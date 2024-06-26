SUPERMAN Set Video Reveals New Look At [SPOILER] Taking Down The Man Of Steel And Surprise DCU Cameo

We'd thought the biggest reveal from Superman yesterday would be a first look at David Corenswet as Clark Kent. However, as cameras continued rolling into the afternoon, we caught a glimpse of Ultraman and The Engineer alongside Creature Commandos and Peacemaker season 2's Rick Flag Sr.

Now, a set video has surfaced which shows Ultraman pinning the Man of Steel to the ground, binding his hands, and then lifting him to his feet as The Engineer, Flag Sr., and military watch on.

We then watch as Ultraman walks Superman down the street while Metropolis' greatest superhero talks to Flag Sr. We'd imagine A.R.G.U.S. is somehow involved and Ultraman's presence is bound to be a big talking point in the coming months.

Rumour has it Lex Luthor creates a Superman clone using the hero's DNA but this guy is even larger than the 6'4" Corenswet. How much do you want to bet that, when the villain's mask is inevitably torn off, the monstrous visage of Bizarro lies beneath?

You can watch this new Superman set video in the X post below.

#superman played by @corenswet led away in cuffs by unknown Metropolis villains/thugs on the streets of Cleveland. @Superman movie filming outside Cleveland City Hall, transformed into Metropolis City Hall, on 6-25-26 Photo by @CLE_davidp1 @clevelanddotcom @DCFilmNews pic.twitter.com/M2JBGwhXGf — Michael Norman (@MikeNormanCLE) June 25, 2024

According to Cleveland.com, the scene above saw Superman "smashed into the ground during filming." You can see more photos of this exchange by following the link to their site.

In other news, there's a shot of Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow floating around online which should sell you on his DCU suit if you aren't already...

David Corenswet is ‘SUPERMAN’ pic.twitter.com/ytgVxhB4hs — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 25, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.