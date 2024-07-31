SUPERMAN: New Look At DCU's Man Of Steel Revealed As David Corenswet Wraps Shooting With Hilarious Social Post

James Gunn confirmed yesterday evening that production on Superman has officially wrapped. Now, the reboot enters post-production, giving DC Studios close to a year to make sure this movie kicks off the new DCU in style.

Now, we have a new look at David Corenswet suited up as the Man of Tomorrow on a collectable card which we believe was handed out to members of the crew as a wrap gift.

It appears to have been signed by Corenswet (whose signature is accompanied by a roughly drawn Superman logo) and is clearly meant to be a trading card of some sort. However, we do have to question the decision to name the hero one of "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" seeing as that phrasing is typically used to refer to The Avengers!

Take a closer look at the DCU's Superman below.

Corenswet has also celebrated wrapping with a brief video shared to his Instagram Stories. In that, the actor stuffs his face with a brownie, clearly relieved to no longer have to remain in "Superman" shape for what's been a surprisingly lengthy shoot.

It's hard to say when we'll get a trailer for Superman but we're not banking on DC Studios promoting this one until early next year; unfortunately, a trailer playing in front of Joker: Folie à Deux feels like a big ask!

David Corenswet celebrates wrapping on 'Superman' pic.twitter.com/1q6Xj3hKRh — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) July 30, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.