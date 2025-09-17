CASEY JONES #2 Preview Sees The Violent Vigilante Renew His Rivalry With Raphael

The first issue of IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spin-off series focusing on Casey Jones is now on shelves, and IGN has shared a preview of the second issue, which will see Jones and Raphael renew their rivalry.

Casey made his debut in Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's Raphael one-shot back in the '80s, and the volatile vigilantes immediately clashed. After initially butting heads, Raph and Casey became good friends, and have remained close throughout most comic book, live-action and animated TMNT adaptations over the years.

The synopsis below explains what leads to these two crossing swords (well, sais and hokey sticks) again.

"Before Casey Jones meets his brand-new enemy Ludovic, he’ll have to do battle with his best friend Raphael first! Casey is investigating the rumors of a phony mutagen hitting the streets and seeking out whoever is going after mutants on the street, knowing in his gut they are connected. But he’s soon stopped by Raphael, who thinks Casey is pushing himself too hard and not listening to his better instincts. Casey and Raph fight through their feelings before being stopped by Ludovic, who wants to battle them both."

Casey Jones is written by Alex Paknadel (Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse) and drawn by Amancay Nahuelpan (Crush & Lobo), and is set to hit shelves on November 19.

"Now you've met Ludovic, and you just know he's on a collision course with our all-too-human Casey," Paknadel tells IGN.

"Trust me, our boy is about to be put through the wringer in ways you've never seen before. We hope you'll join us for the ride because we're just getting started." Nahuelpan adds' “I had a blast drawing Casey and the whole team in issue 1, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what’s coming next, with bigger fights and bigger threats for our boy!”

Check out the preview pages at the links below.

If you love seeing Casey Jones and Raphael butt heads, then you'll want to check out our exclusive preview of TMNT: Casey Jones #2. https://t.co/HfOfWVLpP0 pic.twitter.com/fW6WZkjbRK — IGN (@IGN) September 17, 2025