SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Details On First Scenes Being Filmed In Svalbard, Norway

Filming officially got underway on Superman last week, and director James Gunn has shared some details on the first scenes being shot in Svalbard, Norway...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 05, 2024 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Cameras are now officially rolling on James Gunn's Superman ("Legacy" has been dropped), and the director took to social media last week to share our first official look at the "S" emblem that will adorn our new Man of Steel's updated costume.

The frost-covered logo obviously indicated that filming was taking place in a snowy location, and Gunn has now confirmed a recent rumor that the movie's first scenes will be shot in Svalbard, Norway.

While speaking to a local newspaper, the GOTG director also shared some details on the sequences currently being filmed.

"We have filmed the first scenes, which are when Superman flees to the ice fortress. We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places. First, there is the natural beauty. But also the fact that you'll find a varied landscape here that you won't find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling."

Gunn went on to reveal that some people have been dropping by the set, but anyone hoping for a first look at David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Tomorrow might be disappointed, as it sounds like security is pretty tight.

"We have had some who have been curious, yes, who have stood and watched," he continued. "But that's perfectly fine. And that's a big difference. Because being interested in just watching is something completely different than when you have people trying to sneak into the set to take pictures that they can make money from by selling online."

We do have one official set snap that was shared with the article, but it's not particularly revealing!

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN: 7 Villains Who Need To Join Lex Luthor In James Gunn's Upcoming DCU Reboot
WhatIfRickJames - 3/5/2024, 5:05 PM
Looking forward to seeing this story told....from the cold
FireandBlood - 3/5/2024, 5:06 PM
Gunn every other day
GhostDog - 3/5/2024, 5:09 PM
@FireandBlood - lol

I remember he said he would be less present on social media too. I get it a little,it’s a Superman movie and the first in 10+ years
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2024, 5:08 PM
“Flees” is an interesting choice of a word…

Is it because he’s badly hurt and needs to recuperate or does he need some advice from Jor-El?.

Anyway can’t wait to see this version of the Fortress , hopefully we get some Aurora Borealis too there just to make it even prettier!!.
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2024, 5:10 PM
Also , really intrigued to see how Gunn does the flying in this…

Given his work with Adam Warlock in Guardians 3 , it could be cool & fun hopefully!!.
GhostDog - 3/5/2024, 5:12 PM
He’s cooking. We gonna see the first real cinematic fortress since Superman Returns

Always loved how MASSIVE the crystalline structures were in this fortress. Helped it seem otherworldly
MotherGooseUPus - 3/5/2024, 5:23 PM
@GhostDog - if it's anything like the fortes Supes had in JLU then im gunna go crazy
HulkisHoly - 3/5/2024, 5:12 PM
That’s fantastic news! Filming on site really amplified Gotham in The Batman and other than the neon billboards, it’s my favorite Gotham.
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2024, 5:14 PM
Man , hell of a cast so far!!.



That’s without even including the likes of rumored additions such as Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord , Milly Alcock as Supergirl or any one else that might be left to be cast.
M3T4LL0 - 3/5/2024, 6:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - agreed. This cast is S teir level casting. (See what I did there?)
hainesy - 3/5/2024, 5:19 PM
If there is no giant key to open the Fortress, then we riot.
bkmeijer1 - 3/5/2024, 5:28 PM
@hainesy - honestly, I could see Gunn go for that. Same with Batman having a massive coin and a T-Rex in the Batcave
MotherGooseUPus - 3/5/2024, 5:19 PM
OT: Dune Intro, Game of Thrones Style. THIS IS AMAZING. Im sure alot of you have seen it already but this is f*cking awesome. Bravo to whoever made this

?si=L7-SY_eHmlBNhdIZ
FireandBlood - 3/5/2024, 5:28 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Yeah they smashed it 👏
MotherGooseUPus - 3/5/2024, 5:34 PM
@FireandBlood - no shit right? this was sooooo well done and amazing
FlopWatchers5 - 3/5/2024, 5:24 PM
hope Superman finally has a hit! #46years
Wyatt2 - 3/5/2024, 5:32 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - please be real
M3T4LL0 - 3/5/2024, 5:56 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - where did you find this at?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/5/2024, 6:01 PM
@Wyatt2 @M3T4LL0 - Sorry, it's fake. Just an idea of how I think the suit could look.
M3T4LL0 - 3/5/2024, 6:04 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I dig the look. Can't wait for the full reveal.
BillyBatson1000 - 3/5/2024, 5:29 PM
A photograph that proves Gunn has THREE fans.
Wyatt2 - 3/5/2024, 5:32 PM
"Flees"?
MarkCassidy - 3/5/2024, 5:34 PM
@Wyatt2 - yeah, I didn't focus too much on that because the interview might have lost something in translation.
Baf - 3/5/2024, 5:55 PM
That's kind of a big spoiler. Superman isn't discovering the fortress, he's not occupying it, he's not checking in, he flees to it.

