The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Takes A Dig At Sony Pictures' SUMC: "Where Washed Up Supes Go To Die"

The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Takes A Dig At Sony Pictures' SUMC: &quot;Where Washed Up Supes Go To Die&quot;

This week's episode of The Boys season 5 took a couple of very funny digs at Sony Pictures and the studio's "Universe of Marvel Characters."

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2026 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys has previously taken some not-so-subtle swipes at the MCU (specifically the "girls get it done" scene from Avengers: Endgame) and Warner Bros. DCEU (there have been several digs at the "SnyderVerse"), so it's about time Sony Pictures had a turn!

When Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) pay Mr. Marathon (Ackles' Supernatural castmate Jared Padalecki) a visit in LA to find out what he knows about V-One during this week's episode, the speedster brags about one of his movies grossing $35 million... on a $200 million budget.

Homelander explains to Soldier Boy that Marathon's films are not Vought productions, and were made "where washed-up Supes go to die... Sony Pictures TV." Marathon then tells the others that "we're not part of the VCU," revealing that they can't mention Vought or any licensed Vought hero.

Just in case it wasn't already abundantly clear that Sony's "SPUMC" (or SUMC as it was later known) is what's being parodied here, posters for "Madame Marathon, Let There Be Rampage," and "Mr. Marathon: Around the Speedy-Verse" can be seen on the wall as the Supes walk past.

Though the Venom movies performed well enough at the box office, Sony's attempt to create an interconnected universe of Spider-Man characters (without the wall-crawler himself) did not pan out after the likes of Morbius, Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter tanked. Reports indicate that the studio hasn't completely given up on the idea, but the SUMC as we knew it is no more.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/30/2026, 8:00 AM
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/30/2026, 8:27 AM
The irony of this show shitting on these projects when it's arguably just as bad.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2026, 8:58 AM
@FireGunn - I like the show but I've been very underwhelmed with this final season.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/30/2026, 8:31 AM
There are 3 episodes left but we have ample time to watch Terror dream about butt [frick]ing Homelander…TWICE

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MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/30/2026, 8:34 AM
@MisterBones - I mean, it's a darkly comedic series at the end of the day. I laughed.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/30/2026, 8:39 AM
@MarkCassidy - oh absolutely, but it feels like the plot really hasn’t progressed in the way that you would expect with it being the final season and the end of it just around the corner. I mean, I’m still waiting on the “scorched earffff” energy and promise from Butcher
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 4/30/2026, 8:45 AM
@MisterBones - that's why I stopped watching at season 2. The show became so obsessed with shock value and wasting time that I just stopped giving a shit
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/30/2026, 8:51 AM
@MisterBones - I kinda knew they'd take this route... every season has pretty much reset after the last when it comes to progressing the main story. I still find the show very entertaining, but we were never going to get the massive scorched earth stuff until the very last episode... if then.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2026, 8:59 AM
@MisterBones - I'm right there with you. I thought the first two episodes were great, but the progression to the end of the season has been hugely underwhelming.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/30/2026, 8:43 AM
A very "meta" episoded. I loved it!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2026, 9:01 AM
It was dumb but I still laughed when everyone was getting destroyed. Would have been great if Jonah Hill was there.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/30/2026, 9:15 AM
That's funny. I didn't miss the moment, but I didn't make the connection, per se.

Anyway, this season doesn't have a sense of urgency to it at all. I'd guess they're saving it all for the last two episodes, assuming Homelander gets the V1 in the next episode. They're trying to throw everyone off of Butcher becoming the villain, it seems. It's not a bad season, I guess I just expected more.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/30/2026, 9:18 AM
O/T: Zach Cregger's Resident Evil Teaser Trailer has dropped.

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