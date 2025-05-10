SUPERMAN: Metamorpho Actor Anthony Carrigan Hints At The Elemental Hero's Explosive Big Screen Debut

Actor Anthony Carrigan is the latest Superman cast member to appear on the DC Studios Showcase podcast, following Skyler Gisondo, Beck Bennett, and Mikaela Hoover.

Longtime DC Comics fans are incredibly excited to see a big-screen version of Rex Mason aka Metamorpho appear in Superman, as it's well-established comic book lore that the somewhat obscure character is a bona fide powerhouse.

Carrigan shared that he definitely felt a responsibility to bring such a complex character to life, stating, "The real ones- the real ones know this character is incredible. So I knew that there was a big responsibility to come in and do something that honors the character. That lights a fire in me. I don't back down from a challenge, and I really want to honor the source material but also bring my own spin to it. "

The Barry actor also revealed that the trailers and footage released so far for Superman offer only the vaguest glimpse of what the character is really up to in the James Gunn-directed film.

"It's incredible, just to know that [fans] are just getting little glimpses, I love that. It's just the tip of the iceberg," teased Carrigan.

"There's so much more that I get to do in this movie and it's such fun stuff...Unlike a lot of superheroes, he's not crazy about the fact that he's a superhero, right? He feels cursed by what he has."

Perhaps the most intriguing tease from Carrigan while on the podcast involved how Metamorpho's powers work.

"There's one moment in the movie in which I had to do something, and I studied hard the night before because it was important to me to actually figure out, *chemically*, how to do this thing. So hopefully if you see me muttering certain things, and are able to lip read, and know what's happening, you'll see that what I'm trying to do is accurate."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.