SUPERMAN Spoilers: Post-Credits Scenes Revealed Along With A Controversial Change To The Hero's Origin

Many of you reading this will have no doubt attended yesterday evening's early Superman screenings. While we'll be bringing you some in-depth spoiler breakdowns later this week, there are a couple of big talking points worth highlighting early.

Several months ago, it was reported that Guardians of the Galaxy star Bradley Cooper had been cast as Jor-El. Filmmaker James Gunn has since confirmed that the actor plays Clark Kent's Kryptonian father, though a plot leak suggesting he might be a villainous character was met with scepticism.

We've heard from multiple sources who have seen Superman and have some additional insights to share with you today. After Lex Luthor and The Engineer invade the Fortress of Solitude, they decode a message from Jor-El to Kal-El, revealing that he believed Earthlings are half-witted and easy to rule. It shows him suggesting that his son take many wives, make as many babies as possible, and rule the Earth.

It all feels very Invincible-inspired and paints Jor-El in an extremely negative light. However, it raises a fascinating nature vs. nurture debate, allowing Gunn to explore Clark Kent's humanity as well as the positive impact his human parents, Jonathan and Martha, have had on him.

Cooper's role is minimal, but Gunn has seemingly pulled inspiration from comics where Jor-El was painted in an antagonistic light after it was revealed he survived Krypton's destruction.

Ultimately, Superman appears to reject his Kryptonian heritage by replacing his recording of Jor-El and Lara in the Fortress with one of his Earth parents.

As for the post-credits scenes, they're exactly the ones we told you about several weeks ago. Neither makes for essential viewing, but if you're a fan, then you'll obviously want to stick around for as much Superman content as possible!

The first shows Clark Kent and Krypto on the Moon together (a shot that's been used in posters and TV spots), while the second is a humorous effort with Superman and Mister Terrific looking at some destruction in Metropolis. When one of the buildings starts to split in half, Terrific repairs it, and the Man of Steel criticises his work because it isn't completely perfect.

Have you seen Superman yet? If so, let us know your review of the movie in the comments section!

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.