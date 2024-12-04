SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals A Mysterious New "S" Logo As Major Trailer Release Date Update Is Revealed

While all eyes are on Creature Commandos this week, there's even more excitement for next year's Superman. The true start of the new DCU, it seems the hope is that the movie will put DC Studios on the map and separate this franchise from the DCEU.

CCXP is kicking off in Brazil this week and, with James Gunn recently confirming he'll be missing the event, it's looking increasingly unlikely that it will feature a Superman trailer debut of any sort.

However, merchandise is available at the event and much is being said about the blue "S" logo you can see in the X post below. Is it a nod to the Fortress of Solitude? Some kind of Ultraman or Anti-Superman shield? We don't know, but it's generating a lot of discussion among fans on social media.

In related news, Grace Randolph is claiming today that the "[Superman] trailer press event is now actually the week of the 16th. So the trailer will drop sometime after that event...The event is for select press, limited invites."

Similar to the DC Studios/DCU announcement, we'd imagine this is being done so larger outlets like the Hollywood trades have a headstart on coverage and perhaps even the opportunity to speak with Gunn about the trailer's contents. We've not heard of any such event taking place but have no reason not to believe Randolph's claims.

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," the filmmaker said. "It’s completely different from this show in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is."

"He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything," Gunn added. "The man is incredible."

Check out that new Superman logo below and stay tuned for updates.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.