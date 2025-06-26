RUMOR: SUPERMAN's Post-Credits Scenes Have Been Revealed Following First Screenings - SPOILERS

The first screening for Superman took place yesterday, with select members of the press, influencers, and a handful of hardcore DC fans (one even showed up wearing a cape) invited to watch James Gunn's reboot.

Spoilers for the movie leaking online was inevitable; if not from this preview screening, then the Amazon Prime ones that take place a few days before Superman lands in theaters on July 11. Heck, most of the plot has already done the rounds online thanks to test screenings.

@MyTimeToShineH has just shared details on Superman's post-credits scenes, and it turns out Gunn wasn't kidding when he said they wouldn't necessarily be used to set up the DCU's future (even with Supergirl and Lanterns heading our way next year).

"Superman has two post credits scenes, one is Superman with Krypto on the moon looking at the Earth," the insider says of a sequence featured in a recent TV spot. "The second is Superman and Mister Terrific looking at a giant crack in a massive building because the ground split in half during the finale and Supes says it’s crooked and Terrific gets all annoyed and walks away and kicks a rock. It's a funny scene."

Are they worth waiting for? Probably not, if we're being honest. That second stinger is presented without context, though, and is likely a payoff to a noteworthy moment earlier in the movie. Even so, for fans—and regular moviegoers—accustomed to post-credits scenes there specifically to tease the future, these are likely to be considered a disappointment.

Gunn has confirmed that his next DCU movie won't be a Superman sequel and said repeatedly that he's not looking to make each DC Studios project a commercial for whatever comes next.

Instead, these movies and TV shows are meant to stand alone, while also feeding into a wider narrative, primarily through characters who will be naturally featured throughout this world. In the case of Guy Gardner, for example, we'll meet him in Superman for the first time before Peacemaker shows us a little more of his place within the "Justice Gang." Then, he'll link up with Hal Jordan and John Stewart in Lanterns.

It's a different approach to building a shared world, but Gunn seems confident in his plan and isn't looking to be the MCU 2.0.

What do you make of Superman's supposed post-credits scenes?

