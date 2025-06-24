X-MEN: Ryan Coogler Has Confirmed That THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Will Helm MCU Reboot

It looks like we now have confirmation that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will take the helm of Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Following the recent news that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier was being eyed to helm Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, it looks like we have confirmation that the filmmaker has officially signed on to step behind the camera.

Though things do fall through from time to time, or course, when any director or actor is announced as being "in talks" for a particular project, it's usually a pretty good sign that they have already worked out a deal. Variety did mention that Schreier has been "tapped" for the gig in a recent article, but it was generally assumed that the trade was simply noting the previous report and wasn't providing an update.

Now, Black Panther director and Ironheart executive producer Ryan Coogler has left little doubt that Schreier will be the man to assemble Marvel's team of mutant heroes for their first big-screen outing since 20th Century Fox's Dark Phoenix.

The initial news that Schreier was in line to direct X-Men was met with something of a mixed response. Though Thunderbolts* was a big hit with critics and Marvel fans, in general, the most recent MCU movie did not fare well at the box office, and the filmmaker is seen by some as a "safe but unremarkable" choice for such an important movie.

Casting is reportedly set to get underway very soon (if it hasn't already), and the likes of Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters are said to be on the studio's radar (they were reportedly in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), along with Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson and Trinity Bliss, who may be in line to play Jubilee.

Other names that have popped up in the rumor mill include Hunter Schafer (Mystique), Ayo Edebiri (Storm) and Javier Bardem (Mr. Sinister). 

Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about his "10-year plan" for the Mutant Saga in a recent interview.

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Macbeth (2015), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Assassin's Creed (2016) scribe Michael Lesslie penned the script, but we wouldn't be surprised if another writer (or two) were brought in to give it another pass before the movie enters production.

No release date has been set.





theprophet
theprophet - 6/24/2025, 9:32 AM
Thunderbolts felt like a phase 1-3 movie if so I'm down for it
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/24/2025, 9:38 AM
That’s a bit disappointing.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2025, 9:53 AM
@TheNewYorker - the script will be the most important part
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 9:39 AM
😬😬😬 it wasn't that good lmao
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 10:09 AM
@JurassicClunge - was the directing the worst part? 🤡
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 10:12 AM
@bobevanz - yep, the action the colour grading etc it felt bland.

🤡😘🤡
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 10:20 AM
@JurassicClunge - he's not in charge of the color grading, the actions scenes are pre vis shit from years ago that has to stay in. What you should have said was the team dynamic or character interactions, but you didn't because those were the highlights of the movie lmao
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/24/2025, 10:30 AM
@JurassicClunge - Exactly. Bland and boring with basic cinematography. Which is why Feige hired him.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 11:05 AM
@bobevanz - the team interactions were ok, I don't get why people were acting like the movie was top tier. These were highlights for you i didn't think it was that good 🤡😘🤡
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 11:06 AM
@GeneralZod - 💯 i don't get why people are acting like the movie was great.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 9:40 AM
Well that's underwhelming. Even when he has a big budget it feels low budget. And then there's the fact that his last movie lost Marvel a lot of money. Guess you just fail upwards at Marvel huh?
theprophet
theprophet - 6/24/2025, 9:42 AM
@ObserverIO - I don't think the movie losing money was his fault, movie was one of the better ones released in years
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 6/24/2025, 10:10 AM
@ObserverIO - Did you personally enjoy or like the movie? And did any aspect of the film resonate with you?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 10:19 AM
@Killuminatic - nah he's a bitter beeotch who hates the world and finds nothing relatable or enjoyable. Correct?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/24/2025, 10:34 AM
@theprophet - It's partly his fault. It's his film. Thunderbolts is a very mid one-and-done movie, not at all rewatchable.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 6/24/2025, 10:34 AM
@ObserverIO - Really? I thought Thunderbolts was 1 of their best films since Endgame as it focused on characters and chemistry over big budget action set pieces. Better than DP 3 for me. Marvel is focused on quality so it seems like they are choosing someone who is going to make a good film rather than making the biggest.

