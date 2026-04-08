THE BOYS Season 5 Gets Underway With Our First Major [SPOILER] - Video

THE BOYS Season 5 Gets Underway With Our First Major [SPOILER] - Video

Karl Urban said that the final season of The Boys would "have some big hits early on," and we did indeed lose a major character in the very first episode...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 08, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

"You are... [frick]in' nothing."

This death always felt inevitable, and the first episode of The Boys season 5 ended with the demise of A-Train, who went out like a boss after laughing in Homelander's face.

The speedster's redemption arc came full circle when he helped rescue MM, Frenchie and Hughie from one of Vought's "Freedom Camps," after Homelander lured in Starlight and Butcher by threatening to execute the prisoners on live TV.

When Homelander gives chase, A-Train swerves to avoid a woman on the road - something he failed to do when he ran right through Hughie's poor girlfriend back in season 1 - and crashes through the woods.

The increasingly psychotic leader of The Seven catches up to his "buddy," snapping his neck after A-Train tells him how weak and pathetic he really is without his powers.

Showrunner Eric Kripke explained the decision to kill off A-Train during an interview with Parade.

"I think it was important to kill someone really crucial and important in Episode 1 to really prove that no one was safe. And A-Train just had such a great redemption arc. In the first five minutes of the pilot, he’s the villain of the show. He’s the one who sets the whole story in motion. And then here we are in the first episode of Season 5. And the reason he gets caught is because he refuses to run through a woman. So I think it was time to bring his story full circle as a hero."

What did you make of the first two episodes of The Boys season 5? Did you see A-Train's death coming? Check out the clip in the player below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
THE BOYS Star Erin Moriarty Shares BTS Photos Of Starlight Suited-Up As [SPOILER] In Season 5 Premiere
Related:

THE BOYS Star Erin Moriarty Shares BTS Photos Of Starlight Suited-Up As [SPOILER] In Season 5 Premiere
THE BOYS Season 5 Episode 2 Recap: Butcher Strikes Back As Soldier Boy Kicks Off His Revenge Tour! - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Season 5 Episode 2 Recap: Butcher Strikes Back As Soldier Boy Kicks Off His Revenge Tour! - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder