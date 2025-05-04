THUNDERBOLTS* BTS Photos Reveal Another Official Look At Lewis Pullman In-Costume As Sentry

We probably won't have too much longer to wait for Marvel Studios to release some official promo stills of Lewis Pullman suited-up as Sentry in Thunderbolts*, but for now, we do have some more behind-the-scenes shots of the Top Gun: Maverick actor in full costume as the Golden Guardian.

The photos were shared by director Jake Schreier and makeup artist Lane Friedman (click here to see the latter).

Though his action sequence with the other main characters is one of the most memorable parts of the movie, Pullman only wears the costume for a couple of scenes, as he is taken over by the shadowy entity known as "The Void" when Val's assistant Mel hits a kill switch that is supposed to put him down for good.

We're sure "Bob" will don the suit (or a new one) again in Avengers: Doomsday, but he might decide against the blonde dye-job!

Thunderbolts* is expected to claim the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this weekend with a $31.5 million gross across Friday and preview screenings from 4,330 theaters. This puts the antihero team-up film on track for a $70 million to $75 million debut (we'll have an update for you later on).

Not a terrible start, but the movie will need plenty of positive word of mouth if it hopes to keep filling seats over the next few weeks.

Thunderbolts* is currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with 255 reviews counted.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.