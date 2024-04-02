SUPERMAN Rumored To Go Toe-To-Toe With [SPOILER] In James Gunn's Reboot

We've been hearing whispers that our new Man of Steel (David Corenswet) will face off against a physical threat in addition to Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in James Gunn's Superman, and a new rumor might just explain what led to the speculation.

This seems like it might be something that'll be kept out of the marketing prior to the movie's release, so be warned of potential spoilers ahead.

According to Can We Get Some Toast, the Man of Tomorrow will indeed do battle with a clone/doppelgänger of himself, but he won't be named Bizzaro! If accurate, the DCU reboot will introduce a version of Ultraman when Luthor uses some of Superman's DNA to create an exact clone of the iconic hero.

Several different characters have taken this moniker in the comics over the years, but it sounds like this take on Ultraman will be primarily based on the Silver Age Earth-Three version.

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen Superman go up against some kind of duplicate (even Doomsday was reimagined as a monstrous clone in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice), but we're confident that Gunn can bring something fresh to the table.

Cameras are still rolling in Svalbard, Norway. So far, we've only seen set photos featuring Maria Gabrielle de Faria as The Engineer, but more are sure to find their way online at some point.

We have the first photos of Maria Gabrielle de Faria in her The Engineer costume on set of #Superman!



Click ⬇️ https://t.co/H3PML6eSFR — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 15, 2024

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”