THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals A More Comic-Accurate Take On The Sentry

A concept artist who worked on Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts has shared one of his early designs for the Sentry, and, as is often the case, the character's suit originally looked more comic-accurate...

By MarkCassidy - May 30, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Lewis Pullman's take on the Sentry that was introduced in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* donned a fairly comic-accurate costume, but, as is so often the case, it seems an earlier version of the Golden Guardian's outfit would have looked a little closer to his comic book counterpart's.

Concept artist Constantine Sekeris has shared one of his "very early" designs for the Sentry, and while this isn't too far away from what ended up on the screen, the costume is a little smoother and slightly less militaristic-looking than the suit Pullman wore in the movie.

"Posting very early exploration of Sentry which final design was done by the great @johnstaubart from Thunderbolts/New Avengers film when I was working at Marvel Studios Vis Dev," Sekeris writes. "This project was lead by @andyparkart who was very kind to bring me on his already very talented team of artists from @ryan_meinerding_art @wes_butt @johnstaubart @rodneyimages @jsmarantz @jwsze @jiheleeart. This character wasn’t easy to concept on for many reason but had a great time exploring options for Andy and the production. Take a look at the art book of Thunderbolts when it’s out and u can see all the amazing design work done from everyone involved….more to come."

Along with the rest of the main cast (with one notable exception), Pullman is set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor recently teased Bob/Sentry's role in the next major Marvel Studios event movie.

Spoilers for Thunderbolts* follow.

At the end of the antihero team-up film, Bob joins his new allies as a member of The New Avengers, but he makes it very clear in the post-credits scene that he doesn't want to risk becoming the Sentry again in case the Void takes over.

While speaking to Men's Health, Pullman revealed that his teammates are going to be keeping a very close eye on Bob in Doomsday, while also trying to figure out a way to harness the "power of a thousand exploding suns" without unleashing his inner darkness upon the world.

"The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous. But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him. He’s a very good asset. It’s a hard situation they’re in. With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them."

We don't anticipate the Sentry playing too big a role in the events of Doomsday (nobody is lasting very long against such a powerful foe, not even Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom), so expect Pullman to stay in "Bob mode" for most of the movie.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will make Billions not because of the Thunderbolts and Captain America BUT because of all the other Superheroes will be in it. Russo's already confirmed there more Marvel Characters than Infinity War and Endgame.

1) Hulk
2) Spider-Man
3) Dr. Strange
4) Captain Marvel
5) Scarlet Witch
6) Deadpool
7) Wolverine
8) She-Hulk
9) Maestro

LOTS OF VARIANTS ARE COMING :)
can't wait for you to dissappear for ages again it was nice
@AllsNotGood - They’re going to dump these characters in like a box of old action figures getting dumped on the floor. And it will feel hollow, since most of them will not get the time of day for any character development.

It’ll probably draw decent numbers at the BO for that alone, but it probably wont have as much rewatch value as previous Avengers films.

And yes, it was nicer here without his weird trolling.
there has been no build up and all the top tier characters have either gone or screwed
I mean he doesn't post anything of value.... I'd give him a pass if it was satirical or tongue in cheek but it's just the same crack
I mean you don't post anything of value either. Just a butthurt clown who wants his voice to be heard. You literally changed your name to mimic his. Who's the [frick]ing clown lmao
@AllsNotGood - DOUBLED

His costume had some hard plastic underlining that poked through his actual costume like some armor plating was added for stunts but they forgot to edit it out
He's got that "I have a frog in my mouth" look like Tom Holland. That original concept art would've been sick though.
Matchesz - 5/30/2025, 9:20 AM
the final concept is perfect but you can tell they fked it up trying to incorporate all the mcu lines, adding orange and removing the shine
Now THAT'S The Sentry.

Steven Yeun would have been way more comic accurate visually despite his racial heritage.
Pullman is perfect. i cant unsee him as Sentry now. I was looking forward to Yeun but now im glad it worked the way it did. Yuen needs something else epic for sure, dont drop the ball Feige in not putting him in the MCU or do him dirty like they did Esposito with that shit throwaway character he got.
Hopefully he puts a bit more size on for the next film
I like the final result, but that dude looks like Lewis Tan
I guess the only thing they [frick]ed up was that they moisturised his hair😒

For [frick]s Sake

For [frick]s Sake

