THUNDERBOLTS*: Bob Takes Flight In New Critics TV Spot For Marvel Studios' Latest

THUNDERBOLTS*: Bob Takes Flight In New Critics TV Spot For Marvel Studios' Latest

With the release of Thunderbolts* just around the corner, Marvel Studios has shared a new critics TV spot featuring some new footage of Lewis Pullman's Bob taking to the skies...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 28, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

We're now less than a week away from the release of the latest MCU movie, Thunderbolts*, and Marvel Studios has shared a new TV spot highlighting some of the praise that's been heaped upon the film since the social media embargo lifted, along with some new footage.

The teaser begins with an extended look at Bob (Lewis Pullman) taking fire from a heavily armed force, before hovering off the ground for a moment and blasting into the sky.

The marketing has only shown Bob's costumed alter-ego, Sentry/The Void, in silhouette, and at this stage, it doesn't look like there's going to be a big reveal prior to the movie hitting theaters.

Thunderbolts* received glowing social media reactions, but we should get a slightly more balanced consensus on the movie when the full review embargo lifts tomorrow, so be sure to drop back for our coverage.

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Director On Fan Unhappiness About Baron Zemo's Absence And Whether Villain Was Considered
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Director On Fan Unhappiness About Baron Zemo's Absence And Whether Villain Was Considered
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Teases The Sentry's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Teases The Sentry's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/28/2025, 2:48 PM
Movie looks like it could be a good time. The lineup for this team has grown on me.
StSteven
StSteven - 4/28/2025, 3:16 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Agreed. And as far as the lineup of the team goes, being as they're supposedly going to be the New Avengers by the end of the movie (at least until things get sorted out with Sam's new Avengers team), there's nothing that says that Marvel can't make another "Thunderbolts" movie with a different lineup, assuming that this is a success.

I mean, hell, DC made 2 Suicide Squad movies with 2 (mostly) different lineups of Task Force X, so it's been done before (more or less).
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 3:26 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

Thudnerdolts* finna do the Flintstone Flop during the next four weeks, just like Craptain UnAmerican: New World Order and No White.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/28/2025, 3:52 PM
@StSteven - Yeah, I'm hoping they make a sequel with Zemo front and center.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 3:13 PM
MCU movie, Thunderbolts* is looking Better and Better and Better All the Time.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 3:25 PM
@AllsGood -

Look at the MCU's track track.

Way too much of it is bad.

All's Good, what are your least favorite MCU movies and shows?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 3:28 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - The Summer of 2025 Marvel Studios is giving us the Sentry, Galactus and Silver Suffer. Feeling Good.


MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 3:32 PM
@AllsGood -

Woah!

I missed it, when did they say Norrin Radd, the person 99% of superhero fans think of when Silver Surfer is mentioned, will be in the MCU this year?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 3:36 PM
@AllsGood -

Silver Suffer, ha, you said it!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 3:37 PM
@AllsGood -

Craptain UnAmerican gave us Red Hulk and Leader, and it sucks.

Thunderdolts and Fantastic Bore will suck too.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 3:59 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 3:23 PM
What is best for stories and entertainment is less important to Kevin Feige than pleasing liberals.

"Eventually I think we're going to reach a time where it's not just... listen, it would be amazing to see all of our female characters the way we have seen ... most, never all male, but primarily male. I think we're getting to the point soon where we have so many great female characters that those are just our heroes as opposed to when are they all female, all male. It's just the Marvel heroes, more than half of which will be women."
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/28/2025, 3:26 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Cool.

Most of us will just go to the movie and hopefully enjoy it.

You can stay home, son.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 3:30 PM
@Rpendo -

Look who you're calling son, chief.

Millions of people will be staying home for this one, same as with all of the MCU's other flops.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 3:33 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - All you Inbreds can Stay Home doing whatever you like doing.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 3:39 PM
@AllsGood -

No one believes conservatives are inbreds.

But everyone believes there are more mentally ill liberals than conservatives.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/28/2025, 4:16 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - shhhhh, little boy. Settle down. It will all be okay. Go flex in the mirror and make your best tough-Guy face…it will do wonders for your self-esteem. You’re special. You’re somebody. You matter.

Remember, son…you’re the smartest, coolest, bestest of the bestest with lots of real life friends who like you and admire you for all of your talents and gifts. They all secretly wish they could be more like you.

Girls like you, son. Really, they do. They’re all like “this specimen is desirable and attractive… We just love how he posts weird neckbeard stuff on a comic book movie website forty or fifty times a day, every day. We love how he acts all hard even though he is clearly, visibly, not. That’s hot, and very impressive. He has such strong, correct opinions about comic book movies that we simply cannot help but get soaking wet every time he comes up with something witty like ‘Craptain UnAmerican,’ or bleats and whines like a lost child about Mr. Fantastic having facial hair. I mean, SPLOOSH, right? We want to be with him because with his superior nature he will elevate us in every way. It doesn’t even matter that he can’t get it up…”
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 4/28/2025, 3:32 PM
So I’m guessing “Bob’s” actually the Void, and not Sentry?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 3:37 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - There is an Evil Sentry he could be all 3 Multiple Personalities.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 3:48 PM
Damn , Pullman seems ripped!!.

Also Bucky punching that man in a chicken suit is never not funny to me.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder