he supposedly stopped the plane that way and didn't destroy it.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/23/2025, 8:55 PM
I have seen better....

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/23/2025, 9:01 PM
@Forthas - Boooooooring
mck13
mck13 - 6/23/2025, 9:30 PM
@Forthas - facts
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 10:26 PM
@Forthas - User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/23/2025, 11:44 PM
@McMurdo -

Perfect
Forthas
Forthas - 6/24/2025, 12:53 AM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/24/2025, 3:29 AM
@McMurdo -
User Comment Image
mck13
mck13 - 6/23/2025, 9:31 PM
This isn't the Superman movie that I wanted to see...AT ALL!
