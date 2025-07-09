SUPERMAN's Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes Has Been Revealed Following First Screenings

SUPERMAN's Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes Has Been Revealed Following First Screenings

Fans got to watch Superman in theaters yesterday evening, and that means a score has been generated on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter. You can learn how it compares to the score generated by critics here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

While Superman doesn't open in theaters until this Thursday, Amazon Prime preview screenings took place in North America yesterday evening. 

That's allowed fans to weigh in with their thoughts on the first DC Studios movie, and with over 500 verified ratings, Superman is officially "Verified Hot" on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter. This is another big win for the DCU heading into the weekend. 

Not much has changed on the Tomatometer; Superman currently sits at 85% based on 161 reviews, meaning it's dropped by a whole 1% since earlier today. 

Regardless, there's no way the Man of Steel is losing his "Certified Fresh" status. You may recall that Wonder Woman 1984 debuted with that status in 2020, only to eventually slip to 58%; that same fate isn't one likely to be faced by Superman, fortunately.

At the reboot's premiere, lead star David Corenswet was asked if he had a message for fans heading into the weekend. "Be kind to each other, step up to the plate," the actor shared. "See what responsibilities you can shoulder, who you can take care of, who you can look out for. Go into the weekend with a little more energy."

That's our Superman! 

Filmmaker James Gunn has already confirmed that we'll see Corenswet as the hero again soon, suggesting he'll appear in Peacemaker season 2, Lanterns, or Supergirl (perhaps one or more of them).

Have you watched Superman yet? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/9/2025, 12:06 PM
When are you seeing it @JoshWilding
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 12:13 PM
@JurassicClunge - done coping now? 😭
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/9/2025, 12:15 PM
@vectorsigma - tf are you talking about?

I haven't seen the movie yet and I'm in no rush to see it 😌
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 12:16 PM
@JurassicClunge - feigning ignorance i see. You are one of the naysayers 😭
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/9/2025, 12:06 PM
What @TyrantBossMedia was on about right?
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/9/2025, 12:15 PM
@UnderBelly - Refresh my memory. What was I on about?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 12:08 PM
"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world"


Copy pastee too much mr snowflake 😭😭😭

See what i mean @NateBest ????

Timestamp 12pm est. Before it gets edited
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 12:10 PM
@NateBest - this whole block copy pasted on a superman article lolz 😭😭😭

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025."
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/9/2025, 12:16 PM
@vectorsigma - why are you so obsessed with Josh?

Why are you snitching to his boss?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/9/2025, 12:08 PM
This is nothing short of a monumental win for WB and DC. We can finally say that we have healthy franchises for both Superman and Batman now, and hopefully this is only the start of things to come. With Supergirl wrapping filming a couple months ago and Reeves turning in the script for Batman II, it's safe to say DC is finally on track for long term success. I really hope we don't have to wait too long to see Wonder Woman again. If Green Lantern is a hit with audiences next year, which I have no reason to believe otherwise, then surely a movie will be fast tracked to follow it.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/9/2025, 12:09 PM
Seeing it on Friday, all signs indicate that if you’re already a fan of Gunn’s style, you’ll like it, if not the movie probably isn’t going to win you over. I have a feeling it’ll be a similar experience to GotG 3, I’ll enjoy it while I’m seeing it in theaters, but probably won’t go out of my way to see it again.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/9/2025, 12:09 PM
SO. MANY. MIXED. REACTIONS. 🤣
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/9/2025, 12:10 PM
Definitely well deserved. It is a crowd pleaser and also fun for kids.

I'm 45 and I sat between a 77 year old man who came by himself, and a 7 year old kid who was there with his dad.
All three of us had a great time and loved different aspects of the film. If a Superman film can keep the attention of 3 different generations, it's done its job.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/9/2025, 12:12 PM
@lazlodaytona - This solves one of the biggest issues DC on film has been dealing with for the longest time, it's inability to connect with multiple audiences.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/9/2025, 12:12 PM
How many bots is WB buying for this? Not even Angry Joe, a fanboy, liked it this much
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 7/9/2025, 12:15 PM
@WalletsClosed - Go back to Reddit, you whiny little baby. Grow the [frick] up.
sgerto
sgerto - 7/9/2025, 12:16 PM
@WalletsClosed - prophetic words..... all I'm gonna say until you see the movie
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 12:17 PM
@WalletsClosed - copium is strong in this one 3😭
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/9/2025, 12:18 PM
@WalletsClosed - Movies that let you turn your brain off tend to be very successful. This is clearly a Saturday morning cartoon brought to life, and people are eating it up. I personally preferred the direction Man of Steel went in, but unfortunately WB didn't fully capitalize on its potential. Although I understand why Gunn went this route, I hope it won't be the only thing we get from DC studios, or Superman for that matter. We can't have Reeves' work be the only things that take themselves seriously, as everything being spectacle with little to no substance will get old eventually.
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/9/2025, 12:12 PM
But but but paid shills!!!!!

I don’t ever go by audience scores, but it’s so great to see no review bombing for a change.

Hope I can make the time for at least a round 2. Haven’t wanted to see a superhero film multiple times for a long while.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/9/2025, 12:15 PM
@DTor91 - they gave the monkeys the day off
sgerto
sgerto - 7/9/2025, 12:14 PM
Got to see it last night. It was incredible. Couple of issue I did have but won't bring up yet, not really spoilers but don't want to sway how people see things in the movie.
Very GOTG influenced in the dialogue and interactions. Genuinely laugh out loud parts in the move. More "cursing" than you would've expected in a Superman movie.
Well acted on all parts. 78 is still the factory standard but this is an outstanding replacement for that era.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/9/2025, 12:16 PM
1,000 verified ratings now. 96% still.
Incredible reception.

