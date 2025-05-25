THUNDERBOLTS* Passes $350M Worldwide; LILO & STITCH Sets Record For Biggest Ever Memorial Day Debut

It was a big weekend for the box office, with two major studio releases arriving in theaters and scoring very impressive debuts both domestically and overseas.

Disney's latest live-action remake, Lilo and Stitch, ended up breaking the record for biggest Memorial Day opening weekend ever with a massive $145.5 million. The movie, which received so-so reviews (68% on Rotten Tomatoes), now sits at $341.7 million worldwide, and looks set to be one of the Mouse House's biggest hits in quite some time.

Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, meanwhile, earned a franchise-best $63 million from US theaters, adding another $127 million overseas for a worldwide total of $190 million. A strong start, but this last(?) MI movie is going to need to continue packing those seats for weeks to come if it hopes to justify its staggering $400 million production budget.

Warner Bros. and New Line's Final Destination: Bloodlines claimed third place with $19 million. The horror revival now sits at $94.6 million in North America, and $187 million worldwide after just two weekends in theaters.

As for Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios' latest slipped to fourth place with $9.5 million, and has now grossed $171 million domestically and $353 million globally after four weeks of release. Despite the "New Avengers" rebranding giving ticket sales a (momentary) boost, the antihero team-up adventure will be lucky to climb out of the red at this stage.

Warner Bros. and director Ryan Coogler's Sinners rounds out the top 5. The vampire drama has proven to be a box office juggernaut, taking in another $9.1 million over the weekend to bring its global total to $339 million.

Did you go to see any of the above this weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

