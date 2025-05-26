SUPERMAN Star Nathan Fillion Talks Unexpected Guy Gardner Inspiration: "He's Just...Off A Little Bit"

Superman and Peacemaker season 2 star Nathan Fillion has teased his DCU role as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, revealing an unexpected source of inspiration and how the comics have factored into his portrayal.

By JoshWilding - May 26, 2025 12:05 PM EST
After starring in The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Nathan Fillion reunites with filmmaker James Gunn as the DCU's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern.

Not everyone is on board with the casting, but we'll get to see what Fillion can do as the hero in Superman and Peacemaker season 2. The actor is also expected to appear in Lanterns, where he'll join his fellow Sector 2814 Green Lantern Corps members Hal Jordan and John Stewart. However, that's unlikely to be much more than an extended cameo.

In an interview on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, Fillion shared new insights into how he approached the role, crediting The Golden Girls star Estelle Getty's take on Sophia Petrillo with his take on Guy.

"You know, I took my inspiration from the oldest cast member from Golden Girls, where she just, whatever she wanted to say, just there was no filter," he explained. "Just whatever it is. There it is. He's just gonna say it."

Fillion also said the comic book backstory for Guy factored into his interpretation of the outspoken superhero. "Part of his origin was he was, at one point, hit by a bus and was in a coma," the actor said. "So I just say that's the thing that flipped the switch. That's the thing that caused a little bit of brain damage. Now he's just...off a little bit."

Inevitably, Fillion was asked about Guy's bowl cut, an aspect of the character we never expected to see in live-action. However, his role in The Rookie meant he had to don a wig. 

"There was some talk about different hairstyles," he confirmed. "There was some talk about some different types of things we were going to go. I was team bowl cut the whole way. It's canon. It's set. I said, 'If we don't do a bowl cut, we're going to hear about it."

"Now, here's the thing. I have another job with a boss who's kind enough to let me out for other projects. But I think he would draw the line at a bowl cut police officer," Fillion added.

The actor is clearly taking Guy seriously, even if his haircut suggests otherwise. Beyond the projects mentioned above, we don't know what the future holds in store for his Green Lantern; the fact that he's a member of the "Justice Gang" suggests he'll be integral to future crossovers, though.

You can hear more from Fillion on his DCU role as Guy Gardner in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/26/2025, 12:17 PM
I’m counting on Nathan‘s performance to bowl me over.
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/26/2025, 12:20 PM
@Lisa89 - slow clap. 👏🏿
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2025, 12:18 PM
There are a bunch of users on here with that same exact haircut
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 5/26/2025, 12:23 PM
Funniest thing is that , for me, Guy is the character that i want to see the most in Superman
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/26/2025, 12:27 PM
Good, just like the comics then.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/26/2025, 12:28 PM
I'm interested to see the GL powers in modern cinema.

Hopefully he makes some creative constructs instead of goofy shit like giant dicks / poops......(wouldn't put it past Gunn) 🤣😩
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/26/2025, 12:34 PM
User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/26/2025, 12:36 PM
He's my biggest concern of the film

