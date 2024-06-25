SUPERMAN Set Photos Feature New Characters; Seemingly Confirm That The Man Of Steel Will Face [SPOILER]

We have some more photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman here, and in addition to spotlighting a couple of familiar faces, they appear to confirm that the Man of Steel will face off with [SPOILER]...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 25, 2024 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've seen a plethora of photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman at this stage, but these latest snaps are easily the most revealing yet in terms of what they mean for the movie's plot, so be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

The photos feature our new Man of Steel (David Corenswet) being led away by Maria Gabrielle de Faria as the Engineer, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., and a hulking figure in dark armor.

This may look a little like Black Noir from The Boys, but we'd say that "U" on his chest is a pretty good indication that this is a version of Ultraman!

Earlier this year, a rumor did the rounds that Supes would encounter a clone/doppelgänger of himself when Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) uses some of the hero's DNA to create an exact clone of his nemesis. Gunn seemingly debunked the report shortly after, but his social media post only noted that Luthor was the main villain.

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen Superman go up against some kind of duplicate (even Doomsday was reimagined as a monstrous clone in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice), but we're confident that Gunn can bring something fresh to the table.

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal David Corenswet As Clark Kent...And It's Not What We Expected - Possible SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal David Corenswet As Clark Kent...And It's Not What We Expected - Possible SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Mikaela Hoover's Pitch-Perfect Take On The Daily Planet's Cat Grant
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Mikaela Hoover's Pitch-Perfect Take On The Daily Planet's Cat Grant
GhostDog
GhostDog - 6/25/2024, 8:25 PM
I know it isn't but how funny would it be if that was indeed ultraman and they're immediately doing a gag against the DCEU and the Superman that kills
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/25/2024, 8:28 PM
@GhostDog - hes being arrested for his suit. its a crime against humanity
AleSir19
AleSir19 - 6/25/2024, 8:33 PM
@GhostDog - What if that is Lex? That would be too much?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/25/2024, 8:39 PM
@HappyMan1 - User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/25/2024, 8:43 PM
@GhostDog - It's probably commentary on the startling popularity of Injustice, Homelander, and Omni man and how tired the evil Superman trope is.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2024, 8:54 PM
@GhostDog - And cast Henry Cavill.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/25/2024, 9:22 PM
@Feralwookiee - i just realized that the U guy and Supermans suit are made out of the same material. The costume designer in this film is atrocious!!! '

SHE NEEDS TO BE EXILED!!!!!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/25/2024, 9:29 PM
@HappyMan1 - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2024, 8:25 PM
Crossbones crossed over
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/25/2024, 8:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg - crossbones boned over
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/25/2024, 8:25 PM
bubs and vagene
PaKent
PaKent - 6/25/2024, 8:25 PM
SnakeEyes?
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/25/2024, 8:29 PM
@PaKent - i thought that was black suit spiderman, homie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2024, 8:27 PM
Huh , I’m surprised Grillo isn’t greyed up more as Rick Flag Sr given his look in Creature Commandos…

User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/25/2024, 8:28 PM
Black Noir!!! Boys DC crossover confirmed!!! 🤣🤣🤣😜
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2024, 8:29 PM
Henry Cavil as Ultraman confirmed.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/25/2024, 8:30 PM
@HashTagSwagg - that would be some funny shit
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2024, 8:40 PM
@HappyMan1 - Confirmed!
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2024, 8:30 PM
guy in black suit with U on chest confirmed.
Origame
Origame - 6/25/2024, 8:55 PM
@harryba11zack - oh I love "guy in black suit with u on chest". He's my favorite member of "team of impractical dressing pedestrians".
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/25/2024, 9:16 PM
@harryba11zack - Maybe it's "Ubermensch"

Hmmm...
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/25/2024, 8:31 PM
Movie looks like a mess
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 6/25/2024, 8:36 PM
@0bstreperous - there certainly is a lot going on
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/25/2024, 8:47 PM
@0bstreperous - You got that from set photos…
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/25/2024, 9:24 PM
@0bstreperous - you’ve seen 8 photos, out of context that equals about 1.8 seconds worth of filming and you think this looks like a mess?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/25/2024, 8:31 PM
That dude's suit looks exactly the same as Superman's just spray painted black. The same material, the same line shit, the same bagginess. Why does James Gunn make all the characters in his movies look like their costumes are designed by the same tailor? It makes no sense whatsoever why Superman's costume would look anything like that military dude's.

That's one thing I can give credit to Snyder for. All of his characters' costumes had individuality. Superman's looked like it was from Krypton, Wonder Woman's looked like it was from ancient Greece, Barry's looked like it was put together in a lab, etc.
AleSir19
AleSir19 - 6/25/2024, 8:35 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Eh, have you seen the costume of the other supes? Where is your source?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/25/2024, 8:37 PM
@AleSir19 - ?

User Comment Image
comiccow6
comiccow6 - 6/25/2024, 9:05 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - It’s almost like, if this is a clone of Superman, they’d want to emulate his suit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2024, 8:32 PM
Also what a poor adaptation of Ultraman (if true) , he looks nothing like him…

User Comment Image
jerryblake
jerryblake - 6/25/2024, 8:35 PM
Could it be that the guy with U is one of The Authority member ?

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2024, 8:57 PM
@jerryblake - It could be Midnighter.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/25/2024, 8:35 PM
It's not Ultraman, it's some of The Authority, who will basically be like The Elite from the "Superman VS Elite" story aka "What's so Funny About Truth, Justice, and The American Way" story. In my opinion.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/25/2024, 8:36 PM
Potential Bizarro type of character?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/25/2024, 8:36 PM
I’d venture to say that’s probably Midnighter if he’s with Engineer. I’d be down with him getting a redesign since his comic accurate costume is a blatant riff on Keatons Batman 89 suit..

Only reason it might not be him is bc there’s not trench coat.

Also wasn’t Flag Sr supposed to have a beard and grey/white hair? He looks way too young to be Rick Flag’s old man.
TheLight
TheLight - 6/25/2024, 8:41 PM
WTH is going on with this movie??
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2024, 8:45 PM
@TheLight - My guess, Ultraman is doing naughty things and getting Superman man into sh1t with the governmeant.
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/25/2024, 8:45 PM
@TheLight - So far, it looks like the same old WB/DC...a mess. 🤪
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/25/2024, 8:45 PM
User Comment Image

midnighter?
HermanM
HermanM - 6/25/2024, 9:23 PM
@ImNotaBot - gotta get that LGBTQP representation in thete
