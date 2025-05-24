THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Wildly Different Takes On Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Wildly Different Takes On Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes

Newly revealed Thunderbolts* concept art by artist Ji Hye Lee reveals some wildly different takes on the returning Bucky Barnes before he suited up as a member of the New Avengers. Check them out here...

By JoshWilding - May 24, 2025 06:05 AM EST
Sebastian Stan's Bukcy Barnes has been through a lot in the MCU. He started as Captain America's best friend and sidekick, became his enemy as an agent of HYDRA, found redemption in Wakanda, and later found a new ally in Sam Wilson.

In Thunderbolts*, Bucky is an acting Congressman, but his new gig doesn't last long. Pulled into Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's dastardly machinations, he teams up with the "Thunderbolts" and later co-leads the New Avengers alongside Yelena Belova.

Today, we have some cool new concept art from the movie showcasing the various costume designs considered for the former Winter Soldier's latest MCU return in Thunderbolts*.

Some of these work better than others, but there are a few that you could argue improve on what we saw in theaters earlier this month. 

"I’ve been lucky," Stan recently said of his stint in the MCU that began with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. "On most of the Marvel films that I’ve worked on, the communication was always, 'May the best idea win, whoever has it, be it the director, the actor, Kevin.' It’s always been very inclusive in that way, and [Thunderbolts*] was really, really that way."

"They were really open to us bringing our input, and if we had a better idea of how we could say something, it was heard or, at times, even included in the movie. Florence had a lot of ideas that she brought: the jump at the beginning, and even the [beginning] costume, rather than appearing all heroic in a certain way."

"Lewis [Pullman] and David also came with a lot to offer their characters," he continued, "and the fact that we had a lot of say in it contributed to some of the dynamic that we ultimately ended up with."

Take a closer look at this new Thunderbolts* concept art in the Instagram gallery below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2025, 6:39 AM
I like the first design but I think the one we got in the final film is better then the rest…

Also as a congressman , I would have preferred the short hair as opposed to long even if Bucky’s aura is stronger with the latter haha.

Anyway , I enjoyed Stan’s performance and his role as Bucky in this since he tried to help the rest of the Thunderbolts to find redemption as others did for him so it was nice to see him pay it forward.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/24/2025, 6:43 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I like the first one too. It seems like it was more of a callback to his look from captain Americ: first avenger but the he color scheme is darker which fits more of Bucky’s current mood and the darkness he’s been through. Would have been fine with this look but the look we did get I thought worked as well.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/24/2025, 7:08 AM
"Wildly different"

