SUPERMAN Plot Leak Reveals A Big Cameo, A New Twist On Jor-El, And Several Major Story Beats - SPOILERS

You might have picked up on some chatter in recent days about a Superman plot leak. It's believed that, after several rounds of internal test screenings, the DCU reboot is now being shown to regular test audiences and some of the attendees...well, they don't hesitate to share spoilers.

While we can't confirm the authenticity of this leak - which is the case with the majority of them - there's nothing too outrageous here, and it's all pretty believable. However, filmmaker James Gunn definitely has some bold ideas for how to reinvent the Man of Tomorrow's world.

Then again, after his work on franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, is that overly surprising?

This isn't a full plot leak in the sense that it spells out the entire plot from start to finish, so we've selected the main highlights from the post on r/DCULeaks for you to read through:

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW

- Superman is taken to the Fortress of Solitude by Krypto and healed by the robots that protect it

- Lex Luthor hates Superman and partners with the Government of a powerful foreign nation to help them take over a smaller country (it seems Gunn took inspiration from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine for this)

- Jimmy Olsen is portrayed like his comic book counterpart, but girls now fawn over him; among them is Lex's girlfriend, who has been sexting the photographer

- There's tension between Clark Kent and Lois Lane at The Daily Planet, particularly as he frequently gets interviews with Superman; however, we later learn it's a ruse and they've been dating in secret for a few months. She playfully pretends to interview him in their apartment, but things get tense when they disagree over Superman's role in foreign policy

- Lex is responsible for releasing those monsters in Metropolis, but Supes gets a helping hand from the Justice League

- Lex creates a clone of Superman and uses it to enter the Fortress of Solitude, where he finds a corrupted message from Jor-El meant for his son. It appears he sent Kal-El to Earth to conquer the planet (it's unclear whether this is taken out of context), and the villain wastes no time in broadcasting that to the world, making the Man of Steel an outcast. Shunned, Clark returns to his human family

- Later in the movie, Lex sends Superman and Krypto into a "pocket dimension" where he traps the people he hates (including ex-girlfriends). Jimmy's communication - he spots clues in the "provocative photos" he's been sent - with the villain's current beau helps the League find and rescue the Kryptonian

- Superman earns people's trust back by saving lives and battling an invading army

- The action is praised, and it sounds like Luthor either escapes or is imprisoned. Superman returns to the Fortress of Solitude where "a drunk sorority version of Supergirl appears to reclaim Krypto" after asking her cousin to watch him for the week

- Superman sits back and asks the Fortress to show him his family; however, this time, in place of Jor-El, it's Ma and Pa Kent

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.