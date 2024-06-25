SUPERMAN Set Photos Feature New Characters; Seemingly Confirm That The Man Of Steel Will Face [SPOILER]

We've seen a plethora of photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman at this stage, but these latest snaps are easily the most revealing yet in terms of what they mean for the movie's plot, so be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

The photos feature our new Man of Steel (David Corenswet) being led away by Maria Gabrielle de Faria as the Engineer, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., and a hulking figure in dark armor.

This may look a little like Black Noir from The Boys, but we'd say that "U" on his chest is a pretty good indication that this is a version of Ultraman!

Earlier this year, a rumor did the rounds that Supes would encounter a clone/doppelgänger of himself when Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) uses some of the hero's DNA to create an exact clone of his nemesis. Gunn seemingly debunked the report shortly after, but his social media post only noted that Luthor was the main villain.

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen Superman go up against some kind of duplicate (even Doomsday was reimagined as a monstrous clone in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice), but we're confident that Gunn can bring something fresh to the table.

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”