SUPERMAN: Metamorpho Actor Anthony Carrigan Hints At The Elemental Hero's Explosive Big Screen Debut

Metamorpho is arguably one of DC Comics' most powerful and versatile characters, and he'll be brought to life by Anthony Carrigan in James Gunn's Superman.

News
By MarkJulian - May 10, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: DC Studios Showcase Podcast

Actor Anthony Carrigan is the latest Superman cast member to appear on the DC Studios Showcase podcast, following Skyler Gisondo, Beck Bennett, and Mikaela Hoover.

Longtime DC Comics fans are incredibly excited to see a big-screen version of Rex Mason aka Metamorpho appear in Superman, as it's well-established comic book lore that the somewhat obscure character is a bona fide powerhouse.

Carrigan shared that he definitely felt a responsibility to bring such a complex character to life, stating, "The real ones- the real ones know this character is incredible. So I knew that there was a big responsibility to come in and do something that honors the character. That lights a fire in me. I don't back down from a challenge, and I really want to honor the source material but also bring my own spin to it. "

The Barry actor also revealed that the trailers and footage released so far for Superman offer only the vaguest glimpse of what the character is really up to in the James Gunn-directed film.

"It's incredible, just to know that [fans] are just getting little glimpses, I love that. It's just the tip of the iceberg," teased Carrigan.

"There's so much more that I get to do in this movie and it's such fun stuff...Unlike a lot of superheroes, he's not crazy about the fact that he's a superhero, right? He feels cursed by what he has."

Perhaps the most intriguing tease from Carrigan while on the podcast involved how Metamorpho's powers work.

"There's one moment in the movie in which I had to do something, and I studied hard the night before because it was important to me to actually figure out, *chemically*, how to do this thing. So hopefully if you see me muttering certain things, and are able to lip read, and know what's happening, you'll see that what I'm trying to do is accurate."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and  Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU. 

About Superman:
Synopsis:  Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. The film arrives in North American theaters on July 11. Belgium and France will see the film released two days prior. 

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 5/10/2025, 11:10 AM
He looks visually stunning.

This could be a fantastic flick.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 5/10/2025, 11:12 AM
People that find any minor problem with anything and won’t see the movie in 3…….2………1…….
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/10/2025, 11:21 AM
@thereeljoefish - go look at the peacemaker s2 trailer comments on YouTube. Thousands of upvotes regarding superman hype. This hate train is only really in our tiny bubble here.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/10/2025, 11:36 AM
@McMurdo - this has always been a Marvel bubble, even back in 2008 when we had the Marvel vs Nolanites lol. It's funny how Snyder stans are still talking. 20 Years from now they'll still be talking to the wall
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/10/2025, 11:50 AM
@bobevanz - I think Supes is gonna bank
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/10/2025, 11:13 AM
I dont know a lot about the character. I remember seeing in JL cartoon i think it was? He just looked to weird for me so I never got into him
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 5/10/2025, 11:15 AM
I know next to nothing about this character, but he seems cool and complex, and I absolutely love Anthony Carrigan. Metamorpho is definitely my most anticipated part of this movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2025, 11:22 AM
Sounds good!!.

I know Carrigan really catapulted playing NoHo Hank in Barry but it’s fun to see him play his 3rd DC character already and a hero at that now.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I think he might not be a member of Lord’s team as initially speculated but perhaps a victim of Lex’s manipulation in his plan against Superman.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/10/2025, 11:34 AM
UgLy SuIt, StUpId ColLaR

Am I doing it right? Lmao this movie is going to be amazing. Even if it's just alright, ANYTHING IS BETTER THAN THE SNYDERVERSE. Keep your emo whiny crybaby Superman dead and buried
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/10/2025, 11:57 AM
@bobevanz - rent free 🤡
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/10/2025, 12:18 PM
@bobevanz -

No one in the comments before you was even saying anything negative.

You just come into these articles looking to pick a fight right out of the gate huh? It's crazy how oblivious you are to how much you're a part of the problem you keep bitching about.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/10/2025, 11:47 AM
Suit guy here 👀 i ain't feeling his prosthetics! Even though I like the visual design, it's don't like how he looks like he's wearing a bulky bodysuit 😮‍💨😌
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/10/2025, 11:52 AM
@JurassicClunge - but he is wearing a bulky bodysuit. Likely mid transformation.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/10/2025, 11:55 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - yeah it looks that way. I'd rather it look more like.his actual skin similar to killmonger's scars in black panther. 😮‍💨
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/10/2025, 11:59 AM
Not fan of character should be interesting if show his origin and his powers
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 5/10/2025, 12:09 PM
It was nice of FOX to loan Gunn the 2004 F4 Thing suit

