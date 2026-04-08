THE BOYS Season 5 Gets Underway With Our First Major [SPOILER] - Video

"You are... [frick]in' nothing."

This death always felt inevitable, and the first episode of The Boys season 5 ended with the demise of A-Train, who went out like a boss after laughing in Homelander's face.

The speedster's redemption arc came full circle when he helped rescue MM, Frenchie and Hughie from one of Vought's "Freedom Camps," after Homelander lured in Starlight and Butcher by threatening to execute the prisoners on live TV.

When Homelander gives chase, A-Train swerves to avoid a woman on the road - something he failed to do when he ran right through Hughie's poor girlfriend back in season 1 - and crashes through the woods.

The increasingly psychotic leader of The Seven catches up to his "buddy," snapping his neck after A-Train tells him how weak and pathetic he really is without his powers.

Showrunner Eric Kripke explained the decision to kill off A-Train during an interview with Parade.

"I think it was important to kill someone really crucial and important in Episode 1 to really prove that no one was safe. And A-Train just had such a great redemption arc. In the first five minutes of the pilot, he’s the villain of the show. He’s the one who sets the whole story in motion. And then here we are in the first episode of Season 5. And the reason he gets caught is because he refuses to run through a woman. So I think it was time to bring his story full circle as a hero."

What did you make of the first two episodes of The Boys season 5? Did you see A-Train's death coming? Check out the clip in the player below.

A-Train’s last word being loser and laughing infront of Homelander to his face, couldn’t have been a more badass ending for him.. #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/k5hRMRjWq5 — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) April 8, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.