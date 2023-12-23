DOCTOR WHO Showrunner Russell T Davies Credits Christopher Eccleston For Modernizing The Doctor

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has credited Christopher Eccleston with modernising the character when the series returned in 2005, and reflects on the backlash he received for casting Billie Piper.

By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2023 08:12 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Between the return of Russell T Davies and a deal with Disney+ which will bring more eyes to the BBC series (and increase its budget), 2023 is proving to be an exciting time for fans of Doctor Who

Three 60th anniversary specials recently saw David Tennant return to the franchise, only for a shocking bi-regeneration to later give us a (semi-retired) Fourteenth Doctor and Ncuti Gatwa's all-new Fifteenth iteration. The latter will step into the spotlight in this Monday's Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road."

During an episode of BBC One's Imagine...Russell T Davies: The Doctor and Me (via SFFGazette.com), the showrunner looked back on resurrecting the iconic sci-fi series in 2005 and shared praise for the impact Christopher Eccleston had as the Ninth Doctor. 

"I had to keep all the good iconography but dust off all the rubbish. Part of the rubbish was kind of pompousness around the character," Davies explained. "He’s a Time Lord, so in people’s minds, he’s become a lord, someone loquacious and pompous and ostentatious and posh. So Chris singlehandedly, in one moment, shook that off."

At the same time, he reflected on the backlash which surrounded casting Billie Piper as the Doctor's companion, Rose Tyler. 

"You forget, 2005, 2004, people were laughing, going, 'Oh, you’ve cast that pop star. What’s Billie Piper like?' Like, thinking she’d be dreadful," Davies said. "I can remember all of us on the production having this massive silent smile thinking, 'You wait. You wait 'til you see her. It’s phenomenal.'"

These comments come after Eccleston recently revealed what it would take to bring him back to the long-running sci-fi series. "Sack Russell T Davies," he stated. "Sack Jane Tranter. Sack Phil Collinson. Sack Julie Gardner. And I'll come back. So can you arrange that?" 

On a more positive note, Piper has said she would jump at the chance to play Rose again. "Well, I've returned a bunch of times. I couldn't stop returning for a while. It has been a while. Too long, too long. Yeah, I think I would. I think I'd go back. I think also now again because my kids are a bit older, I'd quite like to share all of that with them as well."

Something tells us Davies and Eccleston won't ever reunite for another Doctor Who story, but it appears there are only bad feelings on one side! Who knows what will happen in this next run, though...

"Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together..."

worcestershire - 12/23/2023, 8:06 AM
Yeah, now it’s just pandering to woke culture
Sembias - 12/23/2023, 8:12 AM
@worcestershire - LMAO Goons have abused that word so it means absolutely nothing now.

Gotta go find your white supremist entertainment somewhere else now. SAD!
worcestershire - 12/23/2023, 8:15 AM
@Sembias - facts. Btw, for your context, I’m not white.
DudeGuy - 12/23/2023, 8:19 AM
@Sembias - why are you so upset if it means nothing?
Origame - 12/23/2023, 8:29 AM
@Sembias - so being told he can't understand because he's a "male presenting time lord" isn't poor writing with a clear political message shoved in our faces? Because that's what we mean by woke.
Blergh - 12/23/2023, 8:30 AM
@worcestershire - as someone probably considered woke I only felt pandered to through Donna's trans daughter. That was pretty badly woven into the story but I really liked how the family dynamic was portrayed.

Other stuff like black Newton, the wheelchair-bound scientist and the Doctor being bi-curious wasn't really pandering to me but classic Who.

- For Newton they probably looked for the most handsome, cheap BBC-affiliated actor they could find who ended up being a black guy. It wouldn't be the first and won't be the last time a historic character on Doctor Who won't be portrayed by a racially appropriate actor. It's a fantasy show, so I don't mind.

- the wheelchair bound scientist (who I thought might be the Brigadiers granddaughter) felt like a nice touch to show that brains will always mean more to UNIT than brawns.

- the Doctor being bi-curious was really only confirmation for what was hinted on since the 4th Doctor. They said out loud what they guy/gal did since the late 80s.


Obviously the show will lean into social progressive storylines, it has always been very open about it's desires for an idealistic and utopic future where everyone is accepted for who they are and want to be.
To me "woke" isn't bad but I understand if it's too much for more conservative people, it's a shame but hey to me "woke" means accepting people for who they are and if it's not for you that's fair.
worcestershire - 12/23/2023, 8:49 AM
@Blergh - everyone is a snowflake now. Companies doing it because of outcry and calls for “representation” is not always the correct way to go about it. Doctor Who is fictional sci-fi world, but as an example for any other movie, if the story demands it, they cast a Bangladeshi actor for Bangladeshi character. Now they show him eating fish and rice in one scene. People will cry “oh that’s racist, Bangali people don’t just eat fish and rice” I don’t agree with that, if that’s what they’re known for it’s fine. Sure you can add a scene in there where the character says “I don’t just eat this” for the sake. But there’s a difference between generalization and culture. It’s a very basic example, but long story short, if the story demands it sure. And it’s not necessary to swap for representations. Include new characters, and do it if the story demands it. Pandering isn’t sustainable. Just my two scents.
Batmangina - 12/23/2023, 8:52 AM
@Sembias - ...and yet after 50+ years, Doctor WHO became a woman who has now regenerated into a Gay Black Man after a special episode with a ENBY savior and an alien who got misgendered.

You are so right. I don't know how anyone could think the show is a pandering piece of shit.
worcestershire - 12/23/2023, 8:56 AM
@Blergh - another example is them hinting at a homosexual child in the movie The Black Phone. A CHILD for God’sake. Not only is it unnecessary but also disgusting imo
Blergh - 12/23/2023, 8:11 AM
I really liked how they changed the rules of regeneration so organically.
It was like the Doctor letting go of his emotional baggage and starting fresh in Ncuti while Tennant gets to finally live out the life he needs to get better.
It's obviously a neat trick to keep Tennant around for specials, make the switch from Tennant (who is arguably the most beloved modern Doctor) to Gatwa feel less of a loss and more of a gain as to not repeat the fan backlash that Matt Smith got and ease fans into the new era.

Really hopefull for the future, the first Special wasn't for me given that it was a plot we've seen 1000s of times but the other two were exceptional. The Nothing-Creatures were amazing and the Toymaker really stood out.

I'm absolutely stoked for Gatwa, he's playing a very likable iteration, can't wait for the new series!
LSHF - 12/23/2023, 8:26 AM
The female companions were usually the best part of the show.
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2023, 8:37 AM
Ironic considering Eccleston doesn’t like him lol which is unfortunate because I feel they both helped deliver a good “restart” to the show back in 2005.

Also as much as I like Eccleston as an actor and his incarnation of The Doctor , dude seems like a bit of a curmudgeon now and could have returned anytime after RTD and the others left so I think he’s more then happy just doing the Big Finish stuff & then being free to pursue anything else he wants.

Anyway , 9 & Rose were a good duo (even if Rose might be my least favorite of the RTD companions so far).
marvel72 - 12/23/2023, 8:53 AM
The show should be renamed Doctor WTF or Doctor Woke.

Its terrible.

