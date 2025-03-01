SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet On The Criticism He's Encountered Since Being Cast: "I Don't Take It Personally"

David Corenswet has commented on the criticism he's encountered since being announced as the DCU's Man of Steel in James Gunn's Superman reboot...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 01, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Most major superhero casting announcements are met with a certain amount of scrutiny from the fans, but stepping into a role like Superman - arguably the most famous and iconic comic book character of all time - has to be daunting for any actor.

It may have become a slightly less intimidating prospect over the years since three actors have now suited-up as the Man of Steel on the big screen (can we just assume nobody is going to live up to Christopher Reeve, anyway?), but accepting the part is always going to come with some backlash from those who simply don't think you're right for the role.

During a new interview with Esquire, David Corenswet was asked about the criticism he's encountered since the news broke that he will take to the skies as our new Man of Tomorrow in James Gunn's DCU reboot.

"I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally. Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally."

“James Gunn has a tremendous imagination," he added. "I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes.”

Though not everyone was ecstatic about Corenswet landing the role, most fans seem to have embraced him as our next Superman since seeing him in action in the first trailer. Of course, the jury is always going to be out for some until they see the movie for themselves.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/1/2025, 8:23 AM
First 😎
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/1/2025, 8:23 AM
Lol been like over a decade since I did that lol
Dabs
Dabs - 3/1/2025, 8:30 AM
@TheVandalore - Dude go outside. You're replying to your own comments and have made the first three posts. Not healthy.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/1/2025, 8:35 AM
@Dabs - don't be jelly
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/1/2025, 8:39 AM
@TheVandalore - Yeah we all love coming first!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/1/2025, 8:49 AM
@TheVandalore - User Comment Image
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 3/1/2025, 9:08 AM
@TheVandalore - So you're first and got sloppy seconds too lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 9:10 AM
@Dabs - you still have the default pfp after all these years, nobody cares what you think lol
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/1/2025, 8:25 AM
I feel bad for David. I'm one of the people who have been negative about what we've seen thus far, but I've never once placed that negativity on him. Same as Cavill, I had a lot of negativity about his movies but always felt bad for Cavill. Seems like a repeat with David.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/1/2025, 8:43 AM
@TheVandalore - You feel bad for a multi-millionaire who makes his living off of pretending to be people he's not?
I will never understand celebrity worship.
These people don't care about you at all. 🤪
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/1/2025, 8:51 AM
@Feralwookiee - showing empathy towards a human being is normal. Commissioning about that isn't.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/1/2025, 8:52 AM
@Feralwookiee -

So just like @McGee rolling around playing Dr. Evil?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/1/2025, 8:52 AM
@Feralwookiee - tell us all more about how you cannot conceive of compassion
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/1/2025, 8:53 AM
@TheVandalore - I’m sure he will be a fine superman it just depends on the script and direction.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 3/1/2025, 8:54 AM
@Feralwookiee - Feeling bad for someone =/= celebrity worship. It's called human decency. David might not care about @TheVandalore, but who's to say he wouldn't if he knew about one of his struggles? Pessimism isn't a good look bro
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/1/2025, 8:59 AM
@YouCray04 - I wouldn't call saying a millionaire who doesn't even know you exist, not caring about your struggles "pessimistic"; I would call the realistic, but to each his own.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/1/2025, 9:00 AM
@ProfessorWhy - I think I just did. Please scroll back up if you are confused. ^
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/1/2025, 9:22 AM
@Feralwookiee - you did not
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/1/2025, 8:50 AM
He looks the part, he's a good actor. I'm all in for sure
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/1/2025, 9:02 AM
@Nonameforme - absolutely.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/1/2025, 8:59 AM
Just take the money and fvck what people say. Hopefully you make 2-3 more movies and get at least 6-10 million per flick and then you're set for life. The haters living in their 1 bedroom apartment or in their parent's basement could hate all they want.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/1/2025, 9:03 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - have you seen how much 1-bedroom apartments are going for today? Try living at the coast.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/1/2025, 9:01 AM
He is the least of my worries when it comes to this movie.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 9:01 AM
[frick] the haters. Some people are just miserable. I have a feeling they'll be eating their words in July
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/1/2025, 9:05 AM
Sadly it comes with the Superman territory.

😮‍💨

