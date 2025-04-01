SUPERMAN Plot Leak Reveals A Big Cameo, A New Twist On Jor-El, And Several Major Story Beats - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN Plot Leak Reveals A Big Cameo, A New Twist On Jor-El, And Several Major Story Beats - SPOILERS

With regular test screenings now said to be taking place, more major spoilers for Superman have leaked online, including plans for a big cameo, a very different approach to Jor-El, and much more...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 01, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

You might have picked up on some chatter in recent days about a Superman plot leak. It's believed that, after several rounds of internal test screenings, the DCU reboot is now being shown to regular test audiences and some of the attendees...well, they don't hesitate to share spoilers. 

While we can't confirm the authenticity of this leak - which is the case with the majority of them - there's nothing too outrageous here, and it's all pretty believable. However, filmmaker James Gunn definitely has some bold ideas for how to reinvent the Man of Tomorrow's world.

Then again, after his work on franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, is that overly surprising?

This isn't a full plot leak in the sense that it spells out the entire plot from start to finish, so we've selected the main highlights from the post on r/DCULeaks for you to read through:

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW

- Superman is taken to the Fortress of Solitude by Krypto and healed by the robots that protect it 

- Lex Luthor hates Superman and partners with the Government of a powerful foreign nation to help them take over a smaller country (it seems Gunn took inspiration from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine for this)

- Jimmy Olsen is portrayed like his comic book counterpart, but girls now fawn over him; among them is Lex's girlfriend, who has been sexting the photographer 

- There's tension between Clark Kent and Lois Lane at The Daily Planet, particularly as he frequently gets interviews with Superman; however, we later learn it's a ruse and they've been dating in secret for a few months. She playfully pretends to interview him in their apartment, but things get tense when they disagree over Superman's role in foreign policy

- Lex is responsible for releasing those monsters in Metropolis, but Supes gets a helping hand from the Justice League

- Lex creates a clone of Superman and uses it to enter the Fortress of Solitude, where he finds a corrupted message from Jor-El meant for his son. It appears he sent Kal-El to Earth to conquer the planet (it's unclear whether this is taken out of context), and the villain wastes no time in broadcasting that to the world, making the Man of Steel an outcast. Shunned, Clark returns to his human family

- Later in the movie, Lex sends Superman and Krypto into a "pocket dimension" where he traps the people he hates (including ex-girlfriends). Jimmy's communication - he spots clues in the "provocative photos" he's been sent - with the villain's current beau helps the League find and rescue the Kryptonian

- Superman earns people's trust back by saving lives and battling an invading army

- The action is praised, and it sounds like Luthor either escapes or is imprisoned. Superman returns to the Fortress of Solitude where "a drunk sorority version of Supergirl appears to reclaim Krypto" after asking her cousin to watch him for the week

- Superman sits back and asks the Fortress to show him his family; however, this time, in place of Jor-El, it's Ma and Pa Kent

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Nathan Fillion On Playing The GREEN LANTERN No One Likes In James Gunn's SUPERMAN
Related:

Nathan Fillion On Playing The GREEN LANTERN No One Likes In James Gunn's SUPERMAN
SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Takes Flight On New Promo Posters For James Gunn's Reboot
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Takes Flight On New Promo Posters For James Gunn's Reboot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/1/2025, 7:21 AM
Just warning everyone ill only be posting this today

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/1/2025, 7:25 AM
Sounds about right.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/1/2025, 7:36 AM
The league are useless if they need Jimmy to help them find superman 🤣😮‍💨

How will jor-el being evil go down 😬

Who else thinks Jimmy olsen is James Gunn's fantasy life 😬🤣 women loving him, him sexting lexs GF 😮‍💨
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/1/2025, 7:38 AM
“It appears he sent Kal-El to Earth to conquer the planet (it's unclear whether this is taken out of context)”

Looks like he’s taking inspiration from smallville
User Comment Image

Ultimately it was a misinterpretation.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/1/2025, 7:40 AM
Yep, they are the Justice League. That's why they've got 'JL' on their suits.
The Max Lord Tech company logo is 'JL'. Look at it:
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/1/2025, 7:42 AM
For comparison:
User Comment Image
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/1/2025, 7:47 AM
That suit though....
Repian
Repian - 4/1/2025, 7:48 AM
I hope the pocket universe becomes an interdimensional prison where Superman throws villains while Bizarro is the guardian on the other side of the gate.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/1/2025, 7:49 AM
@Repian - I'm thinking it's the Snyderverse.

Or the Clooneyverse.
User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 4/1/2025, 7:53 AM
Sounds fun to me
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/1/2025, 7:56 AM

So where does Engineer fit into all of this?

Seems like an early meaningless throw away villain that checks some boxes.

jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 4/1/2025, 8:08 AM
Well, that's $20 saved. Maybe it'll be different on screen, but sounds like a mess.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 4/1/2025, 8:12 AM
@jwholmes2011 - $20 now? It’s been a minute since I’ve been at the theaters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/1/2025, 8:11 AM
Hmmm , honestly nothing sounds too crazy here and is pretty believable but we’ll see.

If it’s true then I’m reserving judgement on the Jor-El “twist” for now which I don’t think is the case tbh…

The description says it’s a corrupted video so perhaps Jor-El could have sent a message that states someone is coming to conquer Earth or invade which Lex uses to his advantage in order to frame Superman (perhaps Brainiac or someone destroyed Krypton in this reality and is coming for Earth next?)

Anyway , it certainly fits the whole arc it seems of Superman reconciling his alien heritage with his human upbringing of him struggling with this supposed revelation until his human parents help him out of that.

I do like the angle of Lois and Clark having tension at work but they are secretly dating in real life and she knows his secret.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 4/1/2025, 8:14 AM
Sounds like Superman story to me
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 4/1/2025, 8:16 AM
The big twist is Superman learns he is recycled sewage from Krypton.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/1/2025, 8:20 AM
Sounds ridiculous. That creepy looking Olsen gets girls?! LOL Comical.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/1/2025, 8:21 AM
I dont think I believe most of this. It is April Fool's Day after all...
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/1/2025, 8:30 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder