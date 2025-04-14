[Spoiler's] Fate Sealed? THUNDERBOLTS Opens With Ghost Operating As A Lone Wolf

One character in Marvel's Thunderbolts* who certainly stands out from the rest of the Super Soldier serum-altered group of soldiers and spies is Hannah John-Kamen 's Ava Starr aka Ghost.

When we last saw the character, she was on the run with her adoptive father, Laurence Fishburne's Bill Foster (the second Giant Man in Marvel Comics) but it seems that's not where we find the character in Thunderbolts. Is it possible that Foster died off-screen or was captured and put on The Raft?

Speaking to Fandango about how Ghost has changed since Ant-man and the Wasp, she shared, "She's alone. She's very much a lone wolf. She's very much, stubborn. It's going to be a very difficult job to be around people and to be around 'these' people...She has a new suit, which I named Gertrude. She's from Berlin, the suit...

"I've got this whole, different stance as Ghost. She's not vulnerable, she's not shaking, she's not an open nerve of fearing her death. It's this kind of control, that Michelle Pfeiffer Janet gave her, which was this healing, where she's stronger than ever, which is dangerous."

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film that is set for release on May 2, 2025. The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.