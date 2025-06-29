SUPERMAN's Forgotten Power Of Super-Hypnosis Is Used To Explain Glasses Secret Identity In James Gunn DCU Pic

SUPERMAN's Forgotten Power Of Super-Hypnosis Is Used To Explain Glasses Secret Identity In James Gunn DCU Pic

In another reminder that the Golden Age of comics were truly crazy, a long-forgotten Superman power is used to make the Man of Steel's bifocal-based secret identity more believable.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 29, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It seems director James Gunn never quite understood how anyone close to Clark Kent couldn't piece together that he was Superman.

In the comics and most live-action iterations, Clark typically slouches, has a different hairstyle, and pretends to be clumsy and weak in an effort to throw off suspicion. 

But Gunn wanted something more substantial for the upcoming DCU feature film, and he found it thanks to the long-forgotten Man of Steel power of Super-Hypnosis.

That’s canon in the comics,” Gunn told Comicbook in a recent interview.

It’s kind of been forgotten but that’s from the comics. I was sitting with Tom King, the comic book writer, and I was like, ‘You know the thing that I just don’t really know how to reconcile in myself is the glasses because the glasses always bothered me as a kid.’ They bothered me because I just don’t have that much suspension of disbelief to believe that they're two different people.

Gunn also noted that while Corenswet’s made pained efforts to make sure that his Clark Kent does actually look different from his Superman, the canonical glasses that hypnotize people to protect Superman’s identity is in keeping with the character's personality.

"Corenswet looks the most different as Clark Kent to Superman, even more so than Chris Reeve. But [Tom King] said, ‘You know, there’s an answer for that in the comics, it’s canon that they're hypno glasses, that they hypnotize people.’”

Super-Hypnosis first appeared in Action Comics #32–33, published in 1940.

The ability later resurfaced in Superman (Vol. 1) #330 in 1978, where it was more clearly explained. In that issue, it’s revealed that Superman uses a power called "Super-Hypnosis" along with his glasses to create the illusion that Clark Kent and Superman are two completely different people. 

In that issue, it’s explained that Clark Kent subconsciously uses his Super-Hypnosis to influence how others perceive him. With the help of his glasses, he projects an image of himself as a smaller, weaker, and more unassuming figure. As a result, anyone who isn’t immune to his hypnotic ability sees Clark as completely different from Superman, even if the two share identical physical features.

Gunn goes on to add that he never thought about showing how the hypno glasses work from the audience's perspective, but that he imagines everyone around Clark sees him with a slightly bigger nose and fuller face- essentially sedentary office worker who needs to sign up for some gym classes.

SUPERMAN Footage Reveals New Version Of Divisive Flying Shot Will Still Feature In The DCU Movie
Related:

SUPERMAN Footage Reveals New Version Of Divisive Flying Shot Will Still Feature In The DCU Movie
James Gunn On How SMALLVILLE Influenced A Key SUPERMAN Decision That Leaves The Door Open For Lionel Luthor
Recommended For You:

James Gunn On How SMALLVILLE Influenced A Key SUPERMAN Decision That Leaves The Door Open For Lionel Luthor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/29/2025, 12:42 PM
It’s corny in the comics, so…
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2025, 12:57 PM
@Lisa89 - and other stuff condiment man, Batman rainbow color costumes , Batman always look happy with smile on his face in golden and silver age calling robin chum joke with ugly looking chin look like he strapped ping pong ball and painted white , jean grey died over ten times gets resurrected all time can’t do that with uncle Ben and Gwen stacey , Spider-Man died return back, .,

Kang is supposedly all powerful and stronger to thanos using weapons in comics who fights avengers all time thanos
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/29/2025, 1:03 PM
@dragon316 - Yeah. Keep the most corny stuff out of the films.
PopBye
PopBye - 6/29/2025, 1:20 PM
@Lisa89 - But it works, so....
Order66
Order66 - 6/29/2025, 12:54 PM
That is a stupid explanation that should not be in the movie.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/29/2025, 1:29 PM
@Order66 - It's the sort of thing that rarely needs to be explained even if in thw writers head, is however fine to have headcanon stuff for any percieved plot holes and the dual identity is one of those for some.

In a film all you realy need is one line and/or a switching PoV thing such as the standing up straight instead of slouching with Reeves version if at all, we don't need a full technobabble exposition.

So, just a takes them off and says the glasses act as a perception filter is suffice when Louis recognises Superman and confused why she couldn't before, no more than that if anything.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 6/29/2025, 1:01 PM
It doesn't work because if someone saw images of both of them they could notice without James Gunn's, James Gunn's Superman being there.

Better explanations would be altering his face somehow or magic. But Gunn likes things dumbed down.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/29/2025, 1:03 PM
So happy to hear all my least favorite elements are being emphasized! Thank you Gunn! 🤠
dracula
dracula - 6/29/2025, 1:06 PM
Wonder if it will actually be mentioned or if its just in universe canon
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/29/2025, 1:17 PM
I think it's cool that he's taking so much influence from Silver Age Superman.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/29/2025, 1:19 PM
If he really needed something like this that explained how most people don't realize that Superman and Clark are the same person, wouldn't it be easier to explain that his friend Martian Manhunter just used his telepathic powers for a mental trick that caused that most people couldn't notice how similar they look, or that it was just impossible for them to put 2+2 together?

Being an alien with an alien friend with telepathic powers that helps you with something like this makes way more sense than the hypnosis glasses, imo.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/29/2025, 1:25 PM
PS:

User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/29/2025, 1:31 PM
Eh, not a big fan of that. What’s the point of his clumsy Clark act if the glasses make it so that he doesn’t look like Superman anyways? They work because they work. It’s just part of the fun of the whole story.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/29/2025, 1:33 PM
WHO [frick]ING CARES?....For all of what Superman does....how he conceals his identity is literally theeee most underwhelming aspect.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder