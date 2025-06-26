RUMOR: SUPERMAN's Post-Credits Scenes Have Been Revealed Following First Screenings - SPOILERS

RUMOR: SUPERMAN's Post-Credits Scenes Have Been Revealed Following First Screenings - SPOILERS

Superman lands in theaters in just a couple of weeks from now, but details about the movie's post-credits scene have leaked online today. Do they set up the DCU's future? Be warned that spoilers follow...

By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2025 03:06 PM EST
The first screening for Superman took place yesterday, with select members of the press, influencers, and a handful of hardcore DC fans (one even showed up wearing a cape) invited to watch James Gunn's reboot. 

Spoilers for the movie leaking online was inevitable; if not from this preview screening, then the Amazon Prime ones that take place a few days before Superman lands in theaters on July 11. Heck, most of the plot has already done the rounds online thanks to test screenings. 

@MyTimeToShineH has just shared details on Superman's post-credits scenes, and it turns out Gunn wasn't kidding when he said they wouldn't necessarily be used to set up the DCU's future (even with Supergirl and Lanterns heading our way next year). 

"Superman has two post credits scenes, one is Superman with Krypto on the moon looking at the Earth," the insider says of a sequence featured in a recent TV spot. "The second is Superman and Mister Terrific looking at a giant crack in a massive building because the ground split in half during the finale and Supes says it’s crooked and Terrific gets all annoyed and walks away and kicks a rock. It's a funny scene."

Are they worth waiting for? Probably not, if we're being honest. That second stinger is presented without context, though, and is likely a payoff to a noteworthy moment earlier in the movie. Even so, for fans—and regular moviegoers—accustomed to post-credits scenes there specifically to tease the future, these are likely to be considered a disappointment.

Gunn has confirmed that his next DCU movie won't be a Superman sequel and said repeatedly that he's not looking to make each DC Studios project a commercial for whatever comes next.

Instead, these movies and TV shows are meant to stand alone, while also feeding into a wider narrative, primarily through characters who will be naturally featured throughout this world. In the case of Guy Gardner, for example, we'll meet him in Superman for the first time before Peacemaker shows us a little more of his place within the "Justice Gang." Then, he'll link up with Hal Jordan and John Stewart in Lanterns.

It's a different approach to building a shared world, but Gunn seems confident in his plan and isn't looking to be the MCU 2.0. 

What do you make of Superman's supposed post-credits scenes?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN's Final Cut Described As SUPERMAN II On Steroids And Very Silly, Very Big
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2025, 3:51 PM
I'm grateful that this info is from @MyTimeToShineHello because those scenes sound dreadful.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/26/2025, 3:54 PM
@Lisa89 -

dread·ful
/ˈdredf(ə)l/
adjective
causing or involving great suffering, fear, or unhappiness; extremely bad or serious.


Sorry about your life.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2025, 3:57 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Yes. Those scenes sound extremely bad.

Sorry about your low expectations.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/26/2025, 4:01 PM
@Lisa89 - but when he Will shine ? ITS been a while
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/26/2025, 4:07 PM
@Lisa89 - Like OMG! Like I can’t believe James Gunn would like try and like just create a fun movie. Because like, god forbid right? Maybe like you should like pound sand and like just wait to watch the movie in its full context?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2025, 4:16 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Maybe don't defend those superfluous and theoretical scenes until you see them in full context?

It goes both ways. Like OMG!
Ikusa
Ikusa - 6/26/2025, 4:21 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - He's never not bitching about something on here. It's a dude BTW.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/26/2025, 4:27 PM
@Lisa89 - I’m not defending anything. Lol.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2025, 4:33 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - You said those theoretical scenes suggest Gunn will "create a fun movie". Lol.
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/26/2025, 4:34 PM
@Lisa89 - You truly have nothing but misery in your life.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/26/2025, 4:39 PM
@DTor91 - You truly have nothing but Gunn juice in your stomach.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 4:41 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - honest question, why do you guys throw personal attacks at people sharing opinions that don't align with yours? 👀
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/26/2025, 3:53 PM
link?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/26/2025, 4:20 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/26/2025, 3:56 PM
MTTSH scoop? i'm sure she's right about this one.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/26/2025, 4:00 PM
Don't have a post-credits scene if it's not worth waiting for. Unless it's a scene that will get people talking and generate hype for your franchise, then don't bother wasting anyone's time.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/26/2025, 4:09 PM
@TheJok3r - Yep. I think the last post credit scene worth waiting for was maybe Far From Home? Thunderbolts was cool but its just a scene from Doomsday.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/26/2025, 4:13 PM
@TheJok3r -

Why not? Realistically though, youre saying no one should be allowed to put fun extra moments in the credits of their movie?

The only acceptable option to you is marketing/teasing more movies? Dude get a grip.
RedFury
RedFury - 6/26/2025, 4:20 PM
@TheJok3r - I don't feel the same way. Whether they're important, or just for fun I welcome more scenes from a film. Marvel made it seem like post-credit scenes must be something that set up another film, or showcase an upcoming character. But that's a Marvel thing, and it shouldn't be seen as everyone needs to do that. Sometimes a joke, or the pay off from something earlier in the film is just fine. Plus it's not like you need to sit through the credits to see it these days anyways. Someone will absolutely post it online, or the film will be out on streaming in a couple of months allowing you to skip right to it.

It's only a waste of time if someone sets their expectations too high, and can't just enjoy it for what it is. If I can sit through a movie that's 2+ hrs long, I can definitely chill and wait for the 10min credits to go by haha.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/26/2025, 4:27 PM
@TrentCrimm - Why not just put it at the end of the movie instead of asking people to sit through the credits ? It's one thing to wait for something worth talking about, but a fun scene should just be in the actual movie.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/26/2025, 4:01 PM
I heard the post credits were green lantern then brainiac. Maybe they changed them?
mck13
mck13 - 6/26/2025, 4:04 PM
After screenings & critics response are release this movie will TANK!!! Not to mention after the 1st weekend...when word spreads that this is a FUNNY/GOOFY Superman movie aimed at KIDS the adults who lets be real are mainly men will be turned OFF!!!!!! The suit still SUCKS the camera angles are ment to be goofy & cartoony will not sit well either, but Gunn fans will make excuses cuz this movie WONT gross more than MAN OF STEEL!
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/26/2025, 4:19 PM
@mck13 - you don’t know who Superman is do you?
Diend
Diend - 6/26/2025, 4:27 PM
@mck13 - Yeah, I agree. This looks great and should do pretty well.

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/26/2025, 4:32 PM
@mck13 - It doesn't need to surpass Man of Steel.

It only needs to make around $562 million worldwide to be considered profitable.

I am so gonna snip your comment for 3 weeks from now lol.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/26/2025, 4:25 PM
15 days until release.

Two days ago I was hyped as all get out. Today I'm all but ready to mourn the new DCU because I'm convinced the film is terrible. Tomorrow I'll be excited again.

My mind is gonna be a bag of cats by the time the movie releases.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/26/2025, 4:29 PM
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/26/2025, 4:30 PM
I'll be there for all of them!!!
MR
MR - 6/26/2025, 4:40 PM
I haven't read any of it BUT WHY ARE YOU SPOILING IT FOR SO MANY PEOPLE???? It's not a matter of "well just dont read it. look away". Why can't you actually be an ally to the cause instead of just willingly spoiling it?? It's so dumb and juvenile.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2025, 4:46 PM
I could buy this tbh given Gunn’s previous comments if not wanting to be beholden to something for the future so doing a small moment between Supes & Krypto and then a gag scene makes sense…

I do wish we had a Supergirl scene though where she comes to pick up Krypto or something but oh well , we’ll see.

