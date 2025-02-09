SUPERMAN: Krypto Takes Flight In New Promo And Merchandise Featuring The DCU's Superdog

SUPERMAN: Krypto Takes Flight In New Promo And Merchandise Featuring The DCU's Superdog

The Puppy Bowl is currently taking place and, while we're still waiting on a new trailer (or, more likely, a TV spot) for Superman, we do have a fresh look at Krypto the Superdog! Take a closer look here.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 09, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We're eagerly anticipating a TV spot or trailer for Superman being released during today's Puppy Bowl - which is still taking place as we write this - but in the meantime, we have some new Krypto content for you! 

Merchandise featuring the DCU's Superdog has swooped onto social media along with a graphic of Krypto taking flight. The latter is part of Warner Bros.' efforts to promote James Gunn's upcoming reboot during this popular precursor to the Super Bowl.

The DC Studios boss has also taken centre stage alongside his pet pooch, Ozu, the inspiration for Superman's interpretation of Krypto. "Superman’s best friend Krypto has all the powers of Superman," Gunn says in a newly released video, "and is as lovable and mischievous as many of the irresistible pups you’ll see today."

Warner Bros. decided to skip the Super Bowl, though many studios are reluctant to spend tens of millions of dollars on 30-second sneak peeks.

That means Superman won't be highlighted during the Big Game, though we're still expecting new content from Marvel Studios and Paramount Pictures (Thunderbolts* and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning sneak peeks remain likely). 

Gunn has previously warned that the DCU's Krypto may not be the version of the superpowered pooch we know and love from the comics. "[Superman's] relationship with Krypto is complicated," the filmmaker teased. "He’s not nearly the best dog. There’s a lot more to Krypto than you see in this trailer."

"You'll see in the movie that Krypto probably comes off as a better dog in the trailer than he is in the movie," Gunn added. "Pretty terrible dog! You love him because he's a dog and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog."

Check out Superman's take on Krypto below and stay tuned for that new look at the movie. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Gambito
Gambito - 2/9/2025, 3:00 PM
Puppies are great! Any movie with a puppy is automatically better
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 3:04 PM
@Gambito -

Benji the Hunted
Lady and the Tramp
One Hundred and One Dalmatians
White Fang
The Journey of Natty Gann
Ol' Yeller
The Plague Dogs
The Road Warrior
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/9/2025, 4:32 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Reservoir Dogs
The Dogs of War
Dog Pound
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 3:01 PM
Krypto good boy.

OT:

What are everyone's hobbies and interests?

For starters, I like history and pool.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/9/2025, 3:20 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

heavy drinking, sports, travel, drinking, cuisine, world class museums, drinking, National parks, poker, reading, movies, swimming, drinking.

Sh!t I can't do now because of my old destroyed body: Camping, hunting, fishing, golfing, parachuting, WORKING.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/9/2025, 3:27 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I won't be able to tell you what everyone's hobbies and interests are by I can tell you mine. Piano, home renovations, food especially BBQ, lake vacations my dog... couldn't really call I a hobby but more of a compulsion... roulette
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/9/2025, 3:28 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - also milfhunting
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/9/2025, 4:33 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - in my free time im doing a real effort to get ICAC, NCMEC and other unlawful gangstalking cults defunded by the federal goverment.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 2/9/2025, 4:33 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Hang out with my gf, go to the movies, play football (for most of you, soccer lol), play guitar and of course videogames
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/9/2025, 3:04 PM
They should really leave the DC studios logo off of the front of the Tshirts.

Kinda spoils them (not that I'd want this crap but still) 😅
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/9/2025, 3:05 PM
Cool and cute banner. Surely it'll be out later in HD.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 3:06 PM
Krypto should have sleek fur, not shaggy fur.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/9/2025, 3:19 PM
Oh my god
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/9/2025, 3:21 PM
@AllsNotGood -

What?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/9/2025, 3:22 PM
@DocSpock - I don't think the dog will translate well to the screen
Gambito
Gambito - 2/9/2025, 4:25 PM
@AllsNotGood - Cosmo worked fine in Guardians 3
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/9/2025, 3:26 PM
Cue all the people pretending to be oh-so tired of ALL the dog advertisement after the *checks notes* 1 teaser featuring a single appearance from Krypto.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/9/2025, 3:37 PM
Nice!!.

We likely are getting a Krypto focused sneak peek today but hopefully it has enough Clark & the others in it aswell…

Perhaps have Clark teaching him to do something that he doesn’t get the hang of until later on in the film?.
CoHost
CoHost - 2/9/2025, 3:40 PM
Jokes aside, y'all need to watch the Puppy Bowl.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 2/9/2025, 3:44 PM
Come July, Coronswet will be doing the "Could have been a contender" speech from 'On The Waterfront'.

"If it hadn't been for that DAMN dog!"
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 2/9/2025, 3:44 PM
Yuck.

Disgusting dog.
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 2/9/2025, 3:46 PM
Ngl, Krypto is cute and all and looks like a very good boy (or not I guess according to Gunn) but I kinda wish they didn’t change his breed to a terrier or whatever shaggy dog they got here just because Gunn based him on his own dog. Just doesn’t look right. feel like he should be Labrador or German shepherd or Retreiver. Still excited about this movie
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/9/2025, 3:58 PM
Gunn on Superbowl Sunday gives us Crypto

Hopefully Feige gives us Sentry


User Comment Image
grif
grif - 2/9/2025, 3:59 PM
love that scene in one crazy summer when the guy kicks the dog

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/9/2025, 4:00 PM
The shaggy look is growing on me.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/9/2025, 4:05 PM
It was the dog that got Gunn to do this movie. Bravo. Cuteness was always going to sell. Smart move.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 2/9/2025, 4:17 PM
Krypto might be this year’s Baby Yoda
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 2/9/2025, 4:27 PM
Summer battle is going to be Krypto vs H.E.R.B.I.E
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/9/2025, 4:32 PM
This [frick]ing dog.

So [frick]ing cute.

For [frick]s sake

