DOCTOR WHO May Be Canceled And Shelved For 5 Years Following Backlash To "Woke" Storylines

DOCTOR WHO May Be Canceled And Shelved For 5 Years Following Backlash To &quot;Woke&quot; Storylines

Doctor Who's future is once again in doubt as a new report points to the show being cancelled after the upcoming second season. In fact, it could even be shelved for the next half a decade by the BBC...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

Say what you will about the British tabloids but they've always been pretty on point when it comes to Doctor Who gossip. As we first reported on SFFGazette.comThe Sun has run a story claiming that Ncuti Gatwa is indeed moving on from the series when the upcoming second season ends. 

The trades said that was a possibility last year and, according to the site's sources, "Ncuti doesn’t want to be tied to the series beyond this and plans to relocate to Los Angeles with several Hollywood projects standing by for him."

"His team also see a lot of fan backlash from the series, and don’t want the perception of him still being The Doctor to get in the way of any future work," the insider alleges. "The show has been poorly managed in recent years and there’s a lot of people who’ve been working on this show for years and now being cast aside due to poor leadership."

Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who return has been widely criticised, and this same person points to what many have deemed "woke" storylines for much of the backlash and a decline in ratings. 

"People warned some episodes were getting too caught up on an agenda rather than telling a story and those people got shouted down, ignored," they explain, likely referring to episodes featuring a woman who saved the world because she was trans, a Drag Queen villain, and a gay romance involving the Doctor and Jonathan Groff's Rogue.

There's nothing wrong with any of those but the prevailing argument online is that almost every episode had a heavy-handed message...which has proven to be a turn-off for some. 

The report goes so far as to claim that the BBC is planning to shelve Doctor Who for at least the next five years. That's not overly shocking after previous reports about Disney's plan to end its deal with the broadcaster after the show proved to be considerably less popular on Disney+ than expected.

For what it's worth, a BBC spokesperson has told The Mirror, "This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs. The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes - and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."

Between this and the aforementioned reports from the Hollywood trades, it very much sounds like Doctor Who's future is in doubt. The widely touted deal with Disney+ was meant to be a fresh start for the show, with Davies' return seen as a righting of the ship after Chris Chibnall's divisive stint in charge. 

Low viewership and so-so reviews may be a sign that Doctor Who being put back on the shelf for a while might be beneficial for a franchise which, in recent years, has seen interest decrease significantly. 

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

DOCTOR WHO Christmas Special Trailer Brings Joy To The World As The Doctor Meets...The Doctor?!
Related:

DOCTOR WHO Christmas Special Trailer Brings "Joy To The World" As The Doctor Meets...The Doctor?!
DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa Is Reportedly Not Long For Doctor Role As Season 3 Plans Remain Up In The Air
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa Is Reportedly "Not Long" For Doctor Role As Season 3 Plans Remain Up In The Air

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/18/2025, 10:12 AM
Derp.
luckypenny
luckypenny - 2/18/2025, 10:14 AM
The Sun is a garbage newspaper that have been wrong every single time they had a "scoop" on Doctor Who.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/18/2025, 10:23 AM
@luckypenny - but they had page 3 back in the day which got me through my teenage years!😮‍💨
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/18/2025, 10:40 AM
@luckypenny - Sun is one of the least trustworthy rags going, has been for a long time, that isn't to say they are always wrong but even when half right there tends to be a lot of spin for clickbait reasons.

End of the day even if rumblings it still wouldn't negate the 'waiting to see' with season two and the spinoff adventure before any decisions are confirmed.

It isn't like viewing figures were low in the UK, still one of the highest viewed drama shows going (the anniversay Tennant episodes literaly had the single highest figure for drama, only beaten by a couple of reality shows and major events). It is just easy to be made to sound low as the number of channels compared to when it first returned and increasing trend towards streaming means overall TV viewership across the board has gone down (ie viewership of Dr Who has reduced in viewership less than almost everything else on traditional TV).
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/18/2025, 10:14 AM
Damn. The last season wasn’t a return to form but was SIGNIFICANTLY better than the last three series. I actually am enjoying Ncuti Gatwa in the main role. Wish he got his full 3 seasons to flesh out his take.

But the series has been kind of struggling for a while and maybe it is best it takes another hiatus for 5-10 years and comes back with new, fresh energy.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/18/2025, 10:15 AM
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/18/2025, 10:58 AM
@harryba11zack - hold it right there buddy guy, i'm gonna need to see some registration first before you get to post that content
RaddRider
RaddRider - 2/18/2025, 10:17 AM
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/18/2025, 10:18 AM
the good news keeps on coming.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/18/2025, 10:19 AM

RETIRE THE POOP SHOOTY RETARDIS
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/18/2025, 10:24 AM
Hahahahaha good
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/18/2025, 10:31 AM
Since when was magic and mythos considered "woke?" jesus phucking christ! Perhaps, Yellowstone does need to blow. Humans are just a sad and pathetic bunch at this point!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/18/2025, 10:35 AM
@JayLemle - That's the pot calling the kettle black.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/18/2025, 10:44 AM
@MarvelousMarty - The BBC is a great station. Just purge the crap. "Gangs of London" doesn't deserve the smoke, LOL.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/18/2025, 10:45 AM
@JayLemle - The Gay Black Doctor knows he was shoehorned in for box checking and not because he was a good actor.

