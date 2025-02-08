SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult On Why He Feels Lex Luthor "Is Right" About The Man Of Steel

Nicholas Hoult is set to take on the role of one of the most iconic comic book villains of all time in James Gunn's Superman, and like most previous incarnations of the character, this version of Lex Luthor genuinely believes he is fully justified in his mission to take down the Man of Steel (David Corenswet).

Hoult appeared at MEGACON Orlando yesterday, and CBR was on hand to ask the Nosferatu actor some questions about his upcoming DCU debut. When a fan asked him why he believes Lex feels that he's "right about Superman," Hoult responded.

“If someone had ultimate power and the ability to do anything, then what happens when what he does doesn’t align with everyone’s belief of what is right?”

Hoult went on to reveal that he hopes to be able to play Luthor for a long time, and also expressed interest in returning as X-Men's Beast at some point.

“There’s so much I want to do with Lex Luthor. I hope to play that character for a while. I’m also excited to see what Marvel does with the X-Men. I’d be honored to play Beast again.”

Lex has been depicted as a slightly more sympathetic figure in the past, and Gunn recently revealed that he took some influence from Brian Azzarello's 2005 miniseries Lex Luthor: Man of Steel, which showed a new side to the ruthless villain by exploring Luthor's motivations behind being a constant foe to the Man of Steel inside a city that has largely embraced him.

We won't see a new teaser for Superman during the Super Bowl, but a Kryoto-focused spot is expected to debut during Sunday's Puppy Bowl.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."