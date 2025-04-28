THUNDERBOLTS* Director On Fan Unhappiness About Baron Zemo's Absence And Whether Villain Was Considered

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has addressed Baron Zemo's absence from the movie, revealing whether Daniel Brühl's villain was ever considered. He also talks about not adapting the comic books...

By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Dexerto

When Marvel Studios first revealed Thunderbolts*, it was clear that the movie wouldn't have too much in common with the comics. Bucky Barnes was the only character with a strong connection to the source material, having led a team of his own on the page, but that's really it.

In the Marvel Universe, the Thunderbolts started as a team of villains masquerading as heroes, with Baron Zemo serving as their leader. Years later, Luke Cage led a team of prisoners, Suicide Squad-style, though neither concept will be used in the MCU. 

Talking to Dexerto, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier acknowledged that many fans are unhappy with Zemo's absence, but confirmed that the Captain America: Civil War villain was never included in any versions of the script he saw. 

"There was no version that I was presented with where that was ever true, from the first draft that I read," the filmmaker said. "There are like a few character shifts since then, but not so much, and Baron Zemo was not in there."

"I know some corners of the internet are not so happy about that," Schreier added. 

We last saw Daniel Brühl's Zemo in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier; he worked alongside a reluctant Sam Wilson and Bucky, but was put back behind bars when the series ended. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine could have freed him, but she doesn't assemble the Thunderbolts in the MCU, so that makes very little sense.

Schreier also addressed taking the team down a different route from their comic book counterparts. "It’s funny because I know there’s other corners of the internet that wish that this was more that first run of Thunderbolts where it’s, you know, villains masquerading as heroes," he explained.

"And I think our movie is meant, in some ways, to kind of honor that idea, but coming at it from a different angle."

It's impossible to say when or where Zemo's story will continue or whether he even has a future in the MCU. In some ways, it feels like his story has ended, especially as the moment for him to lead a team of "heroes" has now passed. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2025, 10:11 AM
Maybe that's why the asterisk is there lol
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/28/2025, 10:14 AM
We already have Fontaine so I guess Zemo wasn’t needed. Those two characters are definitely interchangeable without affecting the story in my opinion.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 10:17 AM
@WruceBayne -

And if given a choice, Disney would rather hire the AWFL.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 10:16 AM
"Look, screw comic book fans. We want the Übermensch, in order to villainize White men. And we need time showing how awesome Yelena and Ghost are, and how dumb Red Guardian is."
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2025, 11:03 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/28/2025, 10:18 AM
Zemo is going to create his own team. A league of his own.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 11:00 AM
@HammerLegFoot -

There's no putting quality writing in the MCU!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 10:19 AM
I understand people have their preferences & such but it’s a fact that the Thunderbolts moniker has been used for various iterations of the team that have had different “mission statements” essentially so this is just one more version of that hence I don’t have an issue with it…

User Comment Image

Plus while I would have loved Zemo to be in this , given what this team apparently becomes at the end then that wouldn’t have made sense since I don’t think he would ever want to be part of something like that (even if there is a delicious irony to having the man that tore apart the Avengers becoming a part of a new incarnation of them).
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/28/2025, 10:54 AM
@TheVisionary25 — If I'm not mistaken, he hates the super-soldiers, so having Bucky and John on the team wouldn't work for him. I'm not sure if Red Guardian is souped up; I can't remember, and even Ghost has powers.

Zemo would've headshot them all
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 11:04 AM
@MyCoolYoung - yep (I think Guardian is a super soldier too) so he wouldn’t be able to work with them , less so Ghost though.

If we get more stories with this team , I can see him being the villain moreso then a member
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/28/2025, 10:26 AM
User Comment Image
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 4/28/2025, 10:26 AM
Fans will complain about anything these days.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/28/2025, 10:30 AM
@Lokiwasright - yeah damn those actual fans of this stuff. geez. hate those guys.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/28/2025, 10:51 AM
@Lokiwasright - That could be the log line of this website.

ComicBookMovie.com: Fans Will Complain About Anything These Days
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/28/2025, 10:55 AM
@Clintthahamster - comicbookmovie.com: trust me there will be complaints
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 11:04 AM
@Lokiwasright -

They complain about President Trump.

They complain about Tesla Cybertrucks.

They complain about border security.

They complain about imprisoning criminals.

They complain about bad movies, shows, and games flopping, and being ended and shelved.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/28/2025, 10:28 AM
I would have loved Zemo and Abomination...but seeing how things have went...I don't think they would have been a good fit for this honestly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 10:33 AM
@BlackStar25 - Abomination I think could have worked but if you want to frame this team as underdogs against Sentry then yeah , it may not work then.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 11:05 AM
@BlackStar25 -

The less bastardized unserious Abomination, the better.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/28/2025, 10:35 AM
What, no interest in spoiling the last of us this week? I knew that shit was on purpose. Damn pathetic.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/28/2025, 10:41 AM
I do love how "fans" will whine about comic accuracy while at the same time holding Raimis trilogy and Nolans Batman as that gold standard when they're some of the least comic accurate ones around.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 11:08 AM
@BigPhilbowski -

It depends on how a thing is inaccurate.

It's okay for the evil queen to fall down a ravine and get flattened by a boulder, instead of being forced to wear hot metal shoes and dance to death.

It's not okay to take the protagonist of centuries old folklore and raceswap them.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/28/2025, 11:34 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - "It's not okay to take the protagonist of centuries old folklore and raceswap them"

You say in response to my comment about Nolans Batman where Liam Neeson is cast as a half Arab, half Chinese man. STFU, we're all sick of your BS.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/28/2025, 10:44 AM
Zemo still would have made the dynamic more interesting. They should definitely bring him in if they do a second Thunderbolts film. He is the most iconic member of the team (usually the leader).
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/28/2025, 10:45 AM
I’m really excited for this movie and it looks good, but it IS Thunderbolts in name only, and that is likely why the asterisk is there.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/28/2025, 11:04 AM
I'm mostly bummed Zemo isn't in this, because there simply isn't enough of him. Hope he returns in another show soon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 11:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I agree there

Dudes only been in 2 projects and he’s already one of my favorites in the MCU!!.

User Comment Image

Also he’s very different then his comic counterparts but still compelling.