More pushing the agenda AFTER telling fans NOT TO WATCH is suicide. He chose life.

?si=Ie3qJ8DeXbIF_bPe
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/18/2025, 10:53 AM
@JayLemle - "BBC is a great station"........yeah so great that UK citizens are forced to pay a TV licence fee to fund it.
Kiba
Kiba - 2/18/2025, 10:53 AM
@JayLemle - I'm not sure what Yellowstone has to do with a long running British TV series....
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/18/2025, 10:54 AM
@DarthAlgar - well! When you let bullshit such as "woke" and "DEI" ruin your day, you are a pathetic piece of shit. I guess for you... Pot! Meet Kettle! *shoulder shrug emoji*
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/18/2025, 10:55 AM
@JayLemle - Seems more like it's ruining your day. I'm just amused watching you flip out.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/18/2025, 10:56 AM
@Kiba - Not the show. The Caldera in Yellowstone National Park. The volcano should give the planet a reset because "woke" and "DEI" are way too trivial to let it consume your life.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/18/2025, 11:00 AM
@DarthAlgar - ohhhhh, algar! Hey! Did you like Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl performance? Not a single, white dancer. DEI is done now, though. I guess some sensitive saltines like yourself WEREN'T QUALIFIED ENOUGH? Hahahahahahaha.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/18/2025, 11:02 AM
@JayLemle - Who cares about the Super Bowl? That's over.

Why do you keep posting comments and then immediately deleting them? Maybe if you didn't type in such a manic fashion you'd get it right the first time. Lighten up, ashy.
Lem1
Lem1 - 2/18/2025, 10:33 AM
It may have started out as a conscientious ideology, but it's become something tacky for many, or rather, it's been applied in an oft off-putting fashion to pop-culture
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 2/18/2025, 10:37 AM
Not surprised, it's absolutely terrible, get rid of this and the BBC while you're at it. At the very least get rid of the licence fee (and Doctor Woke).
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 2/18/2025, 10:44 AM
@MarvelousMarty - Sadly, despite the fact that they were talking about scrapping the TV license, they are now talking about screwing over those who don't watch live TV and don't pay the TV license by extending it to cover streaming services too...

So sick of this country... taxed on what you earn, taxed on what you spend, taxed on what you watch, taxed when you die, if they could tax you for breathing they would.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 2/18/2025, 10:42 AM
Hashtag Don't Buy The S*n
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/18/2025, 10:48 AM

It's not because of woke, DEI, racists, sexists, etc. though the show was just dripping with all that.

It's because the show was horrible. Virtually unwatchable.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/18/2025, 10:54 AM
You know what’s more annoying than “woke” content?

The people who complain about “woke” content. Most of them can’t even define woke.

I for one wouldn’t mind some political content as long as it’s within context to the story being told. But Don’t just shove a person of different race/sex into a role because you think it needs more diversity for marketing purposes and don’t push political side plots that have nothing to do with a films or series actual story arc. If you can’t find a reason for it to better the story then get rid of it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2025, 10:54 AM
Yeah , I’m not putting much stock into this..

Maybe the ratings are down bit that could be because the show is now simultaneously on BBC IPlayer and D+ aswell where it seems to be doing well last I heard (especially in terms of long term viewership)

The reviews have also been more positive then not which much acclaim towards Ncuti & Mille…

RTD has been criticized a bit not in terms of just his stories (mainly the resolution of season long arc of Ruby’s parentage) but some of his comments aswell but more people seem to be fine with him then not aswell.

Also in terms of the “woke” examples you stated , didn’t hear much about a trans woman saving the world but the Doctor’s romance with Rogue aswell as Maestro was again more positively received then not from what I saw.

This could be true but it just reads to me as usual people trying to sell panic & negativity to get views.

Anyway , I have personally liked this new era of DW (certainly moreso then the Chibnall-Whittaker one of which I was not a big fan) and hope it continues for many years to come!!.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/18/2025, 10:55 AM
People still watch this?
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 2/18/2025, 10:55 AM
Good. That's exactly what this series, along with the MCU and DCU need to do. Shut down completely, bring in writers who can actually write worth a hoot after five years, and start off small again. Give it all a well deserved break.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 2/18/2025, 10:56 AM
"Say what you will about the British tabloids but they've always been pretty on point when it comes to Doctor Who gossip. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, The Sun has run a story..." The SUN IS A PILE OF TRASH. Literally everybody knows this - do you even pay attention to what you write, when you write it?
NGFB
NGFB - 2/18/2025, 10:59 AM
Go woke go broke! The David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi runs were great. Then it went woke.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/18/2025, 10:59 AM
lol


What is this world
asherman93
asherman93 - 2/18/2025, 11:00 AM
Even if this was the case, all I can think when people rant about "wokeness" in Doctor Who is, "What the [frick] did you think was going to happen when RTD came back? Dude was going this direction during his first tenure, and was not [frick]ing subtle about it then, either."

(Note: I actually enjoyed the season. Pacing was a bit too fast, and I have mixed feelings regarding how they handled the conclusion of Ruby Sunday's arc, but I though the performances were great - Ncuti already made a great first impression with The Giggle and Dot & Bubble and Empire of Death were some of his best work - and the duo had good chemistry, so I'm onboard for at least a few more rides in the TARDIS with him. Hell, I could see him potentially becoming my favorite Doctor since Matt Smith.)
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/18/2025, 11:01 AM

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder