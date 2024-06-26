SUPERMAN Set Video Reveals New Look At [SPOILER] Taking Down The Man Of Steel And Surprise DCU Cameo

A new Superman set video has swooped online which shows the Man of Tomorrow being apprehended by the reboot's villain and a closer look at that surprise DCU cameo. We also have a new shot of Supes himself!

By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2024 07:06 AM EST
We'd thought the biggest reveal from Superman yesterday would be a first look at David Corenswet as Clark Kent. However, as cameras continued rolling into the afternoon, we caught a glimpse of Ultraman and The Engineer alongside Creature Commandos and Peacemaker season 2's Rick Flag Sr. 

Now, a set video has surfaced which shows Ultraman pinning the Man of Steel to the ground, binding his hands, and then lifting him to his feet as The Engineer, Flag Sr., and military watch on.

We then watch as Ultraman walks Superman down the street while Metropolis' greatest superhero talks to Flag Sr. We'd imagine A.R.G.U.S. is somehow involved and Ultraman's presence is bound to be a big talking point in the coming months. 

Rumour has it Lex Luthor creates a Superman clone using the hero's DNA but this guy is even larger than the 6'4" Corenswet. How much do you want to bet that, when the villain's mask is inevitably torn off, the monstrous visage of Bizarro lies beneath? 

You can watch this new Superman set video in the X post below. 

According to Cleveland.com, the scene above saw Superman "smashed into the ground during filming." You can see more photos of this exchange by following the link to their site. 

In other news, there's a shot of Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow floating around online which should sell you on his DCU suit if you aren't already...

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/26/2024, 7:08 AM
"How much do you want to bet that, when the villain's mask is inevitably torn off, the monstrous visage of Bizarro lies beneath?"

Was this not a rumour or scoop a little while back?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/26/2024, 7:10 AM
@DravenCorvis - why would they use Bizarro in the first movie.. if anything that's down the road and after Lex goes hard or goes home
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/26/2024, 7:13 AM
@bobevanz - Exactly.

But it was sounding familiar and it turns out it was rumoured/speculated on a few months back.

https://comicbookmovie.com/superman/superman-legacy/dc-studios-co-chair-james-gunn-debunks-ultraman-and-bizarro-rumors-for-superman-a210282
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/26/2024, 8:01 AM
@DravenCorvis - It'll be a little weird for a member of the Authority (an multiversal group with a dimension hopping shift-ship) who is based on Ultraman (evil Superman from a parallel universe ) and Bizarro (backwards Superman from a parallel universe) to all be a composite character from the same Earth as Superman.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/26/2024, 7:09 AM
I'll take set videos and pics over rumor articles any day lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 7:16 AM
That’s a great picture of Corenswet in costume!!.

Honestly , the only thing I don’t like is the lines but otherwise it’s damn near perfect (even the trunks look good there lol).

Anyway if “U-Man” is created by Lex in this version , does that mean he’s in cahoots with the government/military?.

I could see him using this supposed clone to frame Superman for something hence the government comes to take him and Lex basically gifts them the clone (in a costume that hides his face) to help take down or restrain Clark if need be…

It wouldn’t be surprising to have Lex be the master manipulator.

Anyway , best theory I got right now lol.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/26/2024, 7:21 AM
David Corenswet is 'Cosplaying'

User Comment Image

🤣😅🤣😅

But on a serious note, I'll be glad to see a modern day version of Clark kent's life.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/26/2024, 7:38 AM
Can’t make crap out crappy cellphone makes crappy video and photo taking person with mirrorless , dslr camera can zoom closer than this much closer
Forthas
Forthas - 6/26/2024, 8:01 AM
"...there's a shot of Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow floating around online which should sell you on his DCU suit if you aren't already..."

It hasn't!!!!
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 6/26/2024, 8:08 AM
Surprise cameo? Did I miss something?

