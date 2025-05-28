THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals The Wildly Different "Spec Ops" Version Of David Harbour's Red Guardian

Thunderbolts* put the spotlight on several B-List characters in the hope of elevating them to the A-List (as members of the MCU's New Avengers).

Among them was Red Guardian, whom we first met in 2021's Black Widow. While he was a comedic character, his relationship with Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova—as their "father"—gave Russia's Super Soldier a heart and made him an instant fan favourite.

In Thunderbolts*, Alexei enthusiastically embraces the chance to become a beloved superhero and helps point Yelena in the right direction as her mental health struggles continue. He does so in a costume not dissimilar to the one he wore in Black Widow, but the hero came close to getting a "Spec Ops" makeover.

As you can see below, new concept art shared by Aleksi Briclot imagines a very different take on Red Guardian. He explains, "I was dealing with a darker vibe on this proposal, less red and more dark following the tone of the movie. Less Santa Claus and more Spec Ops. This was exploration!"

It's a fun design, albeit one that feels a tad too serious for a character like Red Guardian...even if it's undeniably badass. It remains to be seen what he'll wear in Avengers: Doomsday, though it could end up being the comical "New Avengerz" jumpsuit we saw in Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, the Thunderbolts* cast was asked which of them was most difficult on set. "It’s got to be me," Harbour immediately responded. "I have a day job [Stranger Things] though, I think my excuse is that I have a day job where I work with a lot of enthusiastic children."

"When you’re with that much youthful enthusiasm, it’s kind of — I don’t know, you just feel cranky and old. But I was very lucky to come into this movie, because I met my cranky brother. The very handsome, talented Sebastian Stan," the actor added.

Check out this new Thunderbolts* concept art in the Instagram gallery below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.