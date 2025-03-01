SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet On The Criticism He's Encountered Since Being Cast: "I Don't Take It Personally"

Most major superhero casting announcements are met with a certain amount of scrutiny from the fans, but stepping into a role like Superman - arguably the most famous and iconic comic book character of all time - has to be daunting for any actor.

It may have become a slightly less intimidating prospect over the years since three actors have now suited-up as the Man of Steel on the big screen (can we just assume nobody is going to live up to Christopher Reeve, anyway?), but accepting the part is always going to come with some backlash from those who simply don't think you're right for the role.

During a new interview with Esquire, David Corenswet was asked about the criticism he's encountered since the news broke that he will take to the skies as our new Man of Tomorrow in James Gunn's DCU reboot.

"I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally. Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally."

“James Gunn has a tremendous imagination," he added. "I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes.”

Though not everyone was ecstatic about Corenswet landing the role, most fans seem to have embraced him as our next Superman since seeing him in action in the first trailer. Of course, the jury is always going to be out for some until they see the movie for themselves.

One year ago today. Longyearbyen, Svalbard. Faster than a speeding bullet toward July 11, 2025. #Superman pic.twitter.com/3YaejQCLYw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2025

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."