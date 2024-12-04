SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals A Mysterious New "S" Logo As Major Trailer Release Date Update Is Revealed

SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals A Mysterious New &quot;S&quot; Logo As Major Trailer Release Date Update Is Revealed

New merchandise for Superman has been revealed at CCXP in Brazil and it features a mysterious "S" logo that's generating a lot of speculation among fans. We also have news on a possible trailer release...

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

While all eyes are on Creature Commandos this week, there's even more excitement for next year's Superman. The true start of the new DCU, it seems the hope is that the movie will put DC Studios on the map and separate this franchise from the DCEU.

CCXP is kicking off in Brazil this week and, with James Gunn recently confirming he'll be missing the event, it's looking increasingly unlikely that it will feature a Superman trailer debut of any sort. 

However, merchandise is available at the event and much is being said about the blue "S" logo you can see in the X post below. Is it a nod to the Fortress of Solitude? Some kind of Ultraman or Anti-Superman shield? We don't know, but it's generating a lot of discussion among fans on social media. 

In related news, Grace Randolph is claiming today that the "[Superman] trailer press event is now actually the week of the 16th. So the trailer will drop sometime after that event...The event is for select press, limited invites."

Similar to the DC Studios/DCU announcement, we'd imagine this is being done so larger outlets like the Hollywood trades have a headstart on coverage and perhaps even the opportunity to speak with Gunn about the trailer's contents. We've not heard of any such event taking place but have no reason not to believe Randolph's claims. 

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," the filmmaker said. "It’s completely different from this show in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is."

"He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything," Gunn added. "The man is incredible."

Check out that new Superman logo below and stay tuned for updates. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/4/2024, 1:28 PM
Gunns logo is the first superman logo I wouldn't wear on a shirt. It's so basic and looks like it's placed a bit too low on the chest.

Hopefully it grows on me.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 12/4/2024, 1:32 PM
@BraveNewClunge - I know didnt ask for my opinion, but I really like it. It’s based, as I’m sure you know, on the Kingdom Come symbol. So as a symbol I really like it. But for a reboot and first movie in a series, idk if I would have picked that as a symbol. I feel a lot of people aren’t going to understand it, and think it looks more like a Z.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/4/2024, 1:42 PM
@PatientXero - all opinions are welcome sir!

I like the kingdom come symbol it's design and colours look far better than this one imo.

User Comment Image

The symbol just doesn't look as good in red and yellow imo

User Comment Image


(Hopefully these pics work)
PatientXero
PatientXero - 12/4/2024, 1:55 PM
@BraveNewClunge - first one did. I don’t disagree on the color scheme. It does look better in red and black. But as a fan of different takes of costumes and symbols, I like it. I just don’t think it should be the symbol for a movie with the most iconic/recognizable heroes ever. Us comic fans know the symbol, but it might be a little obscure for the average movie goer/non comic reader.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 12/4/2024, 1:28 PM
Probably a traditional Kryptonian symbol his parents had
ElJefe
ElJefe - 12/4/2024, 1:46 PM
I still remember watching Corenswet on that old time Hollywood Netflix show and thinking “That guy looks like Superman,” and then he was kind of a fan cast for awhile.

Makes me think Gunn might be holding Jensen Ackles in his back pocket for Batman.
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 12/4/2024, 1:51 PM
@ElJefe - Yeah man, that Hollywood show is the only thing I've seen of him and my first thought was too: Holy crap, that guy looks like Clark Kent!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 1:56 PM
@ElJefe - yep

He’s gonna be great!!.

Also , I like Jensen but if there’s any fan cast Gunn should be paying attention to for Batman then it’s Brandon Sklenar.
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 12/4/2024, 2:27 PM
@ElJefe - I saw him as Superman in that show too
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 12/4/2024, 2:27 PM
@ElJefe - I saw him as Superman in that show to
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/4/2024, 2:10 PM
Looks like it's just homage to the '78 poster.

User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/4/2024, 2:10 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 2:11 PM
I dig the Kingdom Come-esque symbol!!.

It’s got a nice feel of both being alien but also looking like a regular S in a way that humans could understand…

Maybe it’s reading too much into it it could be a nice indicator of Clark’s arc in this which is meant to be him reconciling his alien heritage with his human upbringing.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/4/2024, 2:12 PM
Having a punt. Guessing the blue is homage to Donner's Superman.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/4/2024, 2:31 PM
Most Anticipated Comicbook Characters I want to see in 2025

5. The Thing
4. Mr Terrific
3. Red Hulk
2 Superman
1. Sentry
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/4/2024, 2:33 PM
Time for the emm she ewe to step aside and see how it's really done.
I don't even think that their Avengers movies will strike as big as the other ones.
#InGunnWeTrust
#InSafranWeTrust

Nolanite out
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/4/2024, 2:36 PM
I knew this was going to happen. Don't over think it. It's just a nice t-shirt. They come out with a billion different superhero symbol designs for superhero movies and 99.9% mean nothing.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/4/2024, 2:39 PM
User Comment Image

