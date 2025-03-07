THUNDERBOLTS* Director Confirms Avengers Tower Is Now Owned By Val And Has Been Renamed [SPOILER]

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Confirms Avengers Tower Is Now Owned By Val And Has Been Renamed [SPOILER]

The Super Bowl trailer for Thunderbolts* confirmed that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine now owns Avengers Tower and filmmaker Jake Schreier has shared some additional details, including its new name...

By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2025
Source: Empire Online

There have been rumblings for several months that CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is the new owner of Avengers Tower. The building was sold way back in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, though Marvel Studios has waited until Thunderbolts* to reveal who bought it from Tony Stark.

The latest Thunderbolts* trailer confirmed that Val owns the building and that she's making some changes to it, adding a structure with a striking similarity to The Sentry's Watchtower on top. 

Talking to Empire Online, filmmaker Jake Schreier confirmed Avengers Tower has now been renamed the "Watchtower" and teased, "We know what that tower means. Who’s the person you would least like to own that tower, that means so much to so many people? Can you use that as a symbol of things taking a darker turn?"

Part of that darker turn with be Val's man-made superhero The Sentry unleashing hell on New York City as The Void. We're still not entirely sure how that's going to play out - we have some theories - or what his MCU future looks like, but it can't be a coincidence that Avengers Tower is now the Watchtower.

Sebastian Stan also spoke to the site and addressed his return as Bucky Barnes. "It’s like the Al Pacino quote from Godfather III," he joked. "Every time I try to get out, they pull me back in. Bucky is going to come across this group, and realise that they’re quite similar, in a way, to him. So I think he feels he can contribute and be a leader."

A new still from Thunderbolts* has also been released highlighting Val alongside Geraldine Viswanathan's character (who is rumoured to be a new take on Songbird). Take a closer look at that below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*: Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova Watches Over Lewis Pullman's Useless Bob In New Still
THUNDERBOLTS*: Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova Watches Over Lewis Pullman's "Useless" Bob In New Still
THUNDERBOLTS* Empire Magazine Covers Assemble The MCU's Newest Superhero Team
THUNDERBOLTS* Empire Magazine Covers Assemble The MCU's Newest Superhero Team

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/7/2025, 10:46 AM
10 bucks they're going to play "All Along the Watchtower" during the film
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/7/2025, 11:08 AM
@WhatIfRickJames -

I sure hope so!
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 3/7/2025, 11:25 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - One of my favorite Vietnam war era songs.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/7/2025, 11:45 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - That was written by Timothy Chalomet.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 3/7/2025, 11:52 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Zack Snyders Watchmen did use this song!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/7/2025, 10:48 AM
Considering how big of a thing the Watchtower is in DC, it's a weird choice.
gmit92
gmit92 - 3/7/2025, 10:53 AM
@Urubrodi - but that’s what Sentry’s tower is canonically called in Marvel…so no, not that weird.

And it occupies the same spot as Stark Tower in the comics (slightly different plane of existence so they overlap in space) so this makes sense to me
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/7/2025, 11:32 AM
@gmit92 - Touche, completely forgot about this, you are right. When I read Watchtower, Justice League's headquarters was the only thing that came to mind.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/7/2025, 10:52 AM
The CIA party when they moved in.

BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/7/2025, 11:11 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

movieguy18
movieguy18 - 3/7/2025, 10:52 AM
Everything coming out for THUNDERBOLTS* is just hitting all of the right beats for me. So stoked for the MCU! Let’s gooooo!
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 11:18 AM
@movieguy18 - Marketing looks great except for that godawful superbowl trailer.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/7/2025, 10:54 AM
So far we know that the United States is in an arms race with the world for Adamantium. Val is working for either a Nefarious Organization or for the United States directly with her antics. We also know that Wakanda has positioned itself to go to war with anyone who tries to come for Vibranium.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/7/2025, 10:55 AM
it'd be nice if the void throws her off that tower
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 10:58 AM
Funnily enough ,Stark /Avengers Tower becoming the “Watchtower” is “comic accurate” in a way…

Also I like what I’m hearing about Bucky’s role in this so far as this “elder statesman” who has gone through his journey of finding redemption & purpose and is trying to pay it forward now.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/7/2025, 11:34 AM
@TheVisionary25 -Bucky has definitely found redemption! It's now his turn, FINALLY! His cameo in Cap 4 is like a cool bridge into this movie. The relationship he has with Sam has turned into some great moments with the both of them on screen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 11:36 AM
@JayLemle - agreed.

His conversation with Sam in that film was my favorite part of it.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/7/2025, 11:08 AM
This looks great. Can’t wait.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/7/2025, 11:09 AM
None of these movies excite me anymore
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/7/2025, 11:10 AM

They better do something spectacular.

How bad will things get if they lay down another limp flop like FalCap BNW?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/7/2025, 11:18 AM
@DocSpock -


This bad.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/7/2025, 11:31 AM
@KennKathleen -

urrpp...
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/7/2025, 11:30 AM
Cool! We haven't seen Avengers Tower since Spiderman 1.

Lets cut the "woke" and "DEI" bullshit. Let's cut ignore there being women of different skin colors on the team. Let's focus on just how fun this movie looks. Cap 4 is my favorite movie of 2025, and I feel that it's a VERY well-made film. I expect Thunderbolts* to do better numbers though. Obviously, there's bigger plans for Valentina, her steady intro into the MCU, and her band of misfits. I'm ready for the rollercoaster.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/7/2025, 11:41 AM
Should have made it the Baxter Building.

