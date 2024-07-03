SUPERMAN: New Set Photos Give Us A Better Look At Green Lantern & Hawkgirl's Costumes

SUPERMAN: New Set Photos Give Us A Better Look At Green Lantern & Hawkgirl's Costumes

Another batch of photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online, and they give us a closer look at Isabela Merced as Nathan Fillion in their superhero costumes...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Earlier today, we got a first look at Nathan Fillion (Serenity, GOTG Vol. 3) and Isabela Merced (Madame Web, The Last of Us) suited-up as their respective characters on the set of James Gunn's Superman, and thanks to some new photos, we now have a better look at Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl's costumes.

Like Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), both Gardner and Kendra Saunders' are sporting the Lordtech logo on their suits, which indicates that they will all be part of a team (most likely an early incarnation of the JLI) assembled by the villainous Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn).

We're not sure whether the other heroes will attempt to recruit the Man of Steel (David Corenswet), but they are all clearly working together.

In related news, production is set to move to Cincinnati later this month, and there's speculation that filming could take place at the Cincinnati Union Terminal - which was the inspiration for the Hall of Justice.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

7 Ways James Gunn's SUPERMAN Has ALREADY Beaten Zack Snyder's MAN OF STEEL/BATMAN v SUPERMAN
7 Ways James Gunn's SUPERMAN Has ALREADY Beaten Zack Snyder's MAN OF STEEL/BATMAN v SUPERMAN
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Look At Isabela Merced As Hawkgirl And Nathan Fillion As Green Lantern
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Look At Isabela Merced As Hawkgirl And Nathan Fillion As Green Lantern
