THUNDERBOLTS* Director Confirms Avengers Tower Is Now Owned By Val And Has Been Renamed [SPOILER]

There have been rumblings for several months that CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is the new owner of Avengers Tower. The building was sold way back in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, though Marvel Studios has waited until Thunderbolts* to reveal who bought it from Tony Stark.

The latest Thunderbolts* trailer confirmed that Val owns the building and that she's making some changes to it, adding a structure with a striking similarity to The Sentry's Watchtower on top.

Talking to Empire Online, filmmaker Jake Schreier confirmed Avengers Tower has now been renamed the "Watchtower" and teased, "We know what that tower means. Who’s the person you would least like to own that tower, that means so much to so many people? Can you use that as a symbol of things taking a darker turn?"

Part of that darker turn with be Val's man-made superhero The Sentry unleashing hell on New York City as The Void. We're still not entirely sure how that's going to play out - we have some theories - or what his MCU future looks like, but it can't be a coincidence that Avengers Tower is now the Watchtower.

Sebastian Stan also spoke to the site and addressed his return as Bucky Barnes. "It’s like the Al Pacino quote from Godfather III," he joked. "Every time I try to get out, they pull me back in. Bucky is going to come across this group, and realise that they’re quite similar, in a way, to him. So I think he feels he can contribute and be a leader."

A new still from Thunderbolts* has also been released highlighting Val alongside Geraldine Viswanathan's character (who is rumoured to be a new take on Songbird). Take a closer look at that below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.