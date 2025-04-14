[Spoiler's] Fate Sealed? THUNDERBOLTS Opens With Ghost Operating As A Lone Wolf

Where the audience finds Ghost at the beginning of Thunderbolts is a telling clue for the fate of one, old-school Marvel superhero.

By MarkJulian - Apr 14, 2025 08:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Fandango

One character in Marvel's Thunderbolts* who certainly stands out from the rest of the Super Soldier serum-altered group of soldiers and spies is Hannah John-Kamen 's Ava Starr aka Ghost.

When we last saw the character, she was on the run with her adoptive father, Laurence Fishburne's Bill Foster (the second Giant Man in Marvel Comics) but it seems that's not where we find the character in Thunderbolts. Is it possible that Foster died off-screen or was captured and put on The Raft?

Speaking to Fandango about how Ghost has changed since Ant-man and the Wasp, she shared, "She's alone. She's very much a lone wolf. She's very much, stubborn. It's going to be a very difficult job to be around people and to be around 'these' people...She has a new suit, which I named Gertrude. She's from Berlin, the suit...

"I've got this whole, different stance as Ghost. She's not vulnerable, she's not shaking, she's not an open nerve of fearing her death. It's this kind of control, that Michelle Pfeiffer Janet gave her, which was this healing, where she's stronger than ever, which is dangerous."

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film that is set for release on May 2, 2025.  The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. 

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.

About Thunderbolts
 In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Florence Pugh's Insane THUNDERBOLTS Stunt: Here's How She Convinced Kevin Feige
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/14/2025, 8:40 PM
Operating deez nuts... Hahaha got em!
Repian
Repian - 4/14/2025, 8:46 PM
Is it a telling clue? No, it isn't. Foster could be anywhere.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/14/2025, 8:59 PM
@Repian - is his actor alive and available? The his character is still out there
Is the actor cancelled, Under investigation or in bad blood whit the studio? Then the character is lost in the multiverse never to return in any meaningful way or played by the Same actor
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 9:13 PM
I thought Ghost was alright in Ant Man & The Wasp but I’m interested to see how she develops in Thunderbolts & beyond…

Ghost in the main 616 universe abandoned his humanity a long time ago (even if he could be an anti hero sometimes) while we know Ava still had hers to a degree in AM & W even if the circumstances made her into the antagonist since she obviously cared for her surrogate father figure in Bill Foster and regretted her past actions for SHIELD that she did in exchange for a cure which was never given.

Now that she is cured of her affliction and in control moreso , I could see her go either way or become a true grey character like the comic book version depending how the situation benefits her..

Given a theme of the film is redemption, I could see her becoming a “hero” like everyone else and seeing where that goes from there.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also I like both her suits!!.

