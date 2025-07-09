SUPERMAN Spoilers: Post-Credits Scenes Revealed Along With A Controversial Change To The Hero's Origin

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Post-Credits Scenes Revealed Along With A Controversial Change To The Hero's Origin

Several Superman rumours have been confirmed following this week's screenings, including the movie's post-credits scenes, and a potentially controversial change to the Man of Steel's Kryptonian heritage.

By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2025 04:07 AM EST
Many of you reading this will have no doubt attended yesterday evening's early Superman screenings. While we'll be bringing you some in-depth spoiler breakdowns later this week, there are a couple of big talking points worth highlighting early. 

Several months ago, it was reported that Guardians of the Galaxy star Bradley Cooper had been cast as Jor-El. Filmmaker James Gunn has since confirmed that the actor plays Clark Kent's Kryptonian father, though a plot leak suggesting he might be a villainous character was met with scepticism.

We've heard from multiple sources who have seen Superman and have some additional insights to share with you today. After Lex Luthor and The Engineer invade the Fortress of Solitude, they decode a message from Jor-El to Kal-El, revealing that he believed Earthlings are half-witted and easy to rule. It shows him suggesting that his son take many wives, make as many babies as possible, and rule the Earth. 

It all feels very Invincible-inspired and paints Jor-El in an extremely negative light. However, it raises a fascinating nature vs. nurture debate, allowing Gunn to explore Clark Kent's humanity as well as the positive impact his human parents, Jonathan and Martha, have had on him. 

Cooper's role is minimal, but Gunn has seemingly pulled inspiration from comics where Jor-El was painted in an antagonistic light after it was revealed he survived Krypton's destruction. 

Ultimately, Superman appears to reject his Kryptonian heritage by replacing his recording of Jor-El and Lara in the Fortress with one of his Earth parents. 

As for the post-credits scenes, they're exactly the ones we told you about several weeks ago. Neither makes for essential viewing, but if you're a fan, then you'll obviously want to stick around for as much Superman content as possible! 

The first shows Clark Kent and Krypto on the Moon together (a shot that's been used in posters and TV spots), while the second is a humorous effort with Superman and Mister Terrific looking at some destruction in Metropolis. When one of the buildings starts to split in half, Terrific repairs it, and the Man of Steel criticises his work because it isn't completely perfect. 

Have you seen Superman yet? If so, let us know your review of the movie in the comments section!

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Soundtrack Has Some Fans Convinced That Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Will Appear - SPOILERS
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/9/2025, 5:04 AM
"It all feels very Invincible-inspired and paints Jor-El in an extremely negative light."

It reminds me off My Adventures With Superman as well. Maybe even moreso, given Invincible has one dad and Superman deals with the differing ideologies of two.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/9/2025, 5:08 AM
@Pictilli - You sound awfully a lot like that bozo Hack Snyder from Facebook.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/9/2025, 5:11 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - he was right in 2013 when he said James Gunn was the right person for Superman and he is right today
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 7/9/2025, 5:06 AM
Hmmmm not sure about this.. So who has seen it then??
Any good or what??
lord22
lord22 - 7/9/2025, 5:13 AM
@OptimusInTime - it's awesome

i never was a huge fan og gunn movies but with superman he really did his best movie.

also there is no toiler humor and stupid characters like in gotg
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/9/2025, 5:06 AM
James Gunn just couldn't help himself. He had to shit on character's origin.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/9/2025, 5:10 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - nah that was Snyder. Gunn restored the character to his proper point and slapped down the over emphasis on the alien aspect that has dominated the character and made him boring in live action for years.

Clark creating his costumed heroic identity because of the Kents is much more psychologically interesting than him just inheriting it as a predestined savior and is in line with the original comics. Gunn did great.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/9/2025, 5:15 AM
@Pictilli - You're still hiding under sock accounts, Kellum? Hi, it's Jasav from FB, the guy that's been clowning your hateful ass since 2016.

Anyhow, evidently, by portraying Jor-El as evil your pal Gunn have completely shit all over character's origin, because the point of Superman was always that he represents two worlds, and his mission to embody best qualities of those worlds. Evidently, Snyder got it more right by portraying Jor-El as a good father. Because that's the tragedy of Superman being sent to Earth and his native world being destroyed.

But I guess red trunks is all it takes to win you over.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/9/2025, 5:07 AM
I loved the movie. 9/10. Best Lex Luthor ever in live action. It was surreal...like seeing Lex for the first time. Well done, Gunn!!

And I like the twist with Jor El and Lara. It cuts through the years of over emphasis on the alien aspect of the character that we've gotten from Snyder and the CW and gets right to the point of the character: Jor El and Lara don't have to be good because they aren't the basis for Superman's morality. Krypton is just the explanation for Clark's powers, but being Clark is why he is Superman, it's why he uses those powers for good. This all culminates in the scene at the end where Lex calls Superman an alien and Superman claps back, which was a much needed rebuttal to everything David Goyer and frankly Mark Waid and most other writers have tried to do to the character for the last 20 years. I am so happy to see that Gunn gets the character.... not just Superman, but ALL of the characters. I am so happy the Kents are finally being done right in a movie and are still alive too.

Thank you, Gunn!
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/9/2025, 5:18 AM
@Pictilli - Hi there, Kellum. Your wish finally came true: you got your red undies in a Superman movie.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/9/2025, 5:19 AM
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/9/2025, 5:29 AM
How do they explain the wetsuit?
Forthas
Forthas - 7/9/2025, 5:58 AM
"...they decode a message from Jor-El to Kal-El, revealing that he believed Earthlings are half-witted and easy to rule. It shows him suggesting that his son take many wives, make as many babies as possible, and rule the Earth."w

Well, well, well...Man of Steel was derided for supposedly not having a "comic accurate" representation of Jonathan Kent. Let's see the response to this bit of news now that Jor-El is "Space Hitler" which is 1000 times worse.

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/9/2025, 6:07 AM
I'm down with a twist like that. Just don't let Jor-El be another Zod. He should stay dead with Krypton.

