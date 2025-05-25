THUNDERBOLTS* Passes $350M Worldwide; LILO & STITCH Sets Record For Biggest Ever Memorial Day Debut

THUNDERBOLTS* Passes $350M Worldwide; LILO & STITCH Sets Record For Biggest Ever Memorial Day Debut

The weekend box office numbers are in, and Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is still hanging in there (just about), while Disney's Lilo and Stitch has broken the record for biggest Memorial Day opening...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 25, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

It was a big weekend for the box office, with two major studio releases arriving in theaters and scoring very impressive debuts both domestically and overseas.

Disney's latest live-action remake, Lilo and Stitch, ended up breaking the record for biggest Memorial Day opening weekend ever with a massive $145.5 million. The movie, which received so-so reviews (68% on Rotten Tomatoes), now sits at $341.7 million worldwide, and looks set to be one of the Mouse House's biggest hits in quite some time.

Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, meanwhile, earned a franchise-best $63 million from US theaters, adding another $127 million overseas for a worldwide total of $190 million. A strong start, but this last(?) MI movie is going to need to continue packing those seats for weeks to come if it hopes to justify its staggering $400 million production budget.

Warner Bros. and New Line's Final Destination: Bloodlines claimed third place with $19 million. The horror revival now sits at $94.6 million in North America, and $187 million worldwide after just two weekends in theaters.

As for Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios' latest slipped to fourth place with $9.5 million, and has now grossed $171 million domestically and $353 million globally after four weeks of release. Despite the "New Avengers" rebranding giving ticket sales a (momentary) boost, the antihero team-up adventure will be lucky to climb out of the red at this stage.

Warner Bros. and director Ryan Coogler's Sinners rounds out the top 5. The vampire drama has proven to be a box office juggernaut, taking in another $9.1 million over the weekend to bring its global total to $339 million.

Did you go to see any of the above this weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

SuperSurvey

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/25/2025, 12:31 PM
Woooooow thats like ....5 millions More what they just spend on Robert Downet JR to be Doom...The MCU could see Two More movies at this pace
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/25/2025, 12:32 PM

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/25/2025, 12:40 PM
@AllsGood -

Has Blunderdolts* made a profit?

Wow, a 2025 movie has made more money in its opening weekend than a movie made during its opening weekend 40 years ago?

I can't believe it!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/25/2025, 12:45 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Disney and Marvel Studios is in a One-Man Race.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/25/2025, 12:52 PM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/25/2025, 1:02 PM
@AllsGood - Ne Zha 2 already beat marvel lolz
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/25/2025, 1:03 PM
@AllsNotGood - Disney and Marvel Studios who is going beat them and Dethrow all their Box Office Records?

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/25/2025, 1:20 PM
@vectorsigma - NOT Movies, Studios. Who going to beat Disney and Marvel Studios Box Office Records?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/25/2025, 12:35 PM
Wow. LILO and stitch will already pass thunderbolts worldwide total by Monday in its first week of release. Crazy.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/25/2025, 12:38 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Where Tom Cruises, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning $63 Million from US theaters.

Less than Marvel Studios Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/25/2025, 12:35 PM
Tom Cruises, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Meanwhile, earned a franchise-best $63 Million from US theaters.
TopBoy
TopBoy - 5/25/2025, 12:36 PM
“Despite the "New Avengers" rebranding giving ticked sales a boost, the antihero team-up adventure will be lucky to climb out of the red at this stage.”

Glad they’re finally admitting that Thunderbolts flopped.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 5/25/2025, 12:39 PM
And that’s why they continue to make live action remakes of Disney movies.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/25/2025, 12:42 PM
Foolish divorced dads taking their kids to see non canon watered down fan film slop is why we can't have nice things.