So it seems like MCU's X-men reboot is going to be more similar to Bryan Singer's X Men films rather than the Xmen 97 animated show as its going to focus more on characters and story.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/24/2025, 11:57 AM
@mastakilla39 - "it seems like MCU's X-men reboot is going to be more similar to Bryan Singer's X Men". I hope so. I never thought i would say this, but I hope the MCU X-Men have the Fox-men vibe. Because the MCU of today is not the MCU that existed when Disney acquired Fox.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/24/2025, 9:43 AM
The X-Men will be one of, if not the most important movie the MCU will put out moving forward, and this is the guy they pick to be responsible for it ? That's a major, unnecessary risk.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 9:46 AM
Cool with me. Thunderbolts was awesome.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 9:48 AM
I mean , he could be just reiterating what he’s heard on the internet too so this doesn’t really confirm anything or atleast not moreso then the original article of him being “in talks” did imo.

However , If Schreier is indeed signed on officially then I’m down for it since Thunderbolts was solid imo…

Thunderbolts had the standard Marvel trademarks of action , humor & heart but it wasn’t afraid to get into darker/heavier emotion or themes which very much works for the X-Men.

Plus , his experience with ensembles & fun character dynamics helps aswell.

User Comment Image
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 6/24/2025, 9:52 AM
Honestly, Ryan Coogler would have been a dream choice for X-Men.

If anything, history has shown you need a fan in charge to make good X-Men content.

X-Men 97 was the best thing ever because Beau DeMayo was a die-hard fan.

I hope Jake Schreier fits into that category. I hope he respects the comics instead of trying to "leave his mark" on the lore.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 10:10 AM
@MaximusTheMad - no thanks he'll inject his version of social commentary in it. Look at his body of work and tell me if you see a pattern
Evansly
Evansly - 6/24/2025, 10:12 AM
@MaximusTheMad - Agreed, I think his social commentary would be very fitting for the X-Men as mutants face discrimination and backlash for existing
Pathogen
Pathogen - 6/24/2025, 11:47 AM
@AllsNotGood - Sounds good to me, as X-Men was literally founded as social commentary. I dunno, i guess some in the "anti-woke"crowd don't have the depth to get that
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 12:00 PM
@Pathogen - what social commentary do you think cooglar is obsessed with?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 12:12 PM
@Pathogen - do you not see the pattern to his films? Is that patter you want in X-Men?
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/24/2025, 9:52 AM
I’m good with that. Most of the issues I had with Thunderbolts had to do with characters I didn’t really care about. His direction was great, though. With rich characters like the X-Men, I could see him doing really well with it.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 10:03 AM
Old days the Bucky sniper shot would’ve been everywhere on here 🤦🏿‍♂️ we losing recipes
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 11:07 AM
@MyCoolYoung - 😂😂😂😂 i love that clip!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/24/2025, 10:03 AM
Hype is now at zero
PC04
PC04 - 6/24/2025, 10:07 AM
Good choice. The Thunderbolts team dynamic was handled well.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 10:07 AM
Due to be released 2065. Feige says 5 year plan for X-Men starts 2060
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/24/2025, 10:11 AM
No Joss Whedon, no way in hell this will be handled well.

When will Marvel learn to get the best talent out there?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/24/2025, 10:15 AM
And I wouldve preferred a full MCU reboot first before they start planning on xmen
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 10:15 AM
Thunderbolts is better than all of the Ant-Man movies, one Iron Man, one Captain America, two Thors, one Shang Chi, two Doctor Stranges, one Eternals, one Marvels, two Deadpools, and one GOTG. Let that sink in. People want to act like this movie was the same slop as BNW. Either they didn't watch it or they're full of shit. I'm not a Marvel stan, but I can see when they're actually trying. The last time was Endgame.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 10:17 AM
I want more "Thunderbolts" kinds of movies, and less Deadpool knob gobbling nostalgia.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/24/2025, 10:19 AM
I'm down! I hope Jake tags his team from Thunderbolts for the X-Men.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/24/2025, 10:26 AM
He did a great job with an ensemble of characters while also diving deeper than people punching each other. I think he is a great pick.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/24/2025, 10:28 AM
Another mid director, then. Before the so-so Thunderbolts, he had directed a grand total of 2 films over 22 years.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/24/2025, 10:30 AM
@GeneralZod - Well...he was primarily a television director for years. Its not like he hasn't been doing anything. He directed all the episodes of Beef which were fantastic.
