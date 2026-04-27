The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Promo Teases A Delightful, Bloody Supernatural Reunion

The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Promo Teases A Delightful, Bloody Supernatural Reunion

A first look at the next episode of The Boys Season 5 has been released, and it finally reveals the show's Supernatural reunion for Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Prime Video has released a first look at episode 5 of The Boys, and the spotlight is placed squarely on the show's long-awaited Supernatural reunion. 

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke created that series long before adapting Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series. After casting Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) as Soldier Boy, he's now enlisted Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) as Mister Marathon and Misha Collins (Castiel) as Malchemical.

It seems they can help Homelander find the V1 he needs to become immortal, but chaos soon ensues, and all signs point to this being one of the bloodiest episodes of the series to date. 

"You know, I've wanted to get Jared and Misha on the show for some time," Kripke told us in an exclusive interview earlier today. "You know, Jared was filming his show Walker, and so the schedule never worked out, but I knew Walker was ending, and I knew he had a window that he could do this."

"So, at the beginning of the season, I just said to the writers, I said, you know, I want him for an episode, and I want him to play more than a cameo," he continued. "I want him to be a real character that really moves the story forward and changes the story, so just keep your eye open for where that is. I didn't know heading into the season that, for sure, he was going to go play that character."

"And then, we knew we had this other superhero, Malchemical, in it, so we had to give that to Misha. We could do Jared, Jensen and Misha, and they could all be together. That would be amazing. And luckily, Misha was available too. So, it was a blast. It was like going back home and hanging out with your high school friends in the best way. It was just so much fun," Kripke added.

We've reached the halfway point of The Boys' fifth and final season, and the stakes are definitely increasingly as we head towards a conclusion that's likely to be quite a bit different from the source material.

Check out this first look at this week's episode of The Boys in the player below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 1:35 PM
It’s great to see the boys back together again as a fan of Supernatural…

User Comment Image

Anyway i have a feeling given the duo of Soldier Boy & Homelander we have been getting and the little insights like both of them having a shared love for Stormfront , i feel the former might help his son get the V1 as he gets to know him more but we’ll see.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/27/2026, 1:40 PM
As Mathilde Floyd said
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/27/2026, 3:14 PM
I'm loving this season so far! Episode 3 was the only one that seemed kinda filler for me, but the others have been great.

Never got in to supernatural boy I am a Soldier Boy fan so I'm sure the storyline will be very good.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/27/2026, 3:14 PM
*but I am a....
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/27/2026, 3:26 PM
4 episodes in and this season is shit!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SuperClark
SuperClark - 4/27/2026, 3:52 PM
@FireGunn - You know your ass will stick around for the finale so stop the bitching.😂
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/27/2026, 3:53 PM
@SuperClark - No shit. No one is going to drop a show in its last season

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