No Steve! What are you doing with Cassandra and Reed!

http://youtube.com/shorts/0zgPX3FoirI?si=xq8XbznbpcDTJQNI
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/25/2025, 12:52 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - “non cannon”

You’re an idiot.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/25/2025, 1:28 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - seek help
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/25/2025, 12:43 PM
Not surprised that Lilo & Stitch is going to do well. I hope those that see it enjoy it.

For me some of the changes they have made to the story don't appeal to me so I'll sit it out.

Really enjoyed Thunderbolts, it's a bummer to see how it's performing but it does show a level of burn out from both the genre and the MCU. Really wish they spent more time on bigger characters and the greater story of the phases than building outward
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/25/2025, 1:42 PM
@Wahhvacado - Saw lilo and stitch like movie some changes mostly ending didn’t like to well change alien scientist to evil took some quotes out animated had remake didn’t have it was good Aladdin lady and tramp , beauty and beast jungle book was one better remakes , lion king could have been better if showed emotion in faces
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/25/2025, 12:44 PM
Lilo & Stitch was surprisingly good. I really enjoyed it and it has a lot of call backs to the original animation. It will for sure hit $1 Billion. Critics and the general audience love it. While critics and audiences loved Thunderbolts* there is a level of Marvel Studios fatigue with the lesser known secondary characters and the issue is Disney+. But now that Yelena is appearing in more things and she's being billed as "The better replacement hero", I believe it will do very well in its Home Release.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/25/2025, 12:50 PM
@SonOfAGif - It will do just fine in home release. Thunderbolts looks like it will come about 20-30 million short of theatrical profitability, but will more than make up for that with VOD.

It will be the most mild of success stories. Not a loser, but far from a winner…which is a shame. Very good superhero movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/25/2025, 1:40 PM
@SonOfAGif - wouldn’t go so far marvel fatigue transformers one have score 80 did sucky depends on what characters maybe look at how many movies tv shows was being released before end game and avengers end game did very well with marvel movies be released every other month or make excuse marvel and dc comic book fatigue I don’t believe.,

Older fans want to believe it or not it is new fans that help make movies successful look at transformers one it’s mostly fans went see it not new fans and new fans do not like read buy comics
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/25/2025, 12:53 PM
MCU is not what it used to be. Both the numbers and the reception shows it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/25/2025, 12:55 PM
Wow, talk about low quality direct to streaming slop making big money.

Glad I watched Ne Zha 2 this year.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/25/2025, 12:56 PM
@vectorsigma - thunderbolts was a good movie
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/25/2025, 1:00 PM
@AllsNotGood - oh yes, i watched it twice on imax.

I agree it was good but seeing L&S getting big money for cheap production doesnt go well with me. And Disney will continue to churn out the same stuff.

Cant eve make good decisions like replacing Kennedy for SW or putting a good creative in Marvel
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2025, 1:01 PM
I feel like 300-400 million tends to be the ceiling for most movies or atleast blockbusters nowadays which just shows how dramatically theatre viewing has dropped aside from some outliers here & there.

Also Lilo & Stitch have the biggest Memorial Day opening weekend thus far is crazy but just shows that nostalgia and kids taking their parents to watch something should never be underestimated.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/25/2025, 1:09 PM
Between Thunderbolts and Captain America under performing, I can't help but wonder if Fantastic 4 will suffer the same fate as well.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/25/2025, 1:34 PM
@TheJok3r - hate to say it I kinda want fantastic four be bad did nothing for expections want to go see it lilo and stitch did feel no excitement for fantastic four
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/25/2025, 1:30 PM
I gotta preface by saying how much I enjoyed it but woof - that Thunderbolts BO is not good at all.

And Final Reckoning ballooning to $400 million production alone is absolutely absurd.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/25/2025, 1:33 PM
68 lilo and stitch people don’t care about rotten tomatoes and critics there opinion what only matters not strangers and critics people knew lilo and stitch will do goood good for lilo and sticth didn’t like alien scientist turn evil in end
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/25/2025, 1:34 PM
User Comment Image

