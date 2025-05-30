THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals A More Comic-Accurate Take On The Sentry

Lewis Pullman's take on the Sentry that was introduced in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* donned a fairly comic-accurate costume, but, as is so often the case, it seems an earlier version of the Golden Guardian's outfit would have looked a little closer to his comic book counterpart's.

Concept artist Constantine Sekeris has shared one of his "very early" designs for the Sentry, and while this isn't too far away from what ended up on the screen, the costume is a little smoother and slightly less militaristic-looking than the suit Pullman wore in the movie.

"Posting very early exploration of Sentry which final design was done by the great @johnstaubart from Thunderbolts/New Avengers film when I was working at Marvel Studios Vis Dev," Sekeris writes. "This project was lead by @andyparkart who was very kind to bring me on his already very talented team of artists from @ryan_meinerding_art @wes_butt @johnstaubart @rodneyimages @jsmarantz @jwsze @jiheleeart. This character wasn’t easy to concept on for many reason but had a great time exploring options for Andy and the production. Take a look at the art book of Thunderbolts when it’s out and u can see all the amazing design work done from everyone involved….more to come."

Along with the rest of the main cast (with one notable exception), Pullman is set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor recently teased Bob/Sentry's role in the next major Marvel Studios event movie.

Spoilers for Thunderbolts* follow.

At the end of the antihero team-up film, Bob joins his new allies as a member of The New Avengers, but he makes it very clear in the post-credits scene that he doesn't want to risk becoming the Sentry again in case the Void takes over.

While speaking to Men's Health, Pullman revealed that his teammates are going to be keeping a very close eye on Bob in Doomsday, while also trying to figure out a way to harness the "power of a thousand exploding suns" without unleashing his inner darkness upon the world.

"The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous. But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him. He’s a very good asset. It’s a hard situation they’re in. With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them."

We don't anticipate the Sentry playing too big a role in the events of Doomsday (nobody is lasting very long against such a powerful foe, not even Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom), so expect Pullman to stay in "Bob mode" for most of the movie.

