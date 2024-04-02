SUPERMAN Rumored To Go Toe-To-Toe With [SPOILER] In James Gunn's Reboot

A new rumor relating to James Gunn's Superman is doing the rounds online, and it claims that David Corenswet's Man of Steel will face off against a very evenly-matched foe...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 02, 2024 10:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've been hearing whispers that our new Man of Steel (David Corenswet) will face off against a physical threat in addition to Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in James Gunn's Superman, and a new rumor might just explain what led to the speculation.

This seems like it might be something that'll be kept out of the marketing prior to the movie's release, so be warned of potential spoilers ahead.

According to Can We Get Some Toast, the Man of Tomorrow will indeed do battle with a clone/doppelgänger of himself, but he won't be named Bizzaro! If accurate, the DCU reboot will introduce a version of Ultraman when Luthor uses some of Superman's DNA to create an exact clone of the iconic hero.

Several different characters have taken this moniker in the comics over the years, but it sounds like this take on Ultraman will be primarily based on the Silver Age Earth-Three version.

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen Superman go up against some kind of duplicate (even Doomsday was reimagined as a monstrous clone in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice), but we're confident that Gunn can bring something fresh to the table.

Cameras are still rolling in Svalbard, Norway. So far, we've only seen set photos featuring Maria Gabrielle de Faria as The Engineer, but more are sure to find their way online at some point.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN: Speculation Mounts That The Man Of Steel Will Face Evil Doppelgänger In James Gunn's Reboot
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/2/2024, 10:32 PM
Solar Man again? LAME.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/2/2024, 10:34 PM
After the F4 lineup fail, mttsh and cwgst lost their credibility for me. I remember them consistently leaking mom spoilers.

Marvel learning from mistakes, lol
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/2/2024, 10:42 PM

This would be a terrible idea.

I don't think Gunn is this stupid, and I don't believe it.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/2/2024, 10:43 PM
*sigh*
Here we go again.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 4/2/2024, 10:45 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2024, 10:49 PM
I hope not since I always liked the Crime Syndicate iteration personally and was hoping they could be done in the future…

User Comment Image

I will say that I still don’t buy this evil clone/doppelgänger rumor and think The Engineer will serve as “the hero” Lex creates to sway public opinion & affection from Superman but she deals with threats in a more violent manner.

She will be the physical threat while Lex is the overall mastermind.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/2/2024, 10:50 PM
Pretty lame if true.
RubyRhod
RubyRhod - 4/2/2024, 10:53 PM
I don't believe a single word of this Evil/Clone Superman "rumors", Daddy Gunn is trolling us as usual
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2024, 10:54 PM
Also , I gotta say I liked Smallville’s version of Ultraman…

Having him be raised by Lionel Luthor instead of the Kents was a cool take.

?si=J4vmmIlN9HmhuJ2j
Forthas
Forthas - 4/2/2024, 10:57 PM
If true, he has managed to bring the closest thing to his previous vision of Superman (Brightburn) into the DC universe. Zack Snyder 2.0.
videovac
videovac - 4/2/2024, 10:59 PM
Superman II: evil Superman
Superman IV: evil Superman
Man Of Steel: evil Superman, same as Superman II
Superman: evil Superman
The Boys: evil Superman
Invincible: evil Superman
Injustice: evil Superman
And y'all bitch-asses defend this shit.
It's all so tiresome.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/2/2024, 11:02 PM
@videovac - I agree, but there was no evil Superman in Superman II. It was in III.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/2/2024, 11:07 PM
@videovac - You forgot about Brightburn

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/2/2024, 11:08 PM
@Feralwookiee - He’s referring to Zod as an evil (version of) Superman.
videovac
videovac - 4/2/2024, 11:10 PM
"I agree, but there was no evil Superman in Superman II. It was in III." - @Feralwookiee
Zod, which is why I said Superman II was the same as Man Of Steel. I forgot Superman III (I don't know how, considering I just saw today's earlier article link with @Forthas and other people putting pictures and gifts and other media up of the Superman III fight. But you make my point for me. Superman had three straight Kryptonian fights in it. That's a joke. You can make excuses for the 80s, but, why now? How now? How, in 2013, and 2025, can there STILL be even a RUMOR of a Kryptonian versus Kryptonian fight? How is this possible?

HOW THE "PHUCK" IS THIS POSSIBLE?!?! It's 2024 Hollywood!!! Move on! Give us some new shit! Where's The City Of Tomorrow? Where's the Metropolis from the comics, and the 90s animated series? Where are the science police? Cadmus Labs. S.T.A.R. Labs. Suicide Slums. Steel. Metallo. Parasite. Myxy. Mothaphucking Brainiac. Why does Warner Bros hate Superman so much?
videovac
videovac - 4/2/2024, 11:11 PM
"videovac - You forgot about Brightburn" - @Forthas
Brightburn: evil Superboy
(sad smiley face)
Forthas
Forthas - 4/2/2024, 11:15 PM
@videovac - You could also kinda count justice League...although he was evil for like a minute!
videovac
videovac - 4/2/2024, 11:28 PM
"You could also kinda count justice League...although he was evil for like a minute!" - @Forthas
If it were up to me I'd count Cavill himself in Man Of Steel, but I know how you are and I don't wanna give you any alcohol-esque fuel.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/2/2024, 11:35 PM
@videovac - I guess I can see Zod as evil Superman, but I thought you meant the LITERALLY evil Superman that's briefly in Superman 3.
My bad.

But yeah, I'm sick of this "hero fights and evil version of himself" shit.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/2/2024, 11:44 PM
@videovac -

"If it were up to me I'd count Cavill himself in Man Of Steel"

Yes! That is a bridge too far!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2024, 11:06 PM
Also correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t DCEU Doomsday a mutated Zod and not a clone?.

User Comment Image
cocaegelo
cocaegelo - 4/2/2024, 11:08 PM
So...Solar Man again, eh? Why not Bizarro? Ultraman is his own character. And really? Superman vs. Evil Superman? [frick]...I would love to see Parasyte in full Live Action big budget glory. The trope of "hero fighting against a villain with the same set of powers" is tiresome.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/2/2024, 11:16 PM
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/2/2024, 11:22 PM
Yea this idea straight up blows

User Comment Image
videovac
videovac - 4/2/2024, 11:38 PM
"Yea this idea straight up blows" - @BruceWayng
"HATED IT!!!"
videovac
videovac - 4/2/2024, 11:25 PM
If this is a rumor pulled from, straight from, The Negative Zone, the anti-matter universe, Charlie Brooker's ass, between Sonic's toes, it doesn't matter. It is 2024, and all Hollywood can give you, is the basest, most basic, dumbed-down shit. Batman's no great character, but they constantly give him to you, because he's easy as shit to produce, in "any" form! It takes no money, or creativity, or imagination, or inventiveness, or ingenuity, to create a Batman story. Just a white boy in a costume, battling another white boy in a (purple) costume, who's wearing white make-up. How the phuck is that? Some shit like Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, hell, even The Guardians Of The Galaxy, that takes effort. That takes time. Superman. It all takes time.

It takes no time for someone to do a Law & Order story with costumes in it. It takes no effort for the writer, and it takes no effort for the reader. Both the writer and reader are using the least amount of time, space, and energy to engage with it. There are absolutely no resources necessary to concoct some story about justice through a vigilante in a costume in a city that looks like modern North American city. That takes shit effort. Zero. Coming up with "Knowhere", from Guardians, or Atlantis, Themyscira, Oa, Krypton, and then creating alien races to inhabit these "WORLDS"...that, that takes effort.

Black Perry White, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, that's gonna put butts in seats. That's gonna sell our movie. That's gonna make people buy IMAX tickets it Lincoln Loews on Broadway in Manhattan, that's gonna make people buy 4DX tickets in King Of Prussia, PA. Ask those Invincibile fans how they feel about Zasie Beetz.

Perry White, black Otis (so a black guy bein' made to look like a dickhead), and Miss mothaphucking Teshmacher. This is gonna make me travel to New York City, or thee afore-mentioned 4DX, to see Superman. Half the cast is the phuckin' society. Oh and I left out the part of how the director/writer loves making stories out of characters no one gives a flying phuck about before or after he uses them.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/2/2024, 11:29 PM
Lame
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/2/2024, 11:30 PM
Played by Henry Cavill.
videovac
videovac - 4/2/2024, 11:41 PM
"Played by Henry Cavill." - @THEDARKKNIGHT1939

lol
How many more times can Henry play an evil Superman? Heh. Haven't they trolled us enough?
Huskers
Huskers - 4/2/2024, 11:30 PM
Ugh! I hope this isn’t true. He has such a great rogues gallery. I really hope it isn’t a generic Luthor created a clone to destroy Superman story. Based on the tag line and his use of the Authority was kind of hoping for a take on the Elite storyline, “What’s so funny about truth, justice and the American way?” to highlight how Superman’s values are still important and relevant today. Honestly with as ugly as our society and politics has become, I think that storyline would really resonate with audiences. So I hope this rumor is false.
HermanM
HermanM - 4/2/2024, 11:31 PM
So a live action version of this?

User Comment Image

I'm onboard if so. The animated series comic featured some of the all time best Superman stories by some heavy hitter writers. It's honestly some of the best stuff Mark Millar ever wrote; for some writers, having to be held within the confines of a PG rating actually brings out their best and makes them more creative.

Regardless, I trust Gunn.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/2/2024, 11:38 PM
User Comment Image
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 4/2/2024, 11:51 PM
April fools day was yesterday. Also, is this the second article about the same rumor?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

