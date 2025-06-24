THUNDERBOLTS* Filmmaker Jake Schreier Explains His X-MEN Approach - Without Confirming That He'll Direct!

Although Ryan Coogler already seemed to confirm that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will helm Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, the filmmaker himself is staying mostly tight-lipped...

Earlier today, Black Panther director and Ironheart executive producer appeared to confirm the recent reports that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is set to helm Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot.

Coogler - perhaps unaware that the news still hasn't been officially announced - seemed pretty certain that "Jake is directing that" when asked about being a fan-favorite choice to helm the project himself, but Schreier isn't quite so ready to confirm that he's attached to the movie.

During an appearance at the Mediterrane Film Festival in Malta, Schreier was asked how he'd approach the reboot and what he'd do differently to the previous movies from the now defunct 20th Century Studios era.

“Even if I were confirmed on that movie, I don't think I would be allowed to answer that question," Schreier responded. "I guess what I would say is that it always starts from character and working with great writers and collaborators, and certainly thinking about how to do something different with any project that you take on. That's as much as I can say.”

It seems pretty obvious that Schreier will end up stepping behind the camera for the conic mutant heroes' introduction to the MCU, and we will likely get an official announcement at SDCC next month.

Schreier has proven that he can deliver on a story featuring a team of misfit characters (Thunderbolts* may have underperformed at the box office, but it was well-received by fans and critics), but he still seems to be a somewhat divisive choice for this project.

Casting is reportedly set to get underway very soon (if it hasn't already), and the likes of Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters are said to be on the studio's radar (they were reportedly in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), along with Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson and Trinity Bliss, who may be in line to play Jubilee.

Other names that have popped up in the rumor mill include Hunter Schafer (Mystique), Ayo Edebiri (Storm) and Javier Bardem (Mr. Sinister). 

Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about his "10-year plan" for the Mutant Saga in a recent interview.

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Macbeth (2015), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Assassin's Creed (2016) scribe Michael Lesslie penned the script, but we wouldn't be surprised if another writer (or two) were brought in to give it another pass before the movie enters production.

No release date has been set.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2025, 4:29 PM
well....at least it's not Ryan Coogler or Jon Watts
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/24/2025, 6:15 PM
@harryba11zack - why would Ryan Coogler be bad? Lmao
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/24/2025, 6:43 PM
@TheLobster - because if we say that a good director would be bad then we are edgy and cool and clearly on a higher plane then everyone else.
thebamf
thebamf - 6/24/2025, 4:31 PM
I'm so ready for a comic accurate X-Men movie. What's everyone's casting preferences?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/24/2025, 4:39 PM
@thebamf - Bobby Lee for Magneto
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/24/2025, 4:58 PM
@thebamf - I wouldnt get excited about it being comic accurate. I hope it is, but I'm not holding my breath.

I've been saying for a couple years now that Tom Hopper should play Cyclops. Dude looks exactly like him.

He's tall. Thin, but muscular, so the "Slim" nickname would fit. He's got a mean jaw that would look good with the visor (which might sound weird but it makes a difference. A weak jaw makes the visor look silly). And he was already shown to play a pretty good leader character in Umbrella Academy.
thebamf
thebamf - 6/24/2025, 4:59 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Hmmmm.. that's definitely a choice. That's probably the first time I've heard that fancast hahahha
thebamf
thebamf - 6/24/2025, 5:04 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I just looked up Tom Hopper. I agree with you, He would be perfect.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2025, 5:21 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Tom Hopper is spot on.

Milo Gibson as Wolverine.
Jason Isaacs as Xavier (OR Magneto, guy is perfect for either.)
bcom
bcom - 6/24/2025, 6:18 PM
@thebamf - 50 Cent or Ice Cube for Professor X!
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/24/2025, 6:44 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Would love Isaacs for Sinister, but Magneto would be great.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/24/2025, 6:47 PM
@CorndogBurglar - He would do a good job. I like Glen Powell, too, and with a visor we'd rarely have to see is weirdly too close together eyes.

