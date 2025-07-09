SUPERMAN's Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes Has Been Revealed Following First Screenings

While Superman doesn't open in theaters until this Thursday, Amazon Prime preview screenings took place in North America yesterday evening.

That's allowed fans to weigh in with their thoughts on the first DC Studios movie, and with over 500 verified ratings, Superman is officially "Verified Hot" on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter. This is another big win for the DCU heading into the weekend.

Not much has changed on the Tomatometer; Superman currently sits at 85% based on 161 reviews, meaning it's dropped by a whole 1% since earlier today.

Regardless, there's no way the Man of Steel is losing his "Certified Fresh" status. You may recall that Wonder Woman 1984 debuted with that status in 2020, only to eventually slip to 58%; that same fate isn't one likely to be faced by Superman, fortunately.

At the reboot's premiere, lead star David Corenswet was asked if he had a message for fans heading into the weekend. "Be kind to each other, step up to the plate," the actor shared. "See what responsibilities you can shoulder, who you can take care of, who you can look out for. Go into the weekend with a little more energy."

That's our Superman!

Filmmaker James Gunn has already confirmed that we'll see Corenswet as the hero again soon, suggesting he'll appear in Peacemaker season 2, Lanterns, or Supergirl (perhaps one or more of them).

Have you watched Superman yet? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.