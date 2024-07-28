THUNDERBOLTS*: Florence Pugh And Crew Share Their Filming Experiences And React To RDJ's MCU Return

Another SDCC Marvel Hall H panel has come to a close and while MCU fans around the world are still trying to process the news that Robert Downey Jr. has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,they should know that they're not alone.

It seems that even the cast members of Thunderbolts* didn't know about RDJ's MCU return. A number of Hollywood trades caught up with the cast after their portion of the Hall H panel wrapped and they walked the press line.

From an exposition standpoint, not much was revealed about the film during its SDCC panel but according to the recaps of the exclusive footage shown, there's a scene where Wyatt Russell’s US Agent will fight Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Sebastian Stan stated, "We had a lot of fun. It was a lot of laughing and enjoying how crazy every can go."

Sebastian Stan on working with the #Thunderbolts* cast while filming #SDCC pic.twitter.com/F8OAAYDKy0 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 28, 2024

Elsewhere, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Geraldine Viswanathan and Lewis Pullman revealed their reaction to debuting the Thunderbolts footage to the Hall H crowd.

#Thunderbolts stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Geraldine Viswanathan and Lewis Pullman on their reaction to their film being teased at the #SDCC pic.twitter.com/fAGJSwAsAz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 28, 2024

Speaking to Deadline, Florence Pugh shared that she did a lot of her own stunts for the film. "I think, whenever you sign on to a production that's as big as Marvel, which is all about fitness and being someone that is put in situations that normal people aren't in, it's within you, to want to push yourself and wants to be able to do, at least some of it."

Florence Pugh on doing her own stunt for #Thunderbolts* and working with the epic cast | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/bgZLySj2kl — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 28, 2024

You can check out more red carpet, post Hall H interviews with the Thunderbolts cast below.

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film which is set for release on May 5, 2025. The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry.

Principal photography began by February 26, 2024 and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.