Cavill for Magneto
Radcliffe for Wolverine
Cruise for Xavier
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2025, 6:51 PM
@thebamf - I hope we get that, it's very much be be confirmed though.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2025, 6:52 PM
@SummersEssex - lol are those serious fan castings?
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/24/2025, 8:48 PM
@SummersEssex - I dont know about Cruise for Xavier but I wouldnt be against the other 2.
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/24/2025, 4:45 PM
I don’t care what y’all say: Cooglar would’ve been a great pick for X-Men
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2025, 4:51 PM
@narrow290 - ....if you didn't care what "y'all say"... then why did you just reply to me 3 times then delete them?
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 5:37 PM
@narrow290 - Man....He would have been awesome.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/24/2025, 6:17 PM
@narrow290 - fact
knomad
knomad - 6/24/2025, 4:50 PM
Wonder if there's a reason that none of the potential X-Women are very pretty.

Knowing Disney, it's got to involve feminism.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/24/2025, 7:46 PM
@knomad - that's just a reflection of your taste in women vs theirs, and nothing to do with feminism. Which is fine! We all have different tastes in men and women.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 4:51 PM
Yep , he’s definitely doing that.

Anyway , he seems to have a decent mindset going into it…

I’m sure he’ll look at the comics but I could see his take being somewhat akin to X-Men Evolution given the casting rumors (if true) , his work on the teen genre and him not being afraid of delving into heavier themes which these characters need imo.

User Comment Image

That had the show portray a majority of the characters as teenagers or young adults that faced various threats & such under the guidance of Xavier , Storm which I wouldn’t mind tbh even if not my preferred take.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/24/2025, 5:03 PM
Just make sure Cyke is not a letdown again.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 5:08 PM
@MCUKnight11 - that’s my biggest thing…

Make Cyclops great and honestly the lead if they need one.

You could have him throughout the series start to oscillate between Mags and Xavier’s worldviews as he perhaps lands in the middle.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/24/2025, 5:08 PM
Hope this is taking influence from the Astonishing X-Men comics, I want a badass Cyclops that constantly proves why the people with power of gods decide to follw him.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2025, 5:19 PM
Thrilling. Riveting.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/24/2025, 5:24 PM
But he is directing. Ryan Coogler said he is.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 5:36 PM
#MakeCyclopsGreatAgain
deamon
deamon - 6/24/2025, 5:39 PM
No for Bardem as Mr. Sinister.
Essex should be British (ex. Tom Ellis), not Spanish.
Stay comic accurate or this will be even worse than some after Endgame movies.
Repian
Repian - 6/24/2025, 6:21 PM
@deamon - User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/24/2025, 6:36 PM
@deamon - Depends on which comics also. I would rather they dont use Sinister at all than use the ridiculous, overly flamboyant, fashion savvy version of the last 15 years or so.

If they do Sinister he needs to be the more serious, creepy version from the 80's and 90's.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/24/2025, 6:08 PM
I basically have the whole fancast set, with plenty of awesome talent (most of them being rumored actors)

Im the most worried with Cyclops, Storm and Rogue, so I really really hope Feige, Marvel and Sarah Finn NAIL these three roles, since I think they will be key players in the reboot (during multiple movies) since Fox wasted them big time. Feige knows they have to do them right this time and they have the potential to be huge fan favourites if done right.
bcom
bcom - 6/24/2025, 6:09 PM
So does Doomsday and Secret Wars conclude the 'Multiverse Saga'? If that's the case then perhaps the next phase will be the 'Mutant Saga'?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 6:15 PM
@bcom - yes they do
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/24/2025, 6:38 PM
@bcom - The general thought is Secret Wars will end the Multiverse and create a new MCU where everything from the Infinity Saga still happened, but now with the F4, X-Men, and possibly the return of some characters.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/24/2025, 6:16 PM
Ayo Edebiri As Storm would be horrendous lol

Storm needs to feel like a goddess. Something Ayo doesn’t give at all.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/24/2025, 6:17 PM
@TheLobster - that rumor is fake as hell. it only comes from MytimetoshineH. that says it all.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 8:03 PM
@TheLobster - Any recommendations?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 8:48 PM
@BlackStar25 -

ANOK YAI

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

She is one of the most expensive models in the world.

Standing at 5'10", 27 years old, born in Cairo, Egypt-

THIS IS STORM!!!

User Comment Image


This is Storm adjusting her shoe (after stomping out the competition)...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/24/2025, 7:54 PM
Do we want a huge team at first or small? I want about 10-12 at least at the school
1 2

