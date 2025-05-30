SUPERMAN predicted to open with $156 - 175 million during its domestic opening weekend.

SUPERMAN predicted to open with $156 - 175 million during its domestic opening weekend.

Analysts have started their predictions for the opening weekend of Superman, and it's a lot more than most would've expected for the Man of Steel's rebirth.

By RockReigns - May 30, 2025 06:05 PM EST
With a little over 5 weeks to go, Superman is already picking up traction on social media. The current forecast for Superman is bigger than most were probably expecting, as The Man of Steel is looking towards a huge $154 - 175 million opening weekend and is currently expected to win the Box Office Summer. 

The James Gunn Superman has a low-end of $154 million, a high-end prediction of $185 million, and a pinpoint of $175 million. This would not only be the biggest Superman opening of all time, but the biggest DC opening of all time. This is much higher than anything Zack Snyder and the Snyderverse ever produced.

However, this may not be entirely accurate, and the outcome could go either way. The Flash was also projected to open with huge numbers, but dropped off immensely when the Scarlett Speedster finally hit cinemas, but without Ezra Miller attached to the project and the reek of Snyderverse finally dead. This might not be an issue for the Last Son of Krypton. 

With other predictions from Box Office Theory, they predicted Thunderbolts* to open with $70 million, and The New Avengers opened to $74 million. Out by just $4 million. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning was also predicted to gross $75 million in its opening weekend, and ultimately grossed $79 million. This prediction was off by just $4 million as well. Captain America: Brave New World also had similar projections of $96 million, but grossed $88 million.

Also what's been projected is Superman's final box office gross, and the numbers are incredible. Analyst predicts that Superman could end up being the biggest box office gross of the Summer. Superman domestic gross has a low-end projection of $392 million, a high-end projection of $510,000,000 million, and the pinpoint of $477,000,000.

This could be the perfect start for the new DCU.

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

James Gunn
David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman / Kal-El
Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor
Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific
Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho
Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern
Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl
Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent
Neva Howell as Martha Kent
Wendell Pierce as Perry White
Skylar Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen
Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard
Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant
Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe
Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher
Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.
Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica / The Engineer
Alan Tudyk as Robot 4
Michael Rooker as Robot 5
Ozu as Krypto

BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 5/30/2025, 7:52 PM
Is the author of this article the same person who lurks on wrestling message boards and tears down anything that isn’t WWE? If not, I greatly apologize and will delete this comment.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/30/2025, 8:22 PM
@BreakTheCode - I used to be on WrestlingInc if that helps.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/30/2025, 8:39 PM
@RockReigns - same here I stopped wrestling after attitude wcw and ecw eara ended
XKnight
XKnight - 5/30/2025, 7:58 PM
Will definitely be opening big. Real story will be its…

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/30/2025, 8:20 PM
@XKnight -User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/30/2025, 8:00 PM
Can’t wait to see David and Nico’s portrayal
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/30/2025, 8:00 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 5/30/2025, 8:00 PM
I predict, Reigning Rocks.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/30/2025, 8:01 PM
I just bought the mcfarlane dc Deluxe Theatrical Edition Action figure, this piece of sh1t film better be good in order to justify my purchase.
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/30/2025, 8:06 PM
I believe it's going to be much, much [frick]ing more

This is a load of bollocks.

For [frick]s Sake
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/30/2025, 8:07 PM
High end final box office projections of $510M. Which would be great and I’d be happy for this film. Will just point out, however, that that’s still less than half of the $1.34B that the R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine did… and yet all these folks around here saying the MCU is dead and audiences are tired of the multiverse, the FOX-men need to go, Jackman needs to retire, etc. LOL. Those folks seems a bit out of touch with reality. Just saying.

But back to Superman, I’m going to see it. Hope it’s good. Looks fun.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/30/2025, 8:25 PM
@Jackraow21 - $510M high end projection is domestic only.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/30/2025, 8:31 PM
@RockReigns - Got it. Thanks. The domestic box office total for "Deadpool & Wolverine" is $637M. So, while diminished a bit, my point remains.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/30/2025, 8:08 PM
As long as it’s good
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/30/2025, 8:14 PM
@MisterBones - usually trailers get me hyped for the worst of movies but this movie looks like a miss I hope I’m wrong
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 5/30/2025, 8:16 PM
Superman Returns made $391.1 million in 2006 which would be $620.3 million in 2025.

Man Of Steel made $670.1 million in 2013 which would be $873.8 million in 2025.

And $500 million is supposedly good for Gunn's Superman?

I didn't like anything about Snyder's DC movies but the Snyderverse went really off course when WB wouldn't green light Man Of Steel 2 until Snyder brought in Batman.

That led to Snyder conjuring up his horrible Wonder Woman & stupid Darkseid crap & made it like Superman would be Hitler without Lois in his life.

Looking at Man Of Steel's box office now, and knowing Gunn cannot reach that number, WB should've just let Snyder make Man Of Steel 2 without pushing for Batman and the creation of an MCU like universe.

Inflation has shot up so fast we tend to look at $500 million like we did several years ago. Today, it is not enough to support $200 million budgets with $100 million promo budgets.


RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/30/2025, 8:24 PM
@PartyKiller - these numbers are all domestic.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 5/30/2025, 8:29 PM
@PartyKiller - The $510M projection is for domestic only. Add in the international numbers the worldwide cume would be much higher. So let's run with the high domestic projection, and assume it grossed at least as much internationally as MOS (379M), that would put it at $889M. On par with MOS adjusted for Inflation. Of course, I'd say the film really needs to hit a billion to be a decisive victory over the Snydercult though.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/30/2025, 8:19 PM
"Superman's final box office gross, and the numbers are incredible. *** Superman has a low-end projection of $392 million, a high-end projection of $510,000,000 million; and the pinpoint of $477,000,000."

Are these US domestic numbers? Or global? Either way, i would suggest editing this paragraph and specifying. Because i think you're referencing US domestic numbers here.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/30/2025, 8:24 PM
@GeneralZod - I am. I definitely should edit it.
Huskers
Huskers - 5/30/2025, 8:20 PM
IT’S CLOBBERIN’ TIME!!! 🤣 I just couldn’t resist!
gambgel
gambgel - 5/30/2025, 8:20 PM
Im sorry, but there is no way the movie is tracking for a big opening like this in May.

This is the first entry of the new universe with a whole new cast. The lead actor isnt established yet either, in terms of general audience... and the DC brand is damaged as we have seen the latest years.

a 170m opening just in USA? pleeeeeeease.... this sounds like a Warner Bros strategy, imho. They want to build hype and someone at Warner sent this prediction to increase the hype.

my two cents.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/30/2025, 8:22 PM
Can someone flip this around?
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/30/2025, 8:24 PM
@GeneralZod - User Comment Image

i pleh?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/30/2025, 8:36 PM
@harryba11zack - LMFAOOOOOOO
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/30/2025, 8:41 PM
@harryba11zack - 😆 think ment dc in lead marvel left behind that’s good reply
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/30/2025, 8:25 PM
Pleasebegoodpleasebegoodpleasebegood
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/30/2025, 8:41 PM
@CorndogBurglar - need see believe it
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/30/2025, 8:40 PM
I got this thing making more than Man Of Steel for sure!!!
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/30/2025, 8:42 PM
Wait and see how well it does in theaters predictions almost mean nothing

