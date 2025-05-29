THUNDERBOLTS*: Hot Toys Reveals Lifelike New Figure Based On Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova

The first Thunderbolts* Hot Toys figure has been revealed, and it delivers a shockingly realistic take on Florence Pugh's fan favourite Yelena Belova. Unfortunately, it won't go on sale until next year...

By JoshWilding - May 29, 2025 04:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Hot Toys first teased plans to release a line of Thunderbolts* 1/6th scale figures earlier this month. The first of those has been officially revealed today: Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, the fan-favourite Black Widow and Hawkeye character, who now leads the New Avengers.

The likeness is on point, and for many fans, this is the best costume Yelena has worn in the MCU.

Her look received another update in the movie's post-credits scene, though we don't anticipate any New Avengers ("New Avengerz"?) figures being released until post-Avengers: Doomsday

Pugh wowed everyone in Thunderbolts* by legitimately jumping off the second-tallest building in the world. Discussing her 2,227 feet dive during the movie's press tour, Pugh said, "I actually think stepping into the mind of Yelena saved me because in that scene she’s not supposed to be scared, she’s supposed to just be, like, chilling up there."

"So I had to just pretend like I was her. 'It’s fine, I’m just dangling with my feet off that insane height.' So it actually saved me," she added. 

The teaser released by Hot Toys indicated that the Hong Kong-based company will also produce figures based on Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, and Taskmaster. We have to believe U.S. Agent and The Sentry are also somewhere on the horizon. 

Check out this new Thunderbolts* Hot Toys figure below, along with an official product description.

image host

Hot Toys is proud to introduce the 1/6th scale Yelena Belova Collectible Figure, the first member of our Thunderbolts* lineup. This figure features a newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, detailed make-up, and separate rolling eyeballs. Her blonde hair is sculpted precisely, capturing the character’s on-screen likeness.

Yelena’s combat costume is recreated with exceptional attention to detail, featuring a one-piece tactical suit with hand-sewn stitching details, complemented with shoulder armor and the signature Black Widow’s Bite wristlets on both wrists. Her gear is as deadly as it is iconic, including short batons and long batons with attachable scythe blades, alongside a pistol and combat knife for close-quarter encounters.

With nine interchangeable hands for varied poses, from relaxed stances to action-ready gestures and signature superhero landing poses, this release offers incredible display flexibility for dynamic and expressive poses.

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

China1975
China1975 - 5/29/2025, 4:46 AM
What the Heck I’m first???

I win a free Hot Toy